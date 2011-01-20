Not new news, per se, but the Enzo links seem to have been buttressed. So that's nice.
what's a butt rest? seems obvious. But when I googl....er forget it.
Not true actually, goes back earlier than that, due to his DNA data-processing, MacRed was monitoring Enzo's mother as earlier as dates 2-5 with his father and as soon as flirtation lead to heavy-petting, the pair were watched closely for signs of pregnancy.
Any news on Simao ?
Batter them.
MacRed was monitoring him whilst still in embryonic form.
Did the father ever show signs of pregnancy?
Control that Tempura Nick
The Sainsbury's down my road has run out of milk and eggs.
He's just got a new phone contract on a Simaonly Deal.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Buttressed?
Meanwhile our interest mbappe appears to have ex-Spired
Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James will buy a new NBA team in Vegas for $4bn. [@BillSimmons]
