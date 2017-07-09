It would be a dream of Sofyan Amrabat to play for Liverpool and the players agency, Stellar, is going to make an attempt to bring the Fiorentina midfielder to Anfield, with talks having already taken place. [@DiMarzio]
I can't remember, is DiMarzio one of the bullshit Italian sources or not?
Still remember Nii Lamptey and Zlatan Muslimovic from the older ones.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Nii Lamptey?! What was that, Championship Manager 1992?
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?
Gold tier apparently [🎖] - Elite[🥇] - Gold [🥈] - Silver [🥉] - Bronze
Is there an independent body that consistently regulates these tiers? It would be good to know, even if it does put Samie out of a job.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]