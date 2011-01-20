« previous next »
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48960 on: Today at 04:29:59 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:10:57 pm
Not new news, per se, but the Enzo links seem to have been buttressed. So that's nice.

what's a butt rest? seems obvious. But when I googl....er forget it.
red mongoose

  Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48961 on: Today at 04:38:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:29:59 pm
what's a butt rest? seems obvious. But when I googl....er forget it.

It means "to sit down, or settle," so like the rumours have planted their asses in a chair for the long haul.  8)
Sangria

  In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48962 on: Today at 04:45:54 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:50:19 pm
Not true actually, goes back earlier than that, due to his DNA data-processing, MacRed was monitoring Enzo's mother as earlier as dates 2-5 with his father and as soon as flirtation lead to heavy-petting, the pair were watched closely for signs of pregnancy.

Did the father ever show signs of pregnancy?
Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48963 on: Today at 04:47:24 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 10:26:55 am
Any news on Simao ?
He's just got a new phone contract on a Simaonly Deal. So Rick Parry should be able to get through now
19th Nervous Title

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48964 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm
SamLad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48965 on: Today at 05:00:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:17:43 pm
MacRed was monitoring him whilst still in embryonic form.
Foetusinho.
lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48966 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:45:54 pm
Did the father ever show signs of pregnancy?

A few pauses, here and there.
TepidTurkey2OES

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48967 on: Today at 05:15:11 pm
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 04:59:36 pm
Control that Tempura Nick
There could be scraps here ..
royhendo

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48968 on: Today at 05:16:14 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:39:41 pm
The Sainsbury's down my road has run out of milk and eggs.

Our local shop, the guy that owns it just lets us milk him.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:10:57 pm
Not new news, per se, but the Enzo links seem to have been buttressed. So that's nice.

Buttressed?
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48969 on: Today at 05:24:32 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 04:47:24 pm
He's just got a new phone contract on a Simaonly Deal.

Only on offer from the Carphone Warehouse in Birmingham?

red mongoose

  Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48970 on: Today at 06:07:39 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:16:14 pm
Buttressed?

Si - reinforced by reliable source(s), in this case some trustworthy journalist from O Jogo.

I'm really starting to regret my choice of words. 
Lawnmowerman

  Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48971 on: Today at 06:43:24 pm
Thought that kolo muani fella was great during the world cup. if not for martinez' wonder save at the death, he'd be a national hero in france and the talk of the town, and certainly this thread!!
darragh85

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48972 on: Today at 06:52:57 pm
Meanwhile our interest mbappe appears to have ex-Spired
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48973 on: Today at 07:13:39 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:17:43 pm
MacRed was monitoring him whilst still in embryonic form.

To be honest, I have first seen him couple of seasons ago, in a Copa Libertadores game. I believe it was against Santos ...
Tobelius

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48974 on: Today at 07:17:23 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:52:57 pm
Meanwhile our interest mbappe appears to have ex-Spired

He'd have been on crumbs while burning the midnight oil doing 2 jobs as our player/DOF as compared to Qatar literally drowning him with dough.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48975 on: Today at 09:25:39 pm
Transfer related i.e takeover news.  :D

https://twitter.com/BillSimmons/status/1605265865976397824

Quote
Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James will buy a new NBA team in Vegas for $4bn. [@BillSimmons]
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48976 on: Today at 10:06:12 pm
Can any of them play midfield?
