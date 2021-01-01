Solving the problem in january is easier said than done. We have a lot of first team players already, including 9 midfielders, 10 if you count Carvalho, all of whom are expected to be fit now. Klopp does not like bloated squads where every player doesnt have value in the team, so adding would only be possible after subtracting. The lads we'd want gone are all in their last 6 months with no takers. We lose 3 in summer, so it makes sense to solve some of those gaps ahead of time.



I dont think Enzo deal definitively ends Bellingham approach, we should be able to do both.



In January, we truly need only an attacker to see us through the season.



The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness. Of that 10Ox is rarely fit.Keita is rarely fit.Jones is rarely fit.Thiago isnt very robust.Milner is very old.Henderson is declining.Fabinho isnt very good right now.Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.Elliot is still very raw.Carvalho is still very raw.Those 10 may be fit right now (except theyre not because Jones isnt training fully). But they wont be for long. And even if they were, theyre not good enough.