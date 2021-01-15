I don't know about the rest of you but I am really looking forward to this all being done!The confusion surrounding the sale of the club/ player acquisition is clouding everything else that is going on at the moment and I see there has been mention today of a possibility of a franchise being bought - how reliable the source is, like so many sources, is sketchy to say the least, but it does make you wonder if we are closer to the end than we are the beginning and what impact it has on potential incomings and outgoings.A WC being thrown (much like a hand grenade) through the global footballing shop window in the middle of a season is very much clusterfuckish and it raises prices way past already obscenely stupid levels (even more so than the usual January/English 'Tax') and player values seem to be increasing by millions every day simply because they played 90 minutes of great football in order to get themselves in said shop window!Things seem to have quietened down now (compared to the last few weeks) with regards to Jude and Enzo as a couple of the many examples we have been linked with, but we don't really know exactly what is going on anyway.I would love to have them here but ultimately, it does come down to having the funds available in a market that seems to be getting more expensive by the day, and I personally don't think we now have the option of waiting until the summer with regards to the two players mentioned already. We have seen many instances within other clubs where dallying over a specific amount just pushes the player towards another door as they see it as non committal. Not everyone behaves like Virgil so you have to hope that the right footballing decisions come into play by the player and not the money being jizzed about by sportswashers and clubs that create companies and sponsors like they are going out of fashion.I know it wouldn't work in the clubs favour, and from a business point of view it would be a stupid move, but wouldn't it be good to know where we are going, even just a little bit..I am still hopeful of a Christmas gift to raise the spirits.