Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2456543 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48640 on: Today at 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:44:55 pm
It would be a dream of Sofyan Amrabat to play for Liverpool and the players agency, Stellar, is going to make an attempt to bring the Fiorentina midfielder to Anfield, with talks having already taken place. [@DiMarzio]

I can't remember, is DiMarzio one of the bullshit Italian sources or not?
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48641 on: Today at 04:04:14 pm »
Been a weird week or so in terms of linked players, even moreso than what it usually is. Weve had all sorts of seemingly good sources saying were in the driving seat to sign Bellingham, Fernandez and Amrabat and no denial from sources close to Us.. Not sure what to believe or who we sign but without being greedy Ill happily take Amrabat and Bellingham :) We really need a wide forward, I dont fancy seeing Nunez play wide left for the next 3 months.
Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48642 on: Today at 04:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:59:44 pm
I can't remember, is DiMarzio one of the bullshit Italian sources or not?

Gold tier apparently  ;D

[🎖] - Elite
[🥇] - Gold
[🥈] - Silver
[🥉] - Bronze
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48643 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:15:23 pm
Still remember Nii Lamptey and Zlatan Muslimovic from the older ones. :)

Nii Lamptey?! What was that, Championship Manager 1992?
Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48644 on: Today at 04:14:46 pm »
Konate and Amrabat share the same agency group too.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48645 on: Today at 04:15:02 pm »
Al is correct. We are never going to sign a top player, especially not in January ...
Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48646 on: Today at 04:21:01 pm »
If you ask me, Liverpool is a dream destination for Bellingham and the price tag is 100m-130m. [@DiMarzio]
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48647 on: Today at 04:23:26 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:12:37 pm
Nii Lamptey?! What was that, Championship Manager 1992?

Thereabouts i think,i'm old  ;D
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48648 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm »
Amrabat has got Dutch schooling in terms of Football.  He knows how to play too.  :D
Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48649 on: Today at 04:46:23 pm »
Amrabat enough?

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48650 on: Today at 04:58:11 pm »
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?
Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48651 on: Today at 05:01:56 pm »
I'd be worried about Amrabat being a flash in the pan, there's been plenty of average players who have had impressive world cups and got a big move from it. His previous history doesn't indicate he is anything special and he's already 26
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48652 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm »
Totally Phil it is always a risk going off WC games but I dont think we will do that.

In other words I dont see us rushing in off the back of 4-5 games we would have scouted him for a while if we are after him.

I've not seen him play to be honest but we could do with a CM or two quickly  ;)
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48653 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?
dunno, not seen enough of him. his role with Morocco has been pure 6 as far as I can see, and he's been superb.

but we don't need every signing to be a nailed-on starter or be top-notch at every facet of the game. 

jesus, right now if we got him I'd be over the moon .... a run-all-day midfielder who can support the backline (and stay fit of course) is what we've been moaning we need.  anything else he provides is a bonus imo.
Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48654 on: Today at 05:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:09:39 pm
Gold tier apparently  ;D

[🎖] - Elite
[🥇] - Gold
[🥈] - Silver
[🥉] - Bronze

Is there an independent body that consistently regulates these tiers? It would be good to know, even if it does put Samie out of a job.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48655 on: Today at 05:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?

His passing looks decent to me, pretty much anything they had last night was him spreading it out to Ziyech and Hakimi. But even if it's not the best it'd be nice to have someone who stops us getting ripped through on the counter every 5 seconds when we are trying to break someone down. Forest was an embarrassment and the shite could have had 2 or 3 after strolling straight through us in the second half.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48656 on: Today at 06:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 05:50:43 pm
Is there an independent body that consistently regulates these tiers? It would be good to know, even if it does put Samie out of a job.
Indy Kaila
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48657 on: Today at 07:18:19 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 03:56:05 pm
We could always look to do the significant amount of negotiations in January with clubs and players with a view to the transfer going through in the summer, the moment the window opens.

Always puzzles me that more clubs don't take this approach.

