Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2455080 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48640 on: Today at 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:44:55 pm
It would be a dream of Sofyan Amrabat to play for Liverpool and the players agency, Stellar, is going to make an attempt to bring the Fiorentina midfielder to Anfield, with talks having already taken place. [@DiMarzio]

I can't remember, is DiMarzio one of the bullshit Italian sources or not?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48641 on: Today at 04:04:14 pm »
Been a weird week or so in terms of linked players, even moreso than what it usually is. Weve had all sorts of seemingly good sources saying were in the driving seat to sign Bellingham, Fernandez and Amrabat and no denial from sources close to Us.. Not sure what to believe or who we sign but without being greedy Ill happily take Amrabat and Bellingham :) We really need a wide forward, I dont fancy seeing Nunez play wide left for the next 3 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48642 on: Today at 04:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:59:44 pm
I can't remember, is DiMarzio one of the bullshit Italian sources or not?

Gold tier apparently  ;D

[🎖] - Elite
[🥇] - Gold
[🥈] - Silver
[🥉] - Bronze
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48643 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:15:23 pm
Still remember Nii Lamptey and Zlatan Muslimovic from the older ones. :)

Nii Lamptey?! What was that, Championship Manager 1992?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48644 on: Today at 04:14:46 pm »
Konate and Amrabat share the same agency group too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48645 on: Today at 04:15:02 pm »
Al is correct. We are never going to sign a top player, especially not in January ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48646 on: Today at 04:21:01 pm »
If you ask me, Liverpool is a dream destination for Bellingham and the price tag is 100m-130m. [@DiMarzio]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48647 on: Today at 04:23:26 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:12:37 pm
Nii Lamptey?! What was that, Championship Manager 1992?

Thereabouts i think,i'm old  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48648 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm »
Amrabat has got Dutch schooling in terms of Football.  He knows how to play too.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48649 on: Today at 04:46:23 pm »
Amrabat enough?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48650 on: Today at 04:58:11 pm »
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48651 on: Today at 05:01:56 pm »
I'd be worried about Amrabat being a flash in the pan, there's been plenty of average players who have had impressive world cups and got a big move from it. His previous history doesn't indicate he is anything special and he's already 26
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48652 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm »
Totally Phil it is always a risk going off WC games but I dont think we will do that.

In other words I dont see us rushing in off the back of 4-5 games we would have scouted him for a while if we are after him.

I've not seen him play to be honest but we could do with a CM or two quickly  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48653 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?
dunno, not seen enough of him. his role with Morocco has been pure 6 as far as I can see, and he's been superb.

but we don't need every signing to be a nailed-on starter or be top-notch at every facet of the game. 

jesus, right now if we got him I'd be over the moon .... a run-all-day midfielder who can support the backline (and stay fit of course) is what we've been moaning we need.  anything else he provides is a bonus imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48654 on: Today at 05:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:09:39 pm
Gold tier apparently  ;D

[🎖] - Elite
[🥇] - Gold
[🥈] - Silver
[🥉] - Bronze

Is there an independent body that consistently regulates these tiers? It would be good to know, even if it does put Samie out of a job.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48655 on: Today at 05:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?

His passing looks decent to me, pretty much anything they had last night was him spreading it out to Ziyech and Hakimi. But even if it's not the best it'd be nice to have someone who stops us getting ripped through on the counter every 5 seconds when we are trying to break someone down. Forest was an embarrassment and the shite could have had 2 or 3 after strolling straight through us in the second half.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48656 on: Today at 06:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 05:50:43 pm
Is there an independent body that consistently regulates these tiers? It would be good to know, even if it does put Samie out of a job.
Indy Kaila
