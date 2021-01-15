« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1222 1223 1224 1225 1226 [1227]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2488750 times)

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49040 on: Today at 12:50:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:26:16 pm
Is Julien Laurens also reliable?

He's saying we have no money to buy big in Jan.


Probably because we've earmarked our big money spending for the summer(I hope so anyway). That doesn't mean to say we won't spend any money in January though.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49041 on: Today at 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:07:46 pm
Di Marzio saying we are going to submit a monster offer for Enzo. How reliable is he?

If it's from Gianluca himself, 99% accurate. If it's aggregated or from someone who works for him, 50/50 at best.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49042 on: Today at 12:53:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:11 pm
Not sure I buy the Fernandez is better suited to City vibe that Ive seen in a lot of places
First of all because he looks like absolute quality and can probably play for any team in the world and second becuase theres very little difference between what us and City try and do now a days - were a possession team
I didnt say he was suited more to City.
Just that Bellingham is a better player so I would take him asap.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49043 on: Today at 12:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:50:26 am
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.

If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?

In that scenario, I'd wait for Enzo and Jude. I'm absolutely on board with signing one or two players in January, but I don't think it's ridiculous to imagine the current squad finishing top 4. And Bellingham and Fernandez are probably the best two midfielders we can conceivably buy, so getting them both would be potentially colossal.

Would be rubbish to be out of the CL next season, but with those two (and maybe another attacker) we'll be straight back the following year anyway.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,440
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49044 on: Today at 12:56:14 pm »
A problem we have that many other clubs dont have is cash flow

If you are backed by a country it doesnt matter.  If you stand on your own it matters more.  And we never seem to have a great deal of cash on our accounts.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,178
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49045 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:50:26 am
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.

If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?
both, that would set our midfield up nicely for the next ten years, if we miss out on top 4 because we don't sign anyone in January but get two top quality players in the Summer meaning we not only challenge for top 4 but potentially win big trophies then I'm fine with that.

We need to look long term rather than short
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49046 on: Today at 01:04:38 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:20:22 am
Its not egalitarian. Its an elitist system. A closed shop. Every owner is guaranteed to stay in business and not lose money. Every franchise is protected from any jeopardy or risk of someone coming in to take their place. Franchises are free to move cities or states. They are rewarded with better draft picks if they perform badly so everyone gets a consolation prize. They decide when they want to allow someone in or not. Its a rich boys club.

It is egalitarian, in the way I explained. In time the league is designed so all NBA teams have equal opportunities. In the Prem, the better players go to the teams with the deepest pockets, by and large.

In the NBA, if a team struggles, then by design it has the opportunity to raise itself by having first dibs on the best of the college talent coming into the professional game. Theoretically, it it to make lower teams find an edge to be competitive again.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:23 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,207
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49047 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:53:53 pm
In that scenario, I'd wait for Enzo and Jude. I'm absolutely on board with signing one or two players in January, but I don't think it's ridiculous to imagine the current squad finishing top 4. And Bellingham and Fernandez are probably the best two midfielders we can conceivably buy, so getting them both would be potentially colossal.

Would be rubbish to be out of the CL next season, but with those two (and maybe another attacker) we'll be straight back the following year anyway.

Doing it both from League Position and as winners of the Europa League
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49048 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:35:52 am
Leveraged buy-out?  ;)

With interest rates at 5%?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,193
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49049 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 01:05:40 pm
Doing it both from League Position and as winners of the Europa League

Issue with that is we dont have long with Klopp left and I just want us to maximise our chances of winning things. Next year, back in CL, we are one of the favourites.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49050 on: Today at 01:22:06 pm »
Still can't see us getting both Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez. I wonder if we're stringing Fernandez along in the event that Bellingham's asking price gets too large. I imagine we talk to agents regularly to put in some groundwork regardless of whether we ultimately go on sign them.

Having said that, I want both now.
Logged

Online BigRedFeetBed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49051 on: Today at 01:26:24 pm »
I don't know about the rest of you but I am really looking forward to this all being done!

The confusion surrounding the sale of the club/ player acquisition is clouding everything else that is going on at the moment and I see there has been mention today of a possibility of a franchise being bought - how reliable the source is, like so many sources, is sketchy to say the least, but it does make you wonder if we are closer to the end than we are the beginning and what impact it has on potential incomings and outgoings.

A WC being thrown (much like a hand grenade) through the global footballing shop window in the middle of a season is very much clusterfuckish and it raises prices way past already obscenely stupid levels (even more so than the usual January/English 'Tax') and player values seem to be increasing by millions every day simply because they played 90 minutes of great football in order to get themselves in said shop window!

Things seem to have quietened down now (compared to the last few weeks) with regards to Jude and Enzo as a couple of the many examples we have been linked with, but we don't really know exactly what is going on anyway.
I would love to have them here but ultimately, it does come down to having the funds available in a market that seems to be getting more expensive by the day, and I personally don't think we now have the option of waiting until the summer with regards to the two players mentioned already. We have seen many instances within other clubs where dallying over a specific amount just pushes the player towards another door as they see it as non committal. Not everyone behaves like Virgil so you have to hope that the right footballing decisions come into play by the player and not the money being jizzed about by sportswashers and clubs that create companies and sponsors like they are going out of fashion.

I know it wouldn't work in the clubs favour, and from a business point of view it would be a stupid move, but wouldn't it be good to know where we are going, even just a little bit..

I am still hopeful of a Christmas gift to raise the spirits.

 ;)

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1222 1223 1224 1225 1226 [1227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 