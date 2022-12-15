I like him, and his attitude but he lacks the pace to play in our high line. He would do well in a low block team who don't press and play on the counter.
Ibou and Virgil are the only CB's I expect to see at the club at the beginning of the 2024 season. I don't think Joe Gomez after all the injuries he's had is going to be a backbone of our team. He makes far too many silly errors which he should have cut out of his game by now.
I'd love to see a CB coming through from the youth teams, and if I had to pick one I'd say Van den Berg.
Have to agree with everything in this post. I had high hopes for Gomez, but I dread seeing him in the starting line-up due to his often lack of judgment and overconfidence. I also agree that Rhys Williams is way too slow to play in our system. Had big hopes for Billy Koumentino, but he also seems to suffer in the same way Gomez does. Would love to see them get that issue trained out of them, maybe force them to be more defensive and play it simple more? God knows, they have all the tools to be immense defenders but do at times have brain farts (hate that phrase but can't put it any better!).
On the plus side, Quansah and Van den Berg have looked good whenever I've seen them, and we don't need to spend shed loads on new midfielders, Clark and Bajetic are already better than Enzo Fernández and Jude Bellingham