The risk is surely you take a chance on them coming out of South America, lower cost, less sure on the outcome/level. Not wait for some more information from the Portuguese league and 6 months later spend 4-5 times as much



We did do a bit of that too, with Allan, Arroyo, Pitaluga, Awoniyi (not South America but the same sort of gamble). But right now we need more than just potential and it sounds like we think we've seen enough now of Enzo to pull the trigger.I think we probably feel like we need to be perfect in the market, we can't afford signings to be a failure like City can so we are happy to monitor players even if it means they move elsewhere until we have enough data on them. I wouldn't be surprised if this is where Klopp wants us to take more risks though.