Every player has a different ceiling yes. But elite training and coaching can push a player as close to their ceiling as possible. And reaching that ceiling will be, often, enough. Of course once you start including the more intangible athletic abilities like balance and agility tjings begin to break down somewhat in terms of drawing a like between technical and athletic ability. I was thinking in terms of endurance, speed and strength.
What I was saying, and I think the conversation is fascinating all so thanks for the engagement, is that you can get the likes of Thiago and Xabi Alonso on elite midfields when they arent elite (relative to other players at the top level) athletes. Its probably a fair point that if youre not elite in terms of speed, endurance or strength youre going to have to compensate with better technical ability. It works the other way of course. Henderson has compensated for his relative lack of technical ability in certain respects by being quick, strong and fit. So much so that hes won everything there is to win at club level and as captain.
You make good points there, especially on Henderson. A further point might be that Klopp prioritises physical power, especially in his midfield, which is the unit that makes his whole system work. It's unkind to say it but a Henderson who can't get up and down the pitch as much anymore, or who is frequently injured is a problem there.
Half a theory is that if you put a really powerful athlete in now, alongside Thiago and Fabinho, that might be a transitional midfield to get us back to top four and maybe even capable of giving Real Madrid a fright or two.
Flipside, if you keep playing with a technical and small player in one of the midfield positions - like a Harvey Elliot - the machine don't work so good.