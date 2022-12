I like what I've seen of Fernandez but I've gotta say, being willing to spend massive money on a player with very little top level data to back it up is pretty new.



Is that the 'taking more risks' that Klopp was talking about?To be fair with Fernandez, yes he only have 25 top flight games in Portugal (plus the World Cup showings) but if you don't buy him now or in the Summer, he just goes somewhere else.Doubt we ever have the luxury of watching a player for 50 games or so and then beating the world to his signature.Not sure we even had that with Virgil, did we? (Might have done, but times have moved on).