But then will those transfers go through irrespective of what European competition we're in? A solid January buy or two could potentially save a fortune in lost revenue.
Offline red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48658 on: Today at 07:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:57 pm
The peak Championship Manager game.  ;D

Is there an old early Champ manager thread on here? might be fun to dig it out if so.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48659 on: Today at 08:03:16 pm »
So if we signed Bellingham , Fernandez and Amrabat in Jan and announced mbappe to follow shortly , would we just hold our noses if we found Qatar had taken a major stake?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48660 on: Today at 08:13:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:03:16 pm
So if we signed Bellingham , Fernandez and Amrabat in Jan and announced mbappe to follow shortly , would we just hold our noses if we found Qatar had taken a major stake?
Knowing the Liverpool support I'd say they (we) would be aghast and furious if a regime intent on Sportswashing purchased any stake in the club.
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48661 on: Today at 08:38:01 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 05:01:56 pm
I'd be worried about Amrabat being a flash in the pan, there's been plenty of average players who have had impressive world cups and got a big move from it. His previous history doesn't indicate he is anything special and he's already 26

If we are interested in him, we'll have already amassed a load of stats about him and watched him.
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48662 on: Today at 08:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:13:55 pm
Knowing the Liverpool support I'd say they (we) would be aghast and furious if a regime intent on Sportswashing purchased any stake in the club.

I mentioned it earlier, but I guess it's feasible that FSG would sanction such a move on the understanding a sportswasher would reimburse them through the purchase of the club. They would see that as - technically - not "sportswash" purchases that could probably be shown on the books in some way as revenue neutral.

It's all bollocks of course, because such players would likely be on Mo-type wages, and whoever bought the club would have to find a way to cover it.
Offline Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48663 on: Today at 09:02:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:15:02 pm
Al is correct. We are never going to sign a top player, especially not in January ...

That isn't true though.
We signed Luiz Diaz in January. If the player is available and we're prepared to cough up the transfer fee then we can definitely sign a top player in January.

It really depends on how ambitious we are and if we think this current squad will get us into the CL.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48664 on: Today at 09:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:02:03 pm
That isn't true though.
We signed Luiz Diaz in January. If the player is available and we're prepared to cough up the transfer fee then we can definitely sign a top player in January.

It really depends on how ambitious we are and if we think this current squad will get us into the CL.

Diaz was an exception. We have already established that FSG are not ambitious, so we are not signing anyone this January ...
Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48665 on: Today at 09:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:02:03 pm
That isn't true though.
We signed Luiz Diaz in January. If the player is available and we're prepared to cough up the transfer fee then we can definitely sign a top player in January.

It really depends on how ambitious we are and if we think this current squad will get us into the CL.

Didnt we only sign Diaz because spurs made a move for him?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48666 on: Today at 09:11:08 pm »
Any links to attackers? Bit nervous that we are going to plow ahead with just 3 attackers for a few months.
Offline Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48667 on: Today at 09:17:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:05:02 pm
Diaz was an exception. We have already established that FSG are not ambitious, so we are not signing anyone this January ...

I partly disagree and agree with you.
They also signed Luis Suarez in January. Whether they will release enough funds to buy a player in January remains to be seen. We can only judge after the window closes.

I do agree that the general ambition to push the club forward is missing. Under their current model, it's a pipedream to suggest that we are going to sign both Enzo and Bellingham in the same transfer window, whether that is now or in the summer. The only way we could do that is if another big-name player was sold, similar to how we sold Coutinho which allowed us to buy Alisson and Van Dijk. If they aren't ambitious enough to sign a player in January then we are simply relying on the same squad to get us into the CL. It's as simple as that. But in the long run not being ambitious enough won't allow us to be competitive and challenge for league titles. There are only so many miracles Klopp can perform.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48668 on: Today at 09:18:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:08 pm
Any links to attackers? Bit nervous that we are going to plow ahead with just 3 attackers for a few months.

Well, I suppose we will see more of Carvalho and Ox in attack until Jota is back. Anyway, here is one realistic rumour for a free transfer in the summer ...

Quote
Youssoufa Moukoko: Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool chase starlet

Tom Allnutt
Wednesday December 14 2022, 9.30pm GMT, The Times

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmunds latest attacking talent, Youssoufa Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old German that he will not be signed to sit on the bench.

Moukoko is one of the worlds most exciting young strikers, having already played 52 games in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. He has registered six goals and six assists in 22 games this season and became the youngest player to score ten goals in the Bundesliga before being named in Germanys World Cup squad.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/youssoufa-moukoko-chelsea-manchester-united-and-liverpool-chase-starlet-wvlkpdhqg
Offline Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48669 on: Today at 09:19:35 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:09:47 pm
Didnt we only sign Diaz because spurs made a move for him?

Yes, true. Their hand was forced.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48670 on: Today at 09:27:21 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:09:47 pm
Didnt we only sign Diaz because spurs made a move for him?

