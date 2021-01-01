« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm
Sky Sports reporting us and Chelsea interested in Caicedo.

Been loads of Twitter speculation about him, interesting if theres truth in it.
Chelsea are the tarts of the transfer window, they are linked to everyone. They spent 250mil in the Summer and are dropping 70mil in Nkunku, how much more are they going to spend?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:12:54 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm
Chelsea are the tarts of the transfer window, they are linked to everyone. They spent 250mil in the Summer and are dropping 70mil in Nkunku, how much more are they going to spend?

Boehly's got at least a billion to blow through yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm
Quote
And it appears Bellinghams father Mark - who played a big part in his son choosing to leave Birmingham for Dortmund, despite being handed the red carpet treatment by Manchester United - favours the next move being to the red part of Merseyside.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-jude-bellingham-28758643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm
Chelsea are the tarts of the transfer window, they are linked to everyone. They spent 250mil in the Summer and are dropping 70mil in Nkunku, how much more are they going to spend?

I don't think they have a real plan. Nkunku is a very good player, but his best position is exactly the same as Havertz' ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:48:07 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm
I don't think they have a real plan. Nkunku is a very good player, but his best position is exactly the same as Havertz' ...
Havertz hasn't been a success though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm
Quote
Liverpool want up to 3 midfielders in 2023. [@MatteMoretto]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:36:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm
Quote
Liverpool want up to 3 midfielders in 2023. [@MatteMoretto]
"up to" could be doing a LOT of work there.

"zero" counts in "up to" doesn't it?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-jude-bellingham-28758643

I think said this (my speculation) about 15 pages ago. His Dad's a
Non-league footballer, who will appreciate everything Liverpool have: traditional, old school club, the best fans, a manager with lower league roots himself in Germany. And he's probably in his 50s, so memories of Liverpool
in the 1970s, 80s will be strong for him. Anfield! Add to that Klopp has been bringing young talent up to PL level, something he did for Dortmund too.

Jude's Dad is a smart guy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:36:33 pm
"up to" could be doing a LOT of work there.

"zero" counts in "up to" doesn't it?

You're an idiot!  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm
You're an idiot!  :D
oh ffs Samie.  you take this whole thing WAY too seriously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:13:24 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm
I think said this (my speculation) about 15 pages ago. His Dad's a
Non-league footballer, who will appreciate everything Liverpool have: traditional, old school club, the best fans, a manager with lower league roots himself in Germany. And he's probably in his 50s, so memories of Liverpool
in the 1970s, 80s will be strong for him. Anfield! Add to that Klopp has been bringing young talent up to PL level, something he did for Dortmund too.

Jude's Dad is a smart guy.

Well, the fact that he has advised his son to join Dortmund instead of Man Utd speaks volumes about him. That move must have cost them millions, but it was the perfect move for his son's career at the time. Just like joining LFC would be the perfect move for Jude at the age of 20 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:56:12 am
Not very credible as links go, I think, but it's another name to talk about.

"𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉:
@MatteMoretto
Liverpool will meet with Ismaël Bennacers entourage in less than two weeks to discuss Klopps project and how they want the player to join them at Anfield.

The Reds want to bring 2-3 new midfielders and Bennacer is one of the candidates"

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1604227289960652803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:01:58 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:13:24 am
Well, the fact that he has advised his son to join Dortmund instead of Man Utd speaks volumes about him. That move must have cost them millions, but it was the perfect move for his son's career at the time. Just like joining LFC would be the perfect move for Jude at the age of 20 ...

there is still some hope isnt is

there is always the lure of big bucks and endless but soulless amount of trophies when joining the clubs that i shall not mention.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:09:49 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:56:12 am
Not very credible as links go, I think, but it's another name to talk about.

"𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉:
@MatteMoretto
Liverpool will meet with Ismaël Bennacers entourage in less than two weeks to discuss Klopps project and how they want the player to join them at Anfield.

The Reds want to bring 2-3 new midfielders and Bennacer is one of the candidates"

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1604227289960652803

Sounds like a come and get me plea if ever Ive heard one:

Call me, Ismael.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:34:36 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 08:09:49 am
Sounds like a come and get me plea if ever Ive heard one:

Call me, Ismael.

;D Relatively highbrow for this thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:49:50 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:13:24 am
Well, the fact that he has advised his son to join Dortmund instead of Man Utd speaks volumes about him. That move must have cost them millions, but it was the perfect move for his son's career at the time. Just like joining LFC would be the perfect move for Jude at the age of 20 ...

Yep and his Mum moving to Dortmund to help him out.

Smart move from the German club too, big profit coming for them to fund their next generation
of young picks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:03:25 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 08:09:49 am
Sounds like a come and get me plea if ever Ive heard one:

Call me, Ismael.

Wow
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:06:13 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:49:50 am
Yep and his Mum moving to Dortmund to help him out.

Smart move from the German club too, big profit coming for them to fund their next generation
of young picks.

Dortmund's accounts must look great but surely a club with 80,000 sell outs every home game might want to actually win something at some point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:14:53 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:56:12 am
Not very credible as links go, I think, but it's another name to talk about.

"𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉:
@MatteMoretto
Liverpool will meet with Ismaël Bennacers entourage in less than two weeks to discuss Klopps project and how they want the player to join them at Anfield.

The Reds want to bring 2-3 new midfielders and Bennacer is one of the candidates"

https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1604227289960652803

"This just in" and "less than two weeks" aren't statements that really go well together, are they?  ;D

For one thing, the club certainly wouldn't telegraph a fortnight's notice to potential rivals. Seems like someone is using our name to drum up some interest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:49:38 am
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 09:14:53 am
"This just in" and "less than two weeks" aren't statements that really go well together, are they?  ;D

For one thing, the club certainly wouldn't telegraph a fortnight's notice to potential rivals. Seems like someone is using our name to drum up some interest.

Bennacer's current deal expires in 2024 and currently has an extension on the table from Milan, these leaks seem like a bit of pressure for Milan to up their offer as he's pretty happy there.
