Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2507827 times)

Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49440 on: Today at 02:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:26:42 pm
De Bruyne isnt an elite athlete but agree overall, even though it brings me to the point Enzo Fernandez isnt an elite athlete either, I would prefer Bellingham for that reason, you can still be a top midfielder without being an elite athlete but youll at least be able to have hoards of tenacity intelligence and bite, our young midfielders dont seem to have that.

Oh no De Bruyne is an absolutely incredible athlete - have you watched him live?
Hes very very quick - maybe its his size or something about his movement that stops this coming across to some, hes also strong as fuck, players just bounce off him. On top of all that he can run all day - just relentless threat in games
Offline slotmachine

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49441 on: Today at 03:01:18 pm »
I cant believe what im reading about De Bruyne. He is a monster athletically similar to Gerrard they play at a different speed and once they get into stride thay just break the lines and progress the ball at elite levels. He's the best player in the league unfortunately.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49442 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:53:31 pm
Oh no De Bruyne is an absolutely incredible athlete - have you watched him live?
Hes very very quick - maybe its his size or something about his movement that stops this coming across to some, hes also strong as fuck, players just bounce off him. On top of all that he can run all day - just relentless threat in games

Think he's very athletic,his face just turns purple though after an hour or so.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49443 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm »
De Bruynes a fucking specimen, not a great example of technique over physique!
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49444 on: Today at 03:29:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:53:31 pm
Oh no De Bruyne is an absolutely incredible athlete - have you watched him live?
Hes very very quick - maybe its his size or something about his movement that stops this coming across to some, hes also strong as fuck, players just bounce off him. On top of all that he can run all day - just relentless threat in games

Nah I wouldnt describe him as an incredible athlete if the template for midfield athletes who are elite is Gerrard, theres a huge difference, in fact Gerrard both had acceleration and pace and at any point in his prime was one of the fastest players in our team, the same cant be said for De Bruyne, he can motor past you but he doesnt have the speed of the mark that other elite athletes had.

Its why Gerrard could easily have been a world class right back if he chose to, thats an elite athlete, De Bruyne isnt in that league even though he is decent himself.

Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49445 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 03:01:18 pm
I cant believe what im reading about De Bruyne. He is a monster athletically similar to Gerrard they play at a different speed and once they get into stride thay just break the lines and progress the ball at elite levels. He's the best player in the league unfortunately.

You need to go watch Gerrard again, hes on another level to De Bruyne athletically, another level, Gerrard could as a right back against any of the modern wingers and hold his own, the likes of Mane would absolutely rip De Bruyne if he played there, Gerrard would hold his own. Thats what an elite athlete would be for me.

He moves like Gerrard but hes not the same level athletically at all.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49446 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:47:05 pm
Gerrard is a great shout for it. Technically a world class footballer, but also someone who, if needs be, would just outpace you or run through you. One of the greatest players we have ever had because he was both.

Yep Gerrard wasnt far off Torres in terms of pace and power, dynamic strong and faster than any other CM around faster than a lot of attackers too, he was an alien in that sense.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49447 on: Today at 03:38:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:46:02 pm
I think what you are saying there is pretty much 100% wrong! Athletic ability is genetic. Look at Jude Bellingham, his height, his physicality, how he gets up and down pitch. You can develop fitness, sure, and getting better nutrition and more sleep will help all players but players athletic ability is innate and you want to get some good ones when they are in their early 20s, at the peak of their powers.

But to be clear, I take spacial awareness and attributes like turning with the ball and breaking lines as athletic ability as well, although it is also "football ability".

The Premier League needs tall and powerful players and Jurgen Klopp understands this more than most hence we should be
looking at Marcus Thuram.

Early 20s, massive size, tall, powerful, can play 2-3 positions.

Every player has a different ceiling yes. But elite training and coaching can push a player as close to their ceiling as possible. And reaching that ceiling will be, often, enough. Of course once you start including the more intangible athletic abilities like balance and agility tjings begin to break down somewhat in terms of drawing a like between technical and athletic ability. I was thinking in terms of endurance, speed and strength.

What I was saying, and I think the conversation is fascinating all so thanks for the engagement, is that you can get the likes of Thiago and Xabi Alonso on elite midfields when they arent elite (relative to other players at the top level) athletes. Its probably a fair point that if youre not elite in terms of speed, endurance or strength youre going to have to compensate with better technical ability. It works the other way of course. Henderson has compensated for his relative lack of technical ability in certain respects by being quick, strong and fit. So much so that hes won everything there is to win at club level and as captain.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49448 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
It was just last season I see a 37 year old Modric(who is quite quick) beat De Bruyne to the ball in a small foot race, definitely not what I would describe as elite athletically.
