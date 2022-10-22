« previous next »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:08:45 pm
Solving the problem in january is easier said than done. We have a lot of first team players already, including 9 midfielders, 10 if you count Carvalho, all of whom are expected to be fit now. Klopp does not like bloated squads where every player doesnt have value in the team, so adding would only be possible after subtracting. The lads we'd want gone are all in their last 6 months with no takers. We lose 3 in summer, so it makes sense to solve some of those gaps ahead of time.

I dont think Enzo deal definitively ends Bellingham approach, we should be able to do both.

In January, we truly need only an attacker to see us through the season.

The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness. Of that 10
Ox is rarely fit.
Keita is rarely fit.
Jones is rarely fit.
Thiago isnt very robust.
Milner is very old.
Henderson is declining.
Fabinho isnt very good right now.
Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.
Elliot is still very raw.
Carvalho is still very raw.

Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough.
We all know the midfield department is up for renewal. It is widely expected that three will depart when contracts wind down in summer. We can probably add Melo to make it four. And the outgoings might go deeper than that, when you take into account the age of one or two others, who may themselves be usurped if we are indeed in for the likes of Bellingham and Enzo.

If we end up carrying too many midfielders for a short stint, while we right the midfield ship, so be it. Its not desirable, especially in terms of wasted wages, but if we are in for midfielders who will transform our midfield for years to come, such as Bellingham and Enzo, then so be it.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm
Marca are so far up Madrid's arse that they don't see any sunlight.

SkidMarca
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm
Madrid now confident of getting him according to Build but not entirely sure who in Bild.



Bob the Bild-er
Record says Benfica turned down 100m euros, won't sell below clause in Jan as was already obvious, article is paywalled so not sure on anymore details.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:08:47 am
Record says Benfica turned down 100m euros, won't sell below clause in Jan as was already obvious, article is paywalled so not sure on anymore details.

Was the bid from us?
Can't see a name of a team in the non paywalled bit so no idea.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness. Of that 10
Ox is rarely fit.
Keita is rarely fit.
Jones is rarely fit.
Thiago isnt very robust.
Milner is very old.
Henderson is declining.
Fabinho isnt very good right now.
Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.
Elliot is still very raw.
Carvalho is still very raw.

Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough.
Even though we need fresh blood, it's pretty obvious why we can't get more (or as many as we need) as they're on the payroll and taking considerable resources that need to be freed before we can buy (or at least buy more than one here and now)

You could argue cancelling contracts would be the way to go, but there will be considerable payoff penalties that would render it pointless. It would be far better to try and get as much usage from them in the remainder of the season than to cut loose, unless of course, we loan them out or sell them.

I will say however, that you saying "Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough." could do with being revisited...  ;)
The fact that we have 10 first team midfielders now is crazy. Bad luck or bad planning I don't know but hopefully things change the next two transfers windows.
Any news? :D
Why didn't we just buy Fernandez last summer given we had a strong interest in the player? The wait and see approach is foolhardy, given how quickly values explode. You have to be bold.

Even if we were genuinely deluded enough to think we didn't need a midfielder this season, signing him and loaning him out to Benfica saves a lot of money in the long run.

It's this reticence to spend money that costs us more in the long run. We don't spend until the point that we have to and then you're on the back foot.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:31:06 am
Even though we need fresh blood, it's pretty obvious why we can't get more (or as many as we need) as they're on the payroll and taking considerable resources that need to be freed before we can buy (or at least buy more than one here and now)

You could argue cancelling contracts would be the way to go, but there will be considerable payoff penalties that would render it pointless. It would be far better to try and get as much usage from them in the remainder of the season than to cut loose, unless of course, we loan them out or sell them.

I will say however, that you saying "Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough." could do with being revisited...  ;)

Well the bolded will be gone at the end of the season.
Ox is rarely fit.
Keita is rarely fit.
Jones is rarely fit.
Thiago isnt very robust.
Milner is very old.
Henderson is declining.
Fabinho isnt very good right now.
Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.
Elliot is still very raw.
Carvalho is still very raw.

That leaves 6. Whether Carvalho ends up as an 8 is still up in the air, which would leave 5. Given that, it's not a huge issue to bring in one or even 2 in January. It'll leave us even more bloated sure but if we've made errors allowing it to get to this stage (which we most definitely have), we shouldn't magnify them by refusing to bring in someone in when we patently need reinforcements there. That would allow past errors to be compounded.

As for revisiting my comment... is Jones in full training? That's great. Or do you mean they might all stay fit? That's a dream world. Or do you mean they are good enough? We've had half a season of them proving they're not anymore sadly.
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 10:25:27 am
Why didn't we just buy Fernandez last summer given we had a strong interest in the player? The wait and see approach is foolhardy, given how quickly values explode. You have to be bold.

Even if we were genuinely deluded enough to think we didn't need a midfielder this season, signing him and loaning him out to Benfica saves a lot of money in the long run.

It's this reticence to spend money that costs us more in the long run. We don't spend until the point that we have to and then you're on the back foot.

Because presumably for every one Fernandez who explodes and is deemed ready for our level within 6 months at Benfica, theres probably two or three who would take longer or who might never make it with us.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:38:29 am
Because presumably for every one Fernandez who explodes and is deemed ready for our level within 6 months at Benfica, theres probably two or three who would take longer or who might never make it with us.

Definitely agree with that. That said, with everything thats gone on with the nerds getting their heads put down the toilet and leaving, you wonder what he was referring to regards taking risks. Could have been this where we go for  player maybe a bit earlier.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:55:41 am
Definitely agree with that. That said, with everything thats gone on with the nerds getting their heads put down the toilet and leaving, you wonder what he was referring to regards taking risks. Could have been this where we go for  player maybe a bit earlier.

