LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:08:45 pm
Solving the problem in january is easier said than done. We have a lot of first team players already, including 9 midfielders, 10 if you count Carvalho, all of whom are expected to be fit now. Klopp does not like bloated squads where every player doesnt have value in the team, so adding would only be possible after subtracting. The lads we'd want gone are all in their last 6 months with no takers. We lose 3 in summer, so it makes sense to solve some of those gaps ahead of time.

I dont think Enzo deal definitively ends Bellingham approach, we should be able to do both.

In January, we truly need only an attacker to see us through the season.

The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness. Of that 10
Ox is rarely fit.
Keita is rarely fit.
Jones is rarely fit.
Thiago isnt very robust.
Milner is very old.
Henderson is declining.
Fabinho isnt very good right now.
Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.
Elliot is still very raw.
Carvalho is still very raw.

Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:16:24 am
We all know the midfield department is up for renewal. It is widely expected that three will depart when contracts wind down in summer. We can probably add Melo to make it four. And the outgoings might go deeper than that, when you take into account the age of one or two others, who may themselves be usurped if we are indeed in for the likes of Bellingham and Enzo.

If we end up carrying too many midfielders for a short stint, while we right the midfield ship, so be it. Its not desirable, especially in terms of wasted wages, but if we are in for midfielders who will transform our midfield for years to come, such as Bellingham and Enzo, then so be it.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:55:25 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm
Marca are so far up Madrid's arse that they don't see any sunlight.

SkidMarca
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:24:30 am
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:32:32 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm
Madrid now confident of getting him according to Build but not entirely sure who in Bild.



Bob the Bild-er
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:08:47 am
Record says Benfica turned down 100m euros, won't sell below clause in Jan as was already obvious, article is paywalled so not sure on anymore details.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:09:20 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:08:47 am
Record says Benfica turned down 100m euros, won't sell below clause in Jan as was already obvious, article is paywalled so not sure on anymore details.

Was the bid from us?
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:11:23 am
Can't see a name of a team in the non paywalled bit so no idea.
Kennys from heaven

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:31:06 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness. Of that 10
Ox is rarely fit.
Keita is rarely fit.
Jones is rarely fit.
Thiago isnt very robust.
Milner is very old.
Henderson is declining.
Fabinho isnt very good right now.
Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.
Elliot is still very raw.
Carvalho is still very raw.

Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough.
Even though we need fresh blood, it's pretty obvious why we can't get more (or as many as we need) as they're on the payroll and taking considerable resources that need to be freed before we can buy (or at least buy more than one here and now)

You could argue cancelling contracts would be the way to go, but there will be considerable payoff penalties that would render it pointless. It would be far better to try and get as much usage from them in the remainder of the season than to cut loose, unless of course, we loan them out or sell them.

I will say however, that you saying "Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough." could do with being revisited...  ;)
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:20:32 am

The fact that we have 10 first team midfielders now is crazy. Bad luck or bad planning I don't know but hopefully things change the next two transfers windows.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:24:55 am
Any news? :D
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:25:27 am
Why didn't we just buy Fernandez last summer given we had a strong interest in the player? The wait and see approach is foolhardy, given how quickly values explode. You have to be bold.

Even if we were genuinely deluded enough to think we didn't need a midfielder this season, signing him and loaning him out to Benfica saves a lot of money in the long run.

It's this reticence to spend money that costs us more in the long run. We don't spend until the point that we have to and then you're on the back foot.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:28:08 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:31:06 am
Even though we need fresh blood, it's pretty obvious why we can't get more (or as many as we need) as they're on the payroll and taking considerable resources that need to be freed before we can buy (or at least buy more than one here and now)

You could argue cancelling contracts would be the way to go, but there will be considerable payoff penalties that would render it pointless. It would be far better to try and get as much usage from them in the remainder of the season than to cut loose, unless of course, we loan them out or sell them.

I will say however, that you saying "Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough." could do with being revisited...  ;)

Well the bolded will be gone at the end of the season.
Ox is rarely fit.
Keita is rarely fit.
Jones is rarely fit.
Thiago isnt very robust.
Milner is very old.
Henderson is declining.
Fabinho isnt very good right now.
Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.
Elliot is still very raw.
Carvalho is still very raw.

That leaves 6. Whether Carvalho ends up as an 8 is still up in the air, which would leave 5. Given that, it's not a huge issue to bring in one or even 2 in January. It'll leave us even more bloated sure but if we've made errors allowing it to get to this stage (which we most definitely have), we shouldn't magnify them by refusing to bring in someone in when we patently need reinforcements there. That would allow past errors to be compounded.

As for revisiting my comment... is Jones in full training? That's great. Or do you mean they might all stay fit? That's a dream world. Or do you mean they are good enough? We've had half a season of them proving they're not anymore sadly.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:38:29 am
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 10:25:27 am
Why didn't we just buy Fernandez last summer given we had a strong interest in the player? The wait and see approach is foolhardy, given how quickly values explode. You have to be bold.

Even if we were genuinely deluded enough to think we didn't need a midfielder this season, signing him and loaning him out to Benfica saves a lot of money in the long run.

It's this reticence to spend money that costs us more in the long run. We don't spend until the point that we have to and then you're on the back foot.

Because presumably for every one Fernandez who explodes and is deemed ready for our level within 6 months at Benfica, theres probably two or three who would take longer or who might never make it with us.
