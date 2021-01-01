We all know the midfield department is up for renewal. It is widely expected that three will depart when contracts wind down in summer. We can probably add Melo to make it four. And the outgoings might go deeper than that, when you take into account the age of one or two others, who may themselves be usurped if we are indeed in for the likes of Bellingham and Enzo.



If we end up carrying too many midfielders for a short stint, while we right the midfield ship, so be it. Its not desirable, especially in terms of wasted wages, but if we are in for midfielders who will transform our midfield for years to come, such as Bellingham and Enzo, then so be it.