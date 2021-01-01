« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49320 on: Today at 08:55:31 am
There was nothing wrong with our attack last night, on another day Darwin would have put away one or maybe two of those chances and everyone would have been happy.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49321 on: Today at 08:57:14 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:53:11 pm
I don't understand why we didn't go for him before he joined Benfica, he was clearly someone we looked at and now we're asked to pay premium, just great stuff.
you gotta know when to hold em, know when to fold em.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49322 on: Today at 08:58:39 am
I think Id still rather have a midfielder. If we sign a forward because of our injury crisis we will end up with another Kabak/Davies/Arthur short-term signing.

In an ideal world we sign both, but the Diaz situation has been huge blow. Perhaps better medical staff would be a better option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49323 on: Today at 08:59:42 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:55:31 am
There was nothing wrong with our attack last night, on another day Darwin would have put away one or maybe two of those chances and everyone would have been happy.

We had no attacking sub to make that would have been effective. Also are we really just going with three attackers for 2 to 2 1/2 months? Its not a case of the attack being a problem, but the number of bodies are.

Come February, when Jota is back in full training, Salah and Nunez will be absolutely knackered because they will be playing pretty much all of the games. Firmino is also currently injured as was not given a time frame of return yesterday, could be minor, but who knows.

We are short in attack currently. Other sides who are short are saying they will sign players. We should really do the same and I don't know why we make these active choices to continue to run with gaps in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49324 on: Today at 09:01:29 am
A forward is lower on priority than midfielders, but I do feel we need a forward to play down the right to give us a proper back up/ultimate replacement for Salah.

I wouldn't call people mingebags for not signing one this window but it's an area that probably needs addressing in the next year.

Get a Midfielder in first I would say, then see if there is a forward we want that we can move forward to January
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49325 on: Today at 09:03:26 am
Bobby will be back by Boxing Day, stop panicking.  The overreaction in this place is just plain stupid.  If we had to replace a player whenever one gets a slight knock in training, we would have a squad of 50!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49326 on: Today at 09:06:28 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:01:29 am
A forward is lower on priority than midfielders, but I do feel we need a forward to play down the right to give us a proper back up/ultimate replacement for Salah.

I wouldn't call people mingebags for not signing one this window but it's an area that probably needs addressing in the next year.

Get a Midfielder in first I would say, then see if there is a forward we want that we can move forward to January
And this is the problem, weve become a squad that needs repair work done in a number of areas all at once. Its been done to death about how squad rebuild has been neglected in recent windows but you could seriously make a case that we need 2/3 midfielders and a forward in addition to a centre back. Id caveat the centre back however by saying that most of us were happy with Gomez this time a year ago, but his performances when called upon have left plenty to be desired.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49327 on: Today at 09:08:06 am
Still can't see us buying anyone in January. Keita and Oxlade are back playing football, for what good that will do us. Numbers are there if quality and specific abilities aren't.  We'll have a torrent of rumours, leading up to a crescendo of bullshit by the end of January and topped with 'we looked - it's a difficult market out there' and 'Liverpool keeping their powder dry for biggest summer ever'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49328 on: Today at 09:10:05 am
A forward would be great. But i think we will be ok. Generally we are scoring plenty.
Jota is a worry become very injury prone & doesnt finish 90 mins very often. Diaz should be fine long term. Salah & Nunez wlll score plenty. Firmino will be useful too.

Midfield is a huge issue. Eliott is not athletic enough long term. I think he would be a decent squad player but not a starter, I know he is 19 but he is too slow.
Carvalho is doing ok. Reminds me a bit of Sancho. Not quite quick or powerful enough as a winger. But hopefully he can add some upper body strength over the years.

I am actually glad we went out last night we need some rest in January. This isnt the season for going deep in cup competitions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49329 on: Today at 09:11:01 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:03:26 am
Bobby will be back by Boxing Day, stop panicking.  The overreaction in this place is just plain stupid.  If we had to replace a player whenever one gets a slight knock in training, we would have a squad of 50!

How do you know he will be back for Boxing Day? Have they said he will?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49330 on: Today at 09:12:12 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:08:06 am
Still can't see us buying anyone in January. Keita and Oxlade are back playing football, for what good that will do us. Numbers are there if quality and specific abilities aren't.  We'll have a torrent of rumours, leading up to a crescendo of bullshit by the end of January and topped with 'we looked - it's a difficult market out there' and 'Liverpool keeping their powder dry for biggest summer ever'.


