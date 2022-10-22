I think what you are saying there is pretty much 100% wrong! Athletic ability is genetic. Look at Jude Bellingham, his height, his physicality, how he gets up and down pitch. You can develop fitness, sure, and getting better nutrition and more sleep will help all players but players athletic ability is innate and you want to get some good ones when they are in their early 20s, at the peak of their powers.



But to be clear, I take spacial awareness and attributes like turning with the ball and breaking lines as athletic ability as well, although it is also "football ability".



The Premier League needs tall and powerful players and Jurgen Klopp understands this more than most hence we should be

looking at Marcus Thuram.



Early 20s, massive size, tall, powerful, can play 2-3 positions.



Every player has a different ceiling yes. But elite training and coaching can push a player as close to their ceiling as possible. And reaching that ceiling will be, often, enough. Of course once you start including the more intangible athletic abilities like balance and agility tjings begin to break down somewhat in terms of drawing a like between technical and athletic ability. I was thinking in terms of endurance, speed and strength.What I was saying, and I think the conversation is fascinating all so thanks for the engagement, is that you can get the likes of Thiago and Xabi Alonso on elite midfields when they arent elite (relative to other players at the top level) athletes. Its probably a fair point that if youre not elite in terms of speed, endurance or strength youre going to have to compensate with better technical ability. It works the other way of course. Henderson has compensated for his relative lack of technical ability in certain respects by being quick, strong and fit. So much so that hes won everything there is to win at club level and as captain.