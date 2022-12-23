« previous next »
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49480 on: Today at 08:39:53 pm »
Well, its highly possible that weve been used as bait to get an impulsive team like United to cough up the release clause. If we are hoping to get the most sought-after midfielder in the World for a lower price than his release clause, its optimistic when you have the likes of Real Madrid, United, Chelsea, City who will trigger it without much thought.

Im still not convinced that weve been in the race despite being admirers. Bellingham seems to be our man.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49481 on: Today at 08:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:39:53 pm
Well, its highly possible that weve been used as bait to get an impulsive team like United to cough up the release clause. If we are hoping to get the most sought-after midfielder in the World for a lower price than his release clause, its optimistic when you have the likes of Real Madrid, United, Chelsea, City who will trigger it without much thought.

Im still not convinced that weve been in the race despite being admirers. Bellingham seems to be our man.

Well if we sit round just waiting for Bellingham, don't get anyone in Jan, then we will struggle for top 4, and then even if we get Bellingham we'd need someone else or we'll still not compete
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49482 on: Today at 08:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:39:53 pm
Well, its highly possible that weve been used as bait to get an impulsive team like United to cough up the release clause. If we are hoping to get the most sought-after midfielder in the World for a lower price than his release clause, its optimistic when you have the likes of Real Madrid, United, Chelsea, City who will trigger it without much thought.

Im still not convinced that weve been in the race despite being admirers. Bellingham seems to be our man.
Thats fine but only if Bellingham is 100% guaranteed to sign for us. Obviously we wouldnt know that and maybe the club do so it would be one you hope have wrapped up.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49483 on: Today at 08:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:41:40 pm
Well if we sit round just waiting for Bellingham, don't get anyone in Jan, then we will struggle for top 4, and then even if we get Bellingham we'd need someone else or we'll still not compete

To be fair I dont think aiming for 2 midfielders who would cost almost £100m each is realistic nor very sensible on a limited budget. We should be able to sign cheaper alternatives.

I do think we should be signing one however so I am not putting much faith in just letting a quality player go to then concentrate on someone who may or may not choose us in the summer. Lets just go get the one we can get now and forget the other one.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49484 on: Today at 08:51:28 pm »
I think well get someone in January, maybe not Amrabat but someone like him who we dont know about yet, and go all in for Bellingham in the summer. I dont think well be spending £100m in January.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49485 on: Today at 08:52:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:47:59 pm
To be fair I dont think aiming for 2 midfielders who would cost almost £100m each is realistic nor very sensible on a limited budget. We should be able to sign cheaper alternatives.

I do think we should be signing one however so I am not putting much faith in just letting a quality player go to then concentrate on someone who may or may not choose us in the summer. Lets just go get the one we can get now and forget the other one.

I'd like to see who we are actually looking at then because the only people we have been linked with are Bellingham for the Summer, Fernandez for now, and Amrabat which honestly seems like it's bollocks now.

We need a midfielder in January, because if it ain't Fernandez I don't know who it is. And if it is no one, then this season will be a struggle and we will just need someone in the Summer because Bellingham won't solve all the problems in midfield.

It's particularly going to be hard if our competitors go out buying in January too (Arsenal looking at a striker, United maybe getting Fernandez and Gakpo, Chelsea undoubtedly going to spend). We need someone in January already, to not get anyone when everyone else is would just drag us further behind. We HAVE to spend, so I would like to know who it is, and if it is Fernandez get the money down now
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49486 on: Today at 08:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:52:43 pm
I'd like to see who we are actually looking at then because the only people we have been linked with are Bellingham for the Summer, Fernandez for now, and Amrabat which honestly seems like it's bollocks now.

We need a midfielder in January, because if it ain't Fernandez I don't know who it is. And if it is no one, then this season will be a struggle and we will just need someone in the Summer because Bellingham won't solve all the problems in midfield.

Oh I absolutely agree, but the problem is that getting one of Bellingham or Fernandez will stretch our budget to the extreme. Two seems completely unrealistic and not something the club has ever been capable of doing.

