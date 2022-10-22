The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness. Of that 10

Ox is rarely fit.

Keita is rarely fit.

Jones is rarely fit.

Thiago isnt very robust.

Milner is very old.

Henderson is declining.

Fabinho isnt very good right now.

Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.

Elliot is still very raw.

Carvalho is still very raw.



Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough.



Even though we need fresh blood, it's pretty obvious why we can't get more (or as many as we need) as they're on the payroll and taking considerable resources that need to be freed before we can buy (or at least buy more than one here and now)You could argue cancelling contracts would be the way to go, but there will be considerable payoff penalties that would render it pointless. It would be far better to try and get as much usage from them in the remainder of the season than to cut loose, unless of course, we loan them out or sell them.I will say however, that you saying "Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough." could do with being revisited...