Nah, we only signed him because nobody told FSG we were going to sign him and did it on the sly behind their backs.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48671 on: Today at 09:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:27:21 pm
Nah, we only signed him because nobody told FSG we were going to sign him and did it on the sly behind their backs.
It was that dastardly Dutchman director of football/assistant manager behind it, he runs the club.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48672 on: Today at 09:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:30:39 pm
It was that dastardly Dutchman director of football/assistant manager behind it, he runs the club.

He should write a book on it ;D
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48673 on: Today at 09:33:44 pm »
Liverpool need successor for 31-year-old
Ibrahima Konate looks set to replace Virgil van Dijk when the 31-year-old leaves Liverpool or retires. But Liverpool must find a successor to Joel Matip, as he is 31 too and entering the twilight years of his career.

This is where breakout World Cup star Josko Gvardiol comes in. He was Croatias rock at the back as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament, only to lose 3-0 to Argentina.

Lionel Messi turned Gvardiol inside out with one brilliant run in that game. But other than that, the RB Leipzig star has been incredibly impressive. And it is hard to blame him for struggling to deal with Messi, as the genius has been causing other defenders problems for so many years.

According to transfer reporter Rudy Galetti, Liverpool have shown the greatest interest in landing Gvardiol.

Liverpool battling Man Utd, Chelsea for huge signing
Man Utd recently stepped up their attempts to sign him from Leipzig. Chelsea, meanwhile, are being tipped to launch a massive January move for the 20-year-old.

But Galetti believes it is Liverpool who are pushing hardest to complete a deal with Leipzig. This sets up the possibility of Liverpool getting Gvardiol in a huge deal, one that could break the world record for a defender transfer.

Gvardiol previously had a £44m release clause in his Leipzig contract. But that was removed when he agreed fresh terms with the Bundesliga outfit in September.

Due to his exceptional performances at Leipzig and brilliant World Cup, it will now take a colossal fee for Liverpool, Man Utd or Chelsea to bring him in.

And his transfer could end up smashing the defensive world record, currently held by Man Utds Harry Maguire (£80m).

Whoever ends up signing Gvardiol, they will be getting a top defender with the potential to be world-class. He is very hard to get past and also possesses great ball-playing abilities. Plus, he can play as a left-back or centre-half.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48674 on: Today at 09:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:33:44 pm
Liverpool need successor for 31-year-old
Ibrahima Konate looks set to replace Virgil van Dijk when the 31-year-old leaves Liverpool or retires. But Liverpool must find a successor to Joel Matip, as he is 31 too and entering the twilight years of his career.

This is where breakout World Cup star Josko Gvardiol comes in. He was Croatias rock at the back as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament, only to lose 3-0 to Argentina.

Lionel Messi turned Gvardiol inside out with one brilliant run in that game. But other than that, the RB Leipzig star has been incredibly impressive. And it is hard to blame him for struggling to deal with Messi, as the genius has been causing other defenders problems for so many years.

According to transfer reporter Rudy Galetti, Liverpool have shown the greatest interest in landing Gvardiol.

Liverpool battling Man Utd, Chelsea for huge signing
Man Utd recently stepped up their attempts to sign him from Leipzig. Chelsea, meanwhile, are being tipped to launch a massive January move for the 20-year-old.

But Galetti believes it is Liverpool who are pushing hardest to complete a deal with Leipzig. This sets up the possibility of Liverpool getting Gvardiol in a huge deal, one that could break the world record for a defender transfer.

Gvardiol previously had a £44m release clause in his Leipzig contract. But that was removed when he agreed fresh terms with the Bundesliga outfit in September.

Due to his exceptional performances at Leipzig and brilliant World Cup, it will now take a colossal fee for Liverpool, Man Utd or Chelsea to bring him in.

And his transfer could end up smashing the defensive world record, currently held by Man Utds Harry Maguire (£80m).

Whoever ends up signing Gvardiol, they will be getting a top defender with the potential to be world-class. He is very hard to get past and also possesses great ball-playing abilities. Plus, he can play as a left-back or centre-half.

Silly season indeed. We are not spending £80+ million on Gvardiol ...
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48675 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
Transfer fees are really barmy these days, I know there's loads of money in the game, but spending these amounts on a 20 year old defender is nuts, but it's become the norm, skewed by the financial cheating of the Sportswashers.