I also think that the idea that we need two £100m midfielders is crazy. Our midfield is now quite poor, we shouldnt need to be targeting two of the best young midfielders in Europe to try to improve it. There are plenty around that can and therefore we should target those.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49487 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:40 pm
Oh I absolutely agree, but the problem is that getting one of Bellingham or Fernandez will stretch our budget to the extreme. Two seems completely unrealistic and not something the club has ever been capable of doing.

I also think that the idea that we need two £100m midfielders is crazy. Our midfield is now quite poor, we shouldnt need to be targeting two of the best young midfielders in Europe to try to improve it. There are plenty around that can and therefore we should target those.

We don't need the two but it would probably set our midfield for the next 5 years plus.

But yeah again, who is it? If it isn't Bellingham or Fernandez or Amrabat for January, I would just like to know who it is because doesn't seem to be any other solid links, and as much as we keep things close to our chest recently our targets have been known quite often quite early before windows, so not having any other names at the moment is a little concerning
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49488 on: Today at 09:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:58:51 pm
We don't need the two but it would probably set our midfield for the next 5 years plus.

But yeah again, who is it? If it isn't Bellingham or Fernandez or Amrabat for January, I would just like to know who it is because doesn't seem to be any other solid links, and as much as we keep things close to our chest recently our targets have been known quite often quite early before windows, so not having any other names at the moment is a little concerning

Yeah if its not Fernandez then I would be worried because there hasnt been any other solid links. What I would say is that we are no longer the strategic, patient transfer movers we were as we do have a bit of desperation now. If we have three poor results in tha games before the window opens then you could see us just target anybody we can get our hands on.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49489 on: Today at 09:02:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:16 pm
Yeah if its not Fernandez then I would be worried because there hasnt been any other solid links. What I would say is that we are no longer the strategic, patient transfer movers we were as we do have a bit of desperation now. If we have three poor results in tha games before the window opens then you could see us just target anybody we can get our hands on.

Which would probably be a massive mistake. The players we have signed under such circumstances under the current structure have all been failures
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49490 on: Today at 09:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:02:38 pm
Which would probably be a massive mistake. The players we have signed under such circumstances under the current structure have all been failures

Well thats our own fault for being arrogant and getting into this position. Lets not forget that this past summer the club thought it was fine getting in Nunez (who clearly had a lot of work to do) and two youngsters in Carvalho and Ramsey. Thats come home to roost now.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49491 on: Today at 09:06:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:40 pm
Oh I absolutely agree, but the problem is that getting one of Bellingham or Fernandez will stretch our budget to the extreme. Two seems completely unrealistic and not something the club has ever been capable of doing.

I also think that the idea that we need two £100m midfielders is crazy. Our midfield is now quite poor, we shouldnt need to be targeting two of the best young midfielders in Europe to try to improve it. There are plenty around that can and therefore we should target those.
Yep. I think Bellingham will be the exception we make to our usual way of conducting transfers. To spend >£100m each on the two most sought after midfielders in Europe would be a drastic change in direction, and I think its unrealistic to assume FSG will start pissing money now that theyre considering a sale. Were clearly after Bellingham, its obvious, and Klopps reaction to him being mentioned in the presser supports that. Well also probably go for a Caicedo and maybe an Amrabat.

Enzo Fernandez has Galactico written all over him and theres no way we have a free-run. United will always throw money at the flavour of the month, hes a natural Real Madrid target and you just know that the moment Todd Boehly hears about him hell trigger the clause.

Thoroughly expecting a Tsimikas like move in summer. Relatively unknown, good stats, modest fee.
Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49492 on: Today at 09:07:08 pm »
Peter the Red will be happy because he doesn't think we should have both Enzo and Jude........

I would be devastated to lose out on Enzo to Utd. Real? I could understand but not Utd.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49493 on: Today at 09:09:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:26 pm
Well thats our own fault for being arrogant and getting into this position. Lets not forget that this past summer the club thought it was fine getting in Nunez (who clearly had a lot of work to do) and two youngsters in Carvalho and Ramsey. Thats come home to roost now.

I'm not disagreeing with that, in fact that's exactly the concern I have - if United are getting Fernandez not us, it seems it is Amrabat or bust with it more likely being busy, and that's incredibly poor to the point of basically sacraficing the season, and forcing us to have a massive summer or damage next season too.

