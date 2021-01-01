we are forgetting Arthur what if he can more than do a job for use if fit to play ? what if we turn him in to the player barca were hoping they would get ?? surely he deserves a run too ...not say dont buy as we really do need to but seems many have forgot arthur



I dont think there's any chance he stays beyond the summer. He might be a great player but he was unavailable/injured at a time when he could have actually gotten into the team. At this point, we are not in a position to give him the run of games he'll need, so its down to him to perform in the opportunities he does get from here. Lets not forget Naby is coming back too and should play ahead of him having been used to the system. Its a pity because if he was fit he could have really had a proper run in the first half of the season.