Thats all good and well but if we are not secure in the top four then there will be rumours that top four limits our ability to spend. As there was in 20/21 season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49331 on: Today at 09:12:30 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:06:28 am
And this is the problem, weve become a squad that needs repair work done in a number of areas all at once. Its been done to death about how squad rebuild has been neglected in recent windows but you could seriously make a case that we need 2/3 midfielders and a forward in addition to a centre back. Id caveat the centre back however by saying that most of us were happy with Gomez this time a year ago, but his performances when called upon have left plenty to be desired.
Is it neglect if we've purposefully not looked to rebuild a lot of the squad and instead keep it together?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49332 on: Today at 09:16:13 am
If we need several elite players for a rebuild, might it make more sense, if a players performance and cost has been hyped by the WC, that we should ignore them?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49333 on: Today at 09:16:56 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:06:28 am
And this is the problem, weve become a squad that needs repair work done in a number of areas all at once. Its been done to death about how squad rebuild has been neglected in recent windows but you could seriously make a case that we need 2/3 midfielders and a forward in addition to a centre back. Id caveat the centre back however by saying that most of us were happy with Gomez this time a year ago, but his performances when called upon have left plenty to be desired.

To be fair I think that caveat also applied for the midfield to an extent - I think most of us would say we need 1 maybe 2 midfielders, it's with Fabinho's drop off we now say 3. We may also have to keep looking out for Fabinho, with an extended rest he may be what he once was again and that 3rd midfielder then becomes a lower priority.

With the forwards I would say again it is lower priority and a bit like the Diaz transfer - we should compete without them but it would make us better, and Salah isn't going anywhere yet so it isn't a hole in the first team.

CB is a new phenomenon with Gomez but he just isn't at the level we need him to be at right now, and Konate being so good really shows the glaring gulf in quality right now. We can probably still get good money for him and then try and get another Konate like signing. But again that isn't needed right away other than for the sake of Gomez value I believe - it is better to sell him soon to have no drop off, but in terms of a team we can probably do with Matip, VVD, and Konate.

What is desperate I feel is 2 midfielders and a general squad refresh and mentality reset - I still believe most of the players we have are playing at a level way below usual and this isn't the new norm for them they just need a reset
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49334 on: Today at 09:17:00 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:10:05 am
A forward would be great. But i think we will be ok. Generally we are scoring plenty.
Jota is a worry become very injury prone & doesnt finish 90 mins very often. Diaz should be fine long term. Salah & Nunez wlll score plenty. Firmino will be useful too.

Midfield is a huge issue. Eliott is not athletic enough long term. I think he would be a decent squad player but not a starter, I know he is 19 but he is too slow.
Carvalho is doing ok. Reminds me a bit of Sancho. Not quite quick or powerful enough as a winger. But hopefully he can add some upper body strength over the years.

I am actually glad we went out last night we need some rest in January. This isnt the season for going deep in cup competitions.

Yeah, we can't really carry the domestic cups this season. We still need to strengthen asap though.

We could even find some lad in the French League for cheap who could immediately improve that midfield in the short term - just with a bit of pace and power. We don't have to break our transfer record to find someone who can actually run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49335 on: Today at 09:17:09 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:12:30 am
Is it neglect if we've purposefully not looked to rebuild a lot of the squad and instead keep it together?

Not sure i would call it neglect, but we needed more change last summer. It was obvious then and even more so now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49336 on: Today at 09:17:21 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:12:30 am
Is it neglect if we've purposefully not looked to rebuild a lot of the squad and instead keep it together?
I wouldnt say you need to dismantle the squad in order to make additions. Its not like Chelsea whove brought in about 12 players in a year. Weve needed slight surgery every post season for the last 2/3 years, which weve not really done. This has ultimately led to claims that we need players in a number of areas. All teams get to a stage where their race is run and they need to go through a transition, we are most definitely at that stage, I just think its a bigger job than it needed to be. Then again, Im not privy to discussions around ownership changes which probably will and have dictated transfer policy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49337 on: Today at 09:20:51 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:10:05 am
A forward would be great. But i think we will be ok. Generally we are scoring plenty.
Jota is a worry become very injury prone & doesnt finish 90 mins very often. Diaz should be fine long term. Salah & Nunez wlll score plenty. Firmino will be useful too.

Midfield is a huge issue. Eliott is not athletic enough long term. I think he would be a decent squad player but not a starter, I know he is 19 but he is too slow.
Carvalho is doing ok. Reminds me a bit of Sancho. Not quite quick or powerful enough as a winger. But hopefully he can add some upper body strength over the years.

I am actually glad we went out last night we need some rest in January. This isnt the season for going deep in cup competitions.

Carvalho looks like an out and out forward to me
He profiled like on at Fulham and I havent seen anything to change my mind. Seems to have really good ability to get chances, has very little ability to affect games in midfield at all at this level (currently at least)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49338 on: Today at 09:23:31 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:16:56 am
To be fair I think that caveat also applied for the midfield to an extent - I think most of us would say we need 1 maybe 2 midfielders, it's with Fabinho's drop off we now say 3. We may also have to keep looking out for Fabinho, with an extended rest he may be what he once was again and that 3rd midfielder then becomes a lower priority.