The transfer business for the past 2 years has been atrocious, even if every signing has been good we just haven't addressed the major problems, isn't a new take but it is true. And the news that it seems we won't get Fernandez just makes me think we get no one in January honestly. Which everyone knows is wrong, and will probably make the atmosphere even more bad around the club than it already kinda is
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49494 on: Today at 09:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:06:12 pm
Yep. I think Bellingham will be the exception we make to our usual way of conducting transfers. To spend >£100m each on the two most sought after midfielders in Europe would be a drastic change in direction, and I think its unrealistic to assume FSG will start pissing money now that theyre considering a sale. Were clearly after Bellingham, its obvious, and Klopps reaction to him being mentioned in the presser supports that. Well also probably go for a Caicedo and maybe an Amrabat.

Enzo Fernandez has Galactico written all over him and theres no way we have a free-run. United will always throw money at the flavour of the month, hes a natural Real Madrid target and you just know that the moment Todd Boehly hears about him hell trigger the clause.

Thoroughly expecting a Tsimikas like move in summer. Relatively unknown, good stats, modest fee.

I was thinking more a Wijnaldum type of signing. Not a big signing but became first choice. Would want better than Tsimikas level, who very much is back up. We cant be starting next season with just one new midfielder.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49495 on: Today at 09:17:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:07 pm
I was thinking more a Wijnaldum type of signing. Not a big signing but became first choice. Would want better than Tsimikas level, who very much is back up. We cant be starting next season with just one new midfielder.
It would be two with Bellingham, but realistically we probably need three if were factoring in an aging Henderson, Thiago in his final year as well as the three departing.

Gini is probably a better example. Also a good example of a player who isnt a complete midfielder like Bellingham/Fernandez are considered, but had the attributes to work in our midfield. A player like the Gini we signed in 2016 would make a huge difference to our midfield and wouldnt cost triple figures.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49496 on: Today at 09:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:17:08 pm
It would be two with Bellingham, but realistically we probably need three if were factoring in an aging Henderson, Thiago in his final year as well as the three departing.

Gini is probably a better example. Also a good example of a player who isnt a complete midfielder like Bellingham/Fernandez are considered, but had the attributes to work in our midfield. A player like the Gini we signed in 2016 would make a huge difference to our midfield and wouldnt cost triple figures.
I'd imagine Thiago will renew for a year or two.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49497 on: Today at 09:21:18 pm »
https://www.uol.com.br/esporte/colunas/mercado-da-bola/2022/12/23/manchester-united-tem-melhor-jovem-da-copa-como-prioridade-para-2023.htm
Quote
Manchester United decided to enter strong in the fight with Liverpool for the hiring of Enzo Fernández. The two Englishmen are now the main favorites in the race to guarantee the arrival of the young Argentine midfielder in January 2023. Featured at Benfica in the current season in Portugal, Enzo was elected the best young player of the 2022 World Cup. He took over the title during the competition and became preponderant in winning Argentina's third championship.

Behind the scenes, the Red Devils warned that they are willing to pay the 21-year-old player's termination fine: 120 million euros (R$ 658 million). Therefore, they are now better positioned in the dispute than the Reds, who, in principle, have Englishman Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund, Germany, as their biggest target in the ball market . With a contract valid until June 2027, Enzo Fernández arrived at Benfica in August 2022, having initially cost 10 million euros for 75% of the economic rights - there is still another 8 million euros in the total agreement for objectives accomplished.

That's the article by this Bruno Andrade guy. If in fact the reason they overtook us is because they are willing to meet 120 (as this seems to suggest) then I don't think it's too bad, as it comes down to whether we are willing to do that too.

