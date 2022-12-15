« previous next »
Quote from: PaulF on December 15, 2022, 08:03:16 pm
So if we signed Bellingham , Fernandez and Amrabat in Jan and announced mbappe to follow shortly , would we just hold our noses if we found Qatar had taken a major stake?

I think it's a fair question, but I also think it's one that is best left alone until we have to address it. Because the grim specter of it ruins any enjoyment we can get out of silly season, or any season.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:09:49 am
Why would he do that after waiting so long?
Yeah from his point of view it would be insanity to give up on the national team, he's got 1 (probably 2) major tournaments left in him, he's already won everything there is to win in club football.
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 01:01:29 am
I think it's a fair question, but I also think it's one that is best left alone until we have to address it. Because the grim specter of it ruins any enjoyment we can get out of silly season, or any season.
Good point, I'll keep dreaming !
Quote from: Asam on December 15, 2022, 11:37:23 pm
We play a very high line, in the fastest league in the world, if you want to bet your house on both of them being outfield players at Liverpool in 8 years time then you will be in a majority of one.

3-4 years is probably the most we can expect so they are in the last chapter of their careers, lets hope Virgil retires from international football to give us more time with him but yea we do need to have a succession plan in mind

3-4 years easily as starters week in week out. Even with the high line, our defensers know how to conserve energy, especially when we press well ahead of them. I can see Virgil lasting much longer atkeast 5-6 years from here at this level playing regularly. Matip has had a poorer injury record where he does pick up niggles every now and then and we already manage his minutes but still see him as probably the very best 3rd or 4th choice we can have.

The only question mark is currently on Joe where in he has had his share of good games where he is absolutely top drawer and some poor ones where he has just been off pace frequently. Add to that his fitness record, its hard to see him becoming the first choice pair for us right now and it may be one where we see value in cashing in. Ideally, I'd be happy to keep all 4 until atleast 2024 and see no urgent need to spend money on a replacement unless we are to lose one of them.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:49:35 am
3-4 years easily as starters week in week out. Even with the high line, our defensers know how to conserve energy, especially when we press well ahead of them. I can see Virgil lasting much longer atkeast 5-6 years from here at this level playing regularly. Matip has had a poorer injury record where he does pick up niggles every now and then and we already manage his minutes but still see him as probably the very best 3rd or 4th choice we can have.

The only question mark is currently on Joe where in he has had his share of good games where he is absolutely top drawer and some poor ones where he has just been off pace frequently. Add to that his fitness record, its hard to see him becoming the first choice pair for us right now and it may be one where we see value in cashing in. Ideally, I'd be happy to keep all 4 until atleast 2024 and see no urgent need to spend money on a replacement unless we are to lose one of them.
Matip contract is up in 2024. Im guessing Van Den Berg, Koumetio where brought at 16 with the scouting and knowing their talent could be a future CB at Liverpool. Their Loans are part of seeing if they can do that along with watching other CBs aboard. Rhys Williams may be part of that too.
Would think Matip is likely moved on in 2024 and who the replacement is right now is a question. Gomez I would think he has a long term future at Liverpool but we will see.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 15, 2022, 04:58:11 pm
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?

that would not be his role wouldn't it. he could be the water carrier making the likes of carvalho and elliot shine by covering their defensive duties. A bit like gini in keeping our midfield watertight by covering angles and keeping play ticking. We have been missing the physicality and robustness of gini and now the declining fab. Maybe klopp and the data teams see that and hopefully wants to rectify it before our season goes to shit if it hasn't enough already

is RAWK broken?  Five hours and no posts on this thread??
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
is RAWK broken?  Five hours and no posts on this thread??
MacRed has been asleep
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
is RAWK broken?  Five hours and no posts on this thread??

Calm before the storm.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:10:38 am
Matip contract is up in 2024. Im guessing Van Den Berg, Koumetio where brought at 16 with the scouting and knowing their talent could be a future CB at Liverpool. Their Loans are part of seeing if they can do that along with watching other CBs aboard. Rhys Williams may be part of that too.
I like him, and his attitude but he lacks the pace to play in our high line. He would do well in a low block team who don't press and play on the counter.

Ibou and Virgil are the only CB's I expect to see at the club at the beginning of the 2024 season. I don't think Joe Gomez after all the injuries he's had is going to be a backbone of our team. He makes far too many silly errors which he should have cut out of his game by now.

I'd love to see a CB coming through from the youth teams, and if I had to pick one I'd say Van den Berg.
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 03:32:48 pm
I like him, and his attitude but he lacks the pace to play in our high line. He would do well in a low block team who don't press and play on the counter.

Ibou and Virgil are the only CB's I expect to see at the club at the beginning of the 2024 season. I don't think Joe Gomez after all the injuries he's had is going to be a backbone of our team. He makes fast too many silly errors which he should have cut out of his game by now.

I'd love to see a CB coming through from the youth teams, and if I had to pick one I'd say Van den Berg.

Thing is with Joe, he had cut out those silly errors during our title win. He was immense that season.

They've crept back in since his recent injuries and lack of playing time, which is understandable. Imagine Klopp has a hunch if he can get back to that 19/20 form.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
is RAWK broken?  Five hours and no posts on this thread??

Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 03:32:48 pm
I like him, and his attitude but he lacks the pace to play in our high line. He would do well in a low block team who don't press and play on the counter.

