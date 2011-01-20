« previous next »
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48960 on: Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 04:10:57 pm
Not new news, per se, but the Enzo links seem to have been buttressed. So that's nice.

what's a butt rest? seems obvious. But when I googl....er forget it.
red mongoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48961 on: Yesterday at 04:38:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:29:59 pm
what's a butt rest? seems obvious. But when I googl....er forget it.

It means "to sit down, or settle," so like the rumours have planted their asses in a chair for the long haul.  8)





Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48962 on: Yesterday at 04:45:54 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:50:19 pm
Not true actually, goes back earlier than that, due to his DNA data-processing, MacRed was monitoring Enzo's mother as earlier as dates 2-5 with his father and as soon as flirtation lead to heavy-petting, the pair were watched closely for signs of pregnancy.

Did the father ever show signs of pregnancy?





Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48963 on: Yesterday at 04:47:24 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 10:26:55 am
Any news on Simao ?
He's just got a new phone contract on a Simaonly Deal. So Rick Parry should be able to get through now






19th Nervous Title

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48964 on: Yesterday at 04:59:36 pm


SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48965 on: Yesterday at 05:00:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:17:43 pm
MacRed was monitoring him whilst still in embryonic form.
Foetusinho.
lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48966 on: Yesterday at 05:14:14 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:45:54 pm
Did the father ever show signs of pregnancy?

A few pauses, here and there.
TepidTurkey2OES

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48967 on: Yesterday at 05:15:11 pm
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Yesterday at 04:59:36 pm
Control that Tempura Nick
There could be scraps here ..




royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48968 on: Yesterday at 05:16:14 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:39:41 pm
The Sainsbury's down my road has run out of milk and eggs.

Our local shop, the guy that owns it just lets us milk him.

Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 04:10:57 pm
Not new news, per se, but the Enzo links seem to have been buttressed. So that's nice.

Buttressed?


Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48969 on: Yesterday at 05:24:32 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 04:47:24 pm
He's just got a new phone contract on a Simaonly Deal.

Only on offer from the Carphone Warehouse in Birmingham?

red mongoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48970 on: Yesterday at 06:07:39 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 05:16:14 pm
Buttressed?

Si - reinforced by reliable source(s), in this case some trustworthy journalist from O Jogo.

I'm really starting to regret my choice of words. 





Lawnmowerman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48971 on: Yesterday at 06:43:24 pm
Thought that kolo muani fella was great during the world cup. if not for martinez' wonder save at the death, he'd be a national hero in france and the talk of the town, and certainly this thread!!
darragh85

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48972 on: Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
Meanwhile our interest mbappe appears to have ex-Spired
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48973 on: Yesterday at 07:13:39 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:17:43 pm
MacRed was monitoring him whilst still in embryonic form.

To be honest, I have first seen him couple of seasons ago, in a Copa Libertadores game. I believe it was against Santos ...
Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48974 on: Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:52:57 pm
Meanwhile our interest mbappe appears to have ex-Spired

He'd have been on crumbs while burning the midnight oil doing 2 jobs as our player/DOF as compared to Qatar literally drowning him with dough.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48975 on: Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm
Transfer related i.e takeover news.  :D

https://twitter.com/BillSimmons/status/1605265865976397824

Quote
Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James will buy a new NBA team in Vegas for $4bn. [@BillSimmons]
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48976 on: Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
Can any of them play midfield?
royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48977 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 06:07:39 pm
Si - reinforced by reliable source(s), in this case some trustworthy journalist from O Jogo.

I'm really starting to regret my choice of words.

Ta mate!


Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48978 on: Yesterday at 10:42:20 pm
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Yesterday at 10:06:12 pm
Can any of them play midfield?
LeBron has thousands of assists in his career, might be an idea to try him as a #10.
royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48979 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
Good in the air an all


darragh85

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48980 on: Yesterday at 10:59:32 pm
i thought we were doing puns based on features of gothic architecture?
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48981 on: Yesterday at 11:07:09 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:59:32 pm
i thought we were doing puns based on features of gothic architecture?
I find Gothic architecture to be quite Gaudi to be honest with you
Thiago12291

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48982 on: Yesterday at 11:11:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:13:39 pm
To be honest, I have first seen him couple of seasons ago, in a Copa Libertadores game. I believe it was against Santos ...

Course you did mate
Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48983 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm
Transfer related i.e takeover news.  :D

https://twitter.com/BillSimmons/status/1605265865976397824
Who knows if it has implications for us, but I would trust Bill on that.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48984 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Who knows if it has implications for us, but I would trust Bill on that.

Well it's obvious it does as we're getting sold. How would the fuck John Henry get 4 billion of his own money to fund this Vegas team?  :D
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48985 on: Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
Well it's obvious it does as we're getting sold. How would the fuck John Henry get 4 billion of his own money to fund this Vegas team?  :D
If it's costing $4bn for a new expansion franchise, then why is the same price being mooted for an established, 130 year old football club with a huge worldwide fanbase?, doesn't make any sense.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48986 on: Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm
Take it up with Forbes mate, that's the price they value us at.  :D
Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48987 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm
If it's costing $4bn for a new expansion franchise, then why is the same price being mooted for an established, 130 year old football club with a huge worldwide fanbase?, doesn't make any sense.
Theres a new TV deal coming up. Theres also a finite number of NBA franchises, so it can be a status symbol for the billionaires.


stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48988 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:59:32 pm
i thought we were doing puns based on features of gothic architecture?

