LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:48:37 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 06:08:45 pm
Solving the problem in january is easier said than done. We have a lot of first team players already, including 9 midfielders, 10 if you count Carvalho, all of whom are expected to be fit now. Klopp does not like bloated squads where every player doesnt have value in the team, so adding would only be possible after subtracting. The lads we'd want gone are all in their last 6 months with no takers. We lose 3 in summer, so it makes sense to solve some of those gaps ahead of time.

I dont think Enzo deal definitively ends Bellingham approach, we should be able to do both.

In January, we truly need only an attacker to see us through the season.

The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness. Of that 10
Ox is rarely fit.
Keita is rarely fit.
Jones is rarely fit.
Thiago isnt very robust.
Milner is very old.
Henderson is declining.
Fabinho isnt very good right now.
Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.
Elliot is still very raw.
Carvalho is still very raw.

Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:16:24 am
We all know the midfield department is up for renewal. It is widely expected that three will depart when contracts wind down in summer. We can probably add Melo to make it four. And the outgoings might go deeper than that, when you take into account the age of one or two others, who may themselves be usurped if we are indeed in for the likes of Bellingham and Enzo.

If we end up carrying too many midfielders for a short stint, while we right the midfield ship, so be it. Its not desirable, especially in terms of wasted wages, but if we are in for midfielders who will transform our midfield for years to come, such as Bellingham and Enzo, then so be it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:55:25 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm
Marca are so far up Madrid's arse that they don't see any sunlight.

SkidMarca
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:24:30 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:32:32 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm
Madrid now confident of getting him according to Build but not entirely sure who in Bild.



Bob the Bild-er
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:08:47 am
Record says Benfica turned down 100m euros, won't sell below clause in Jan as was already obvious, article is paywalled so not sure on anymore details.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:09:20 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:08:47 am
Record says Benfica turned down 100m euros, won't sell below clause in Jan as was already obvious, article is paywalled so not sure on anymore details.

Was the bid from us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:11:23 am
Can't see a name of a team in the non paywalled bit so no idea.
