Wow, that escalated quickly, especially for someone who is wrong.



You do understand businesses are mostly (not entirely, but mostly) valued on current and future revenue and profit (direct and indirect)? Hence why NFL teams set up in the 60's have sold for $4.5bn this year compared to the likes of Bournemouth, set up in 1899 and in the PL with vastly more eyes on them than the NFL, went for £100m.



Sure, and I 100% don't disagree, some value is put on heritage. However your assumption that a new NFL franchise in a super popular area like Vegas, backed by potentially the biggest NBA player ever, and likely to be given huge gifts from the local Govt. for stadium funding is worth less than us (potentially) is, ironically, quite cretinous.



The NFL revenues are pretty much flat and equal share across all franchises. The NFL licenses everything centrally and every team gets an equal share regardless if they are consistently performing well or being garbage throughout. There is no correlation between success and revenues except for matchday income which is a 60-40 split. Americans dont like jeopardy or risk. They love participation trophies across the board. This is why the whole ESL idea was largely american. They wanted to make sure they took away all possible risk from the sport that is attached to performance. At that point it becomes the same sterile garbage that american sports is.So yeah, by your logic, all NFL franchises should be worth about the same if we are calculating using future revenues.