Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?



dunno, not seen enough of him. his role with Morocco has been pure 6 as far as I can see, and he's been superb.but we don't need every signing to be a nailed-on starter or be top-notch at every facet of the game.jesus, right now if we got him I'd be over the moon .... a run-all-day midfielder who can support the backline (and stay fit of course) is what we've been moaning we need. anything else he provides is a bonus imo.