I have lots of stained glass windows in my house..but then again Im a lazy sod and dont like cleaning the stains.


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48989 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm
If it's costing $4bn for a new expansion franchise, then why is the same price being mooted for an established, 130 year old football club with a huge worldwide fanbase?, doesn't make any sense.

If we're talking age and tradition, the stadium's older than the club.

Looking up a certain notorious result, Rangers didn't beat Everton in the FA Cup after all. The latter withdrew due to having ineligible players, and the match was played as a friendly (which Everton lost).





"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48990 on: Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
Well it's obvious it does as we're getting sold. How would the fuck John Henry get 4 billion of his own money to fund this Vegas team?  :D

I mean he doesn't own it all, so he wouldn't need to find it all himself plus there is something called debt financing which US sports love.
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48991 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm
If it's costing $4bn for a new expansion franchise, then why is the same price being mooted for an established, 130 year old football club with a huge worldwide fanbase?, doesn't make any sense.

I mean businesses aren't valued, financially, on age. Obviously.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48992 on: Today at 12:08:55 am
Craig, stop being a grinch you fat fuck.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48993 on: Today at 12:28:56 am
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
I mean businesses aren't valued, financially, on age. Obviously.
Aren't they?, a long established business with a huge customer base worldwide doesn't contribute to the value?

Because in the eyes of an investor that's what Liverpool are, and yet again your attempt to look clever just makes you look like a cretin Craig.....again.
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48994 on: Today at 12:41:59 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:28:56 am
Aren't they?, a long established business with a huge customer base worldwide doesn't contribute to the value?

Because in the eyes of an investor that's what Liverpool are, and yet again your attempt to look clever just makes you look like a cretin Craig.....again.

Wow, that escalated quickly, especially for someone who is wrong.

You do understand businesses are mostly (not entirely, but mostly) valued on current and future revenue and profit (direct and indirect)? Hence why NFL teams set up in the 60's have sold for $4.5bn this year compared to the likes of Bournemouth, set up in 1899 and in the PL with vastly more eyes on them than the NFL, went for £100m.

Sure, and I 100% don't disagree, some value is put on heritage. However your assumption that a new NFL franchise in a super popular area like Vegas, backed by potentially the biggest NBA player ever, and likely to be given huge gifts from the local Govt. for stadium funding is worth less than us (potentially) is, ironically, quite cretinous.
G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48995 on: Today at 02:22:44 am
Annual NBA TV revenue will top $10Billion this year. Obviously lots of other revenue streams around the sport too, but thats a significant amount. No relegation. Closed market. 30 teams in a nation of 350 million, and it is also a game that is growing globally. Proper financial accountability too, with established salary caps and luxury taxes paid. Ironically for such an extreme capitalist country, the way they run their sports is quite egalitarian. If your team struggles, you get first dibs on the talent coming through on the college conveyor belt. No transfer fees either.

AmanShah21

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48996 on: Today at 07:14:
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:41:59 am
Wow, that escalated quickly, especially for someone who is wrong.

You do understand businesses are mostly (not entirely, but mostly) valued on current and future revenue and profit (direct and indirect)? Hence why NFL teams set up in the 60's have sold for $4.5bn this year compared to the likes of Bournemouth, set up in 1899 and in the PL with vastly more eyes on them than the NFL, went for £100m.

Sure, and I 100% don't disagree, some value is put on heritage. However your assumption that a new NFL franchise in a super popular area like Vegas, backed by potentially the biggest NBA player ever, and likely to be given huge gifts from the local Govt. for stadium funding is worth less than us (potentially) is, ironically, quite cretinous.

The NFL revenues are pretty much flat and equal share across all franchises. The NFL licenses everything centrally and every team gets an equal share regardless if they are consistently performing well or being garbage throughout. There is no correlation between success and revenues except for matchday income which is a 60-40 split. Americans dont like jeopardy or risk. They love participation trophies across the board. This is why the whole ESL idea was largely american. They wanted to make sure they took away all possible risk from the sport that is attached to performance. At that point it becomes the same sterile garbage that american sports is.
So yeah, by your logic, all NFL franchises should be worth about the same if we are calculating using future revenues.
Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48997 on: Today at 07:20:22 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:22:44 am
Annual NBA TV revenue will top $10Billion this year. Obviously lots of other revenue streams around the sport too, but thats a significant amount. No relegation. Closed market. 30 teams in a nation of 350 million, and it is also a game that is growing globally. Proper financial accountability too, with established salary caps and luxury taxes paid. Ironically for such an extreme capitalist country, the way they run their sports is quite egalitarian. If your team struggles, you get first dibs on the talent coming through on the college conveyor belt. No transfer fees either.

Cha-Ching.

Its not egalitarian. Its an elitist system. A closed shop. Every owner is guaranteed to stay in business and not lose money. Every franchise is protected from any jeopardy or risk of someone coming in to take their place. Franchises are free to move cities or states. They are rewarded with better draft picks if they perform badly so everyone gets a consolation prize. They decide when they want to allow someone in or not. Its a rich boys club.