Ibou and Virgil are the only CB's I expect to see at the club at the beginning of the 2024 season. I don't think Joe Gomez after all the injuries he's had is going to be a backbone of our team. He makes fast too many silly errors which he should have cut out of his game by now.

I'd love to see a CB coming through from the youth teams, and if I had to pick one I'd say Van den Berg.
Yea I dont think Williams is that, it why i listed him like that but he on loan, should just let it there. the other two I would say have a legit shot.
Ibou, Virgil and Gomez is expect all 3 as CB on contract then. I dont think gomez currently is going anywhere.
Van Den berg issue is more he in the year he going for the step up in comp of playing he got injured. So development/evulation process got slowed down
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 03:32:48 pm
I like him, and his attitude but he lacks the pace to play in our high line. He would do well in a low block team who don't press and play on the counter.

Ibou and Virgil are the only CB's I expect to see at the club at the beginning of the 2024 season. I don't think Joe Gomez after all the injuries he's had is going to be a backbone of our team. He makes far too many silly errors which he should have cut out of his game by now.

I'd love to see a CB coming through from the youth teams, and if I had to pick one I'd say Van den Berg.

Have to agree with everything in this post.  I had high hopes for Gomez, but I dread seeing him in the starting line-up due to his often lack of judgment and overconfidence.  I also agree that Rhys Williams is way too slow to play in our system.  Had big hopes for Billy Koumentino, but he also seems to suffer in the same way Gomez does.  Would love to see them get that issue trained out of them, maybe force them to be more defensive and play it simple more?  God knows, they have all the tools to be immense defenders but do at times have brain farts (hate that phrase but can't put it any better!).

On the plus side, Quansah and Van den Berg have looked good whenever I've seen them, and we don't need to spend shed loads on new midfielders, Clark and Bajetic are already better than Enzo Fernández and Jude Bellingham  ;) ;D
I think Van Den Berg is the only one who has played consistently when fit for his loan clubs.
Koumetio got a lot of praise during preseason couple years ago but he really looked way off in the few minutes he got here in the cups or for austria wien where he's struggled to get minutes.
Rhys is a decent player but not quite the level we'd want. I think he'll have a good career but I am doubtful if it will be a top premier league club.
Personally I like Nat. There's skills he doesnt have but you pretty much know what you get out of him and he is a monster in the air. I dont see him as a starter for us but if he is content with being 4th or 5th choice I would not be disappointed. Common sense would be however that he moves because he could do a job in this league for a lower mid table club as a starter.
Jarell Quansah has been a bit under the radar but he was quite highly rated. Still very very young but he's one to watch out for.
I think we have the numbers and quality in defence and goal overall and unless someone is moving, i dont think there is a need for another squad player for the backline until 2024 at the earliest, and even then, I wouldnt think it crazy if we just extended Joel.
The money needs to be invested heavily in midfield and possibly in attack if we have good opportunities because that is where the numbers will look short once summer rolls in.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:55:21 pm
I think Van Den Berg is the only one who has played consistently when fit for his loan clubs.
Koumetio got a lot of praise during preseason couple years ago but he really looked way off in the few minutes he got here in the cups or for austria wien where he's struggled to get minutes.
Rhys is a decent player but not quite the level we'd want. I think he'll have a good career but I am doubtful if it will be a top premier league club.
Personally I like Nat. There's skills he doesnt have but you pretty much know what you get out of him and he is a monster in the air. I dont see him as a starter for us but if he is content with being 4th or 5th choice I would not be disappointed. Common sense would be however that he moves because he could do a job in this league for a lower mid table club as a starter.
Jarell Quansah has been a bit under the radar but he was quite highly rated. Still very very young but he's one to watch out for.
I think we have the numbers and quality in defence and goal overall and unless someone is moving, i dont think there is a need for another squad player for the backline until 2024 at the earliest, and even then, I wouldnt think it crazy if we just extended Joel.
The money needs to be invested heavily in midfield and possibly in attack if we have good opportunities because that is where the numbers will look short once summer rolls in.

I've got a lot of time for Nat, very underrated defender, shame he's not the quickest otherwise he'd be a contender for a starting position in my view.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:55:21 pm
I think Van Den Berg is the only one who has played consistently when fit for his loan clubs.
Koumetio got a lot of praise during preseason couple years ago but he really looked way off in the few minutes he got here in the cups or for austria wien where he's struggled to get minutes.
Rhys is a decent player but not quite the level we'd want. I think he'll have a good career but I am doubtful if it will be a top premier league club.
Personally I like Nat. There's skills he doesnt have but you pretty much know what you get out of him and he is a monster in the air. I dont see him as a starter for us but if he is content with being 4th or 5th choice I would not be disappointed. Common sense would be however that he moves because he could do a job in this league for a lower mid table club as a starter.
Jarell Quansah has been a bit under the radar but he was quite highly rated. Still very very young but he's one to watch out for.
I think we have the numbers and quality in defence and goal overall and unless someone is moving, i dont think there is a need for another squad player for the backline until 2024 at the earliest, and even then, I wouldnt think it crazy if we just extended Joel.
The money needs to be invested heavily in midfield and possibly in attack if we have good opportunities because that is where the numbers will look short once summer rolls in.

Surely hes already about 64?
Moukoko's agent saying he's not close to signing a new deal at Dortmund... Chelsea seem to be favourites to get him, but you'd think he'd be someone we're looking at too.

If he's someone we're interested in on a free come summer, maybe there's an argument to offer some money now to get him in Jan - since it feels like we need an attacking signing with Jota and Diaz out.
