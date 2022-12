For example Eliott who we know is not great defensively is dribbled past 1.1 times on average per game



Bellingham 0.3 times in the Bundesliga.



Enzo is dribbled past 1.2 times per game in Portugal.

Those numbers will not improve in the PL most likely.



Last thing we need in midfield



Depends what we’re signing him for, if we sign him to play the Fab role, the destroyer if you will then yes those numbers taken in isolation can be worrying but I’m not sure what his role will be for us.We’ve had reports saying we’ve met entourages, families, agents of atleast 3 players.. I’m still not convinced of the Enzo links, simply due to the fact that we’re not the type of club to sign two midfielders for £100m each. We badly need a midfielder in this window and the Diaz injury has really messed things up as we’re light on wide forwards in the Mane, Diaz mould