I think Van Den Berg is the only one who has played consistently when fit for his loan clubs.

Koumetio got a lot of praise during preseason couple years ago but he really looked way off in the few minutes he got here in the cups or for austria wien where he's struggled to get minutes.

Rhys is a decent player but not quite the level we'd want. I think he'll have a good career but I am doubtful if it will be a top premier league club.

Personally I like Nat. There's skills he doesnt have but you pretty much know what you get out of him and he is a monster in the air. I dont see him as a starter for us but if he is content with being 4th or 5th choice I would not be disappointed. Common sense would be however that he moves because he could do a job in this league for a lower mid table club as a starter.

Jarell Quansah has been a bit under the radar but he was quite highly rated. Still very very young but he's one to watch out for.

I think we have the numbers and quality in defence and goal overall and unless someone is moving, i dont think there is a need for another squad player for the backline until 2024 at the earliest, and even then, I wouldnt think it crazy if we just extended Joel.

The money needs to be invested heavily in midfield and possibly in attack if we have good opportunities because that is where the numbers will look short once summer rolls in.