With the forwards I would say again it is lower priority and a bit like the Diaz transfer - we should compete without them but it would make us better, and Salah isn't going anywhere yet so it isn't a hole in the first team.

CB is a new phenomenon with Gomez but he just isn't at the level we need him to be at right now, and Konate being so good really shows the glaring gulf in quality right now. We can probably still get good money for him and then try and get another Konate like signing. But again that isn't needed right away other than for the sake of Gomez value I believe - it is better to sell him soon to have no drop off, but in terms of a team we can probably do with Matip, VVD, and Konate.

What is desperate I feel is 2 midfielders and a general squad refresh and mentality reset - I still believe most of the players we have are playing at a level way below usual and this isn't the new norm for them they just need a reset
Definitely a fair point in Fabinho. I felt about a year ago, in midfield, we needed one to replace Wijnaldum and another to replace Keita/Ox. The experiment with Elliott has been ok but he doesnt tend to fit the 4-3-3. It would be great to have 5 options for the 4-3-3 with Elliott and Carvalho as 10s against certain opposition. Moving forward it should ideally be Thiago, Fab, Hendo plus 2 more. Jones is still floating about too. Im waffling here but Id say it was clear a while ago that midfield would need work soon, and weve let the ideal time pass leading to a bit of a mess.

In attack, with the front three all ageing together it was clear wed need one, even more so when Mane left. Were suddenly left with a bit of a dilemma due to injuries where we cant establish a regular 3. Darwin, Diaz and Mo are nailed on when fit, Jota and Bobby waiting in the wings but cant help feel were carrying injuries and ageing legs in there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49339 on: Today at 09:25:12 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:20:51 am
Carvalho looks like an out and out forward to me
He profiled like on at Fulham and I havent seen anything to change my mind. Seems to have really good ability to get chances, has very little ability to affect games in midfield at all at this level (currently at least)

He's a 10 in a 4231, same position I think Elliott would thrive in.  Our recruitment has been pretty weird over the past few seasons, targeting players that don't really fit into a Klopp 433.  Neither of those two have obvious positions in that set up, which is why everyone thought we'd switch formations this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49340 on: Today at 09:28:18 am
You do wonder how much benefit fixing one clearly deficient area of the team will do to everyone around them.

The defenders are getting ran at with with very little protection. The forwards are getting isolated and aren't able to press as high because of the gaps behind them. We're basically playing with a massive hole in the spine of our team and other teams know this. Even if we just add a player or two that can provide us with energy in the middle of the park we'd probably look a lot better all over the pitch.

If we persist with what hasn't worked so far this season then there won't be a huge surprise if we miss out on top 4. And then the challenge to get top class players becomes even harder, or that's at least what we're lead to believe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49341 on: Today at 09:29:05 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:23:31 am
Definitely a fair point in Fabinho. I felt about a year ago, in midfield, we needed one to replace Wijnaldum and another to replace Keita/Ox. The experiment with Elliott has been ok but he doesnt tend to fit the 4-3-3. It would be great to have 5 options for the 4-3-3 with Elliott and Carvalho as 10s against certain opposition. Moving forward it should ideally be Thiago, Fab, Hendo plus 2 more. Jones is still floating about too. Im waffling here but Id say it was clear a while ago that midfield would need work soon, and weve let the ideal time pass leading to a bit of a mess.

In attack, with the front three all ageing together it was clear wed need one, even more so when Mane left. Were suddenly left with a bit of a dilemma due to injuries where we cant establish a regular 3. Darwin, Diaz and Mo are nailed on when fit, Jota and Bobby waiting in the wings but cant help feel were carrying injuries and ageing legs in there.

Oh yeah Midfield needs work right now. At least 1 signing in January and another in the Summer - that's as the bare minimum and that's on a position of getting 2 elite young midfielders - basically if we get Fernandez and Bellingham I would say that's enough and you don't have to get them right away in January

I do think we need another forward but not necessarily right away. As much as people now hate the idea of "waiting for the right one" I think we have enough in attack to be able to do this even with the current injuries. Although I do think we need to act on the attacker in the next 12 months. I do also think it has to be right sided as well; we are currently quite loaded in left and central players but only really have Salah for the right. We have a good young 3 attackers to take over going into the future, but that right hand side is lacking
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49342 on: Today at 09:35:11 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:01 am
How do you know he will be back for Boxing Day? Have they said he will?

He's had a slight knock, even if he won't be back on Boxing Day, there's nothing we can do about it as we can't sign anyone until the window opens, by which time he should be back playing.