If we did groundwork as other papers indicate we have, I would think us willing to match would put us back in pole, if we are willing.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49498 on: Today at 09:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:21:02 pm
I'd imagine Thiago will renew for a year or two.
Cant see it. Hell be 33 by that point. High wages, injury prone.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49499 on: Today at 09:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:21:18 pm
https://www.uol.com.br/esporte/colunas/mercado-da-bola/2022/12/23/manchester-united-tem-melhor-jovem-da-copa-como-prioridade-para-2023.htm
I hope the club walk away if it's going to take triggering his release clause to get him, ten times his transfer fee 5 months ago, but if he does go to the Theatre of Screams does that mean the Norwich City scarves can be put away for another while?, such horrible owners, that would be only £280m spent in 7 months on the pirouetting show pony, the midget centre back, then Enzo, poor poor diddums.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49500 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:25:50 pm
I hope the club walk away if it's going to take triggering his release clause to get him, ten times his transfer fee 5 months ago, but if he does go to the Theatre of Screams does that mean the Norwich City scarves can be put away for another while?, such horrible owners, that would be only £280m spent in 7 months on the pirouetting show pony, the midget centre back, then Enzo, poor poor diddums.

And Gakpo too apparently, to United

And if Klopp wants him, I hope they pay the money frankly, even I. It is 10 times more
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,173
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49501 on: Today at 09:27:05 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:07:08 pm
Peter the Red will be happy because he doesn't think we should have both Enzo and Jude........

I would be devastated to lose out on Enzo to Utd. Real? I could understand but not Utd.

I really wouldnt to be honest, and the reason is twofold. One, the history of World Cup wonders, with big price tags, is often and even consistently underwhelming thereafter, particularly in the Premiership; and two, because I suspect people have forgotten about Caicedo. Hes P.L proven, very similar in age, and thankfully now, relatively, under the radar. I think we could get the latter for considerably less than the former, and Id be happy with that.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49502 on: Today at 09:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:27:05 pm
I really wouldnt to be honest, and the reason is twofold. One, the history of World Cup wonders, with big price tags, often and even consistently underwhelming thereafter, particularly in the Premiership; and two, because I suspect people have forgotten about Caicedo. Hes P.L proven, very similar in age, and thankfully now, relatively, under the radar. I think we could get the latter for considerably less than the former, and Id be happy with that.

Caicedo is probably off to Chelsea for big money I feel, and also honestly seems a different type of player. It,d cost too much but if money was no object you could probably have a midfield of Caicedo, Fernandez, and Bellingham, and it work really well.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49503 on: Today at 09:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:27:05 pm
I really wouldn’t to be honest, and the reason is twofold. One, the history of World Cup wonders, with big price tags, often and even consistently underwhelming thereafter, particularly in the Premiership; and two, because I suspect people have forgotten about Caicedo. He’s P.L proven, very similar in age, and thankfully now, relatively, under the radar. I think we could get the latter for considerably less than the former, and I’d be happy with that.

Fernandez isn’t just rated off the back of the World Cup. I didn’t watch a single minute of the World Cup but I watched him for Benfica in a number of games they played in the CL and he looked class.

Also Caicedo is nowhere near Enzo’s quality on the ball.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,276
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49504 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:25:50 pm
I hope the club walk away if it's going to take triggering his release clause to get him, ten times his transfer fee 5 months ago, but if he does go to the Theatre of Screams does that mean the Norwich City scarves can be put away for another while?, such horrible owners, that would be only £280m spent in 7 months on the pirouetting show pony, the midget centre back, then Enzo, poor poor diddums.

Dont you think we need to really need to change our transfer strategy if its his fee that puts us off? Dont want to sign him for a low fee because we are not sure how good he will become but then he becomes ace and then we cant afford him.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,755
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49505 on: Today at 09:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:39:06 pm
We could've bought him for 12 million in the summer if we really wanted him.  :D
What's another zero...  :P
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49506 on: Today at 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:11 pm
Dont you think we need to really need to change our transfer strategy if its his fee that puts us off? Dont want to sign him for a low fee because we are not sure how good he will become but then he becomes ace and then we cant afford him.

If we are really legitimately interested I hope we do go for it. If we don't as you say that's a poor show of the policy, but also at the core means Klopp misses the signing he wants, if the interest is genuine.

If we meet the clause I think we get him
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49507 on: Today at 09:42:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:11 pm
Dont you think we need to really need to change our transfer strategy if its his fee that puts us off? Dont want to sign him for a low fee because we are not sure how good he will become but then he becomes ace and then we cant afford him.
Exactly, the club needs to be making a "project" signing like that every summer, if they're a success then you save a lot of money, if they aren't chances are you'll recoup most of your outlay and move on, that sounds very simplistic, but it makes sense.