The wise thing would be to speculate that it meant about 8000 different things. Schrödinger's Klopp. We both should and shouldnt have signed Enzo when he was at River Plate.
Benfica reject 100m bid for Enzo (Record):

- Rui Costa is unequivocal about the 120m asking price for a January sale but sharks are circling.
- The offer was instantly rejected.
- Another team made the offer (I'm guessing Chelsea because they make offers before speaking to players).
- It's looking more likely that he'll leave in January because the clubs interested in him (including us ;)) can pay his release clause.
- If the clause is met, Benfica will try to convince him to stay till the end of the season.
- He was also offered wages they can't match.

He'll probably go for 120m lads. Some crazy clubs will inflate the fee.
We are not paying 120m for Fernandez.
That is crazy money anyway. I wouldn't criticise FSG or the club from walking away from that.

We need save that for Bellingham.

That said I cant really see us spending much unless new owners/investment, Makes no sense for FSG to spend a lot of money while waiting to sell the club.

We have ourselves is potentially a bad situation if new investment/owners dont come along with the next 6-7 months.
Sounds like it will be Jude or Enzo based on the quoted prices. Not a tough choice if so.

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:20:32 am
The fact that we have 10 first team midfielders now is crazy. Bad luck or bad planning I don't know but hopefully things change the next two transfers windows.

Both.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:02:01 am
Sounds like it will be Jude or Enzo based on the quoted prices. Not a tough choice if so.



Id have Enzo right now if we can get him. Thats unless Bellingham has assured us he is definitely coming here.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:01:58 am
We are not paying 120m for Fernandez.
That is crazy money anyway. I wouldn't criticise FSG or the club from walking away from that.

We need save that for Bellingham.

That said I cant really see us spending much unless new owners/investment, Makes no sense for FSG to spend a lot of money while waiting to sell the club.

We have ourselves is potentially a bad situation if new investment/owners dont come along with the next 6-7 months.

If all we have to spend is 100-120m, we shouldnt be buying Bellingham either so the idea of saving it for Bellingham would be silly.
The time for getting Enzo on the cheap has passed.  Either we pay top dollar, or fuck off.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:31:28 am
The time for getting Enzo on the cheap has passed.  Either we pay top dollar, or fuck off.

Yep, no point fans crying about it now. Think the club know very well how much he will cost. Personally I think we may be trying to get him as backup unless we get cast iron assurances from Bellingham.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:38:29 am
Because presumably for every one Fernandez who explodes and is deemed ready for our level within 6 months at Benfica, theres probably two or three who would take longer or who might never make it with us.

We needed a midfielder and give how cheap he was, it would have been a low cost punt. How much did we spend on Arthur's loan? That's the madness of it. Was Fernandez really less of a punt than an emergency loan? And if he was such a colossal risk in the summer has much really changed after 6 months? It's not a lot of data.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:39:07 am
We needed a midfielder and give how cheap he was, it would have been a low cost punt. How much did we spend on Arthur's loan? That's the madness of it. Was Fernandez really less of a punt than an emergency loan? And if he was such a colossal risk in the summer has much really changed after 6 months? It's not a lot of data.

Yeh but we were cocky as anything prior to Fernandez joining Benfica. By the time we signed Arthur, everybody at the club was panicking and we were desperate.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:31:28 am
The time for getting Enzo on the cheap has passed.  Either we pay top dollar, or fuck off.
This.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:27:17 am
Id have Enzo right now if we can get him. Thats unless Bellingham has assured us he is definitely coming here.

If the rumoured prices are correct then it's a no brainer who we should go for.

I reckon if we go ahead with the Enzo deal then we've basically been told by Jude's camp that he's going elsewhere.

No idea what our budget in the Summer will be though as we need more then just 1 midfielder to get back to our best.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:43:59 am
If the rumoured prices are correct then it's a no brainer who we should go for.

I reckon if we go ahead with the Enzo deal then we've basically been told by Jude's camp that he's going elsewhere.

Possibly. Id rather sign Fernandez rather than just be in the running for Bellingham. A decision to make if he says he definitely wants to come here but failing that we should bank on the sure thing.
It's sad to see what club football has become. Every half-decent young player in this day and age is going for £100m.
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:38:29 am
Because presumably for every one Fernandez who explodes and is deemed ready for our level within 6 months at Benfica, theres probably two or three who would take longer or who might never make it with us.

But the issue is we can't afford to wait because we're not shopping at the top of the transfer market, we're a sell to buy football club. Therefore you have to take the plunge early and take the risk, like Benfica or Dortmund do, because you'll get priced out otherwise down the line.

Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 11:49:01 am
But the issue is we can't afford to wait because we're not shopping at the top of the transfer market, we're a sell to buy football club. Therefore you have to take the plunge early and take the risk, like Benfica or Dortmund do, because you'll get priced out otherwise down the line.

Repeating what I said yesterday...

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:18:14 pm
And for all those moaning that we should have taken the risk on him before his move to Benfica...

I imagine we like a lot of players at a similar level before they move - we're just hearing about Fernandez because he has gone on to be successful. There are probably hundreds of other examples where the player hasn't kicked on and therefore would have been a complete waste of money. You can't pick and choose and only sign the players that go on to be good!

This decision may cost us a shit ton of money more than it would have six months ago.. but in the long run maybe we see our approach as being better financially (and performance-wise).

We absolutely can afford to wait (given we've been successful doing it for several years now), we are shopping at the top end of the football market, and we're not a sell to buy football club.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:58:15 am
.
- If the clause is met, Benfica will try to convince him to stay till the end of the season.

:lmao: that's some brass balls shit right there
