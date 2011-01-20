« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48600 on: Today at 09:15:56 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:42:27 am
Ounahi once again showed if you want to sign anyone from the Moroccan midfield it's him.

He looks great but I think Amrabat has more of the skillset we could do with in January. Whether Amrabat is good enough is a different question of course.

Atletico trying to get rid of Felix and Cunha in January - anyone reckon either would be a good option if we're looking for cover with Jota and Diaz ?
amir87

  • Legacy Fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48601 on: Today at 09:19:59 am
Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48602 on: Today at 09:24:43 am
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:13:24 pm
There is a severe lack of self-awareness from someone in this thread. ;D

You misspelled 'pretty much everyone'
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48603 on: Today at 09:35:09 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:56 am
He looks great but I think Amrabat has more of the skillset we could do with in January. Whether Amrabat is good enough is a different question of course.

Atletico trying to get rid of Felix and Cunha in January - anyone reckon either would be a good option if we're looking for cover with Jota and Diaz ?

I hope Atletico are prepared to take a massive hit as they are getting nowhere near the amount they paid.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48604 on: Today at 09:45:34 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:19:59 am
Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.

Definitely the only thing when watching Felix is that he lacks that intensity and pressing which we look for so I think hed struggle in our set up. Would do well for a team like arsenal who play with a 10 but theyve already got quite a few similar players in odergaard and Viera
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48605 on: Today at 09:57:47 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:19:59 am
Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.

I'm all for someone who can play wide right, but for me it's not a deal breaker. Think the most crucial thing is an attacker who is versatile. So if you go and get someone like Diaby with a view to him playing as an inverted RW like Salah, then they also need to be able to play elsewhere because, quite simply, they aren't getting in ahead of Mo.

I'd be perfectly content with another brilliant right-footed wide forward joining and knowing that if Mo is out that player (or Diaz) goes and covers the right.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48606 on: Today at 10:40:12 am
The next attacking signing will be interesting, you could point to a need for Salah cover, potential replacement in a few years but could also say while the left side looks stacked Diogo is never fit and Luis is class but I don't think it'd be totally impossible to potentially find better. The middle seems fine if Bobby renews, Darwin will lock that down for years, Diogo if fit and if we did sign someone who can play on the right Salah in the middle is available if needed too.

The next Sadio would be perfect.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48607 on: Today at 11:06:34 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:57:47 am
I'm all for someone who can play wide right, but for me it's not a deal breaker. Think the most crucial thing is an attacker who is versatile. So if you go and get someone like Diaby with a view to him playing as an inverted RW like Salah, then they also need to be able to play elsewhere because, quite simply, they aren't getting in ahead of Mo.

I'd be perfectly content with another brilliant right-footed wide forward joining and knowing that if Mo is out that player (or Diaz) goes and covers the right.

It depends on what we ask our right sided forward to do but if they're playing on the touchline lots I'm not convinced Salah should be playing that role anymore. We want him closer to goal. So if a right sided forward allowed us to put Salah more centrally more often, that would be a very good thing. You could almost replace Firmino with Salah if you brought in another right sided forward. Then you'd have 3 players who can play from the left (Diaz, Jota, Nunez), 3 who can play centrally (Jota, Nunez, Salah) and 2 who could play from the right (Salah and a new player). 
vblfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48608 on: Today at 11:23:18 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:06:34 am
It depends on what we ask our right sided forward to do but if they're playing on the touchline lots I'm not convinced Salah should be playing that role anymore. We want him closer to goal. So if a right sided forward allowed us to put Salah more centrally more often, that would be a very good thing. You could almost replace Firmino with Salah if you brought in another right sided forward. Then you'd have 3 players who can play from the left (Diaz, Jota, Nunez), 3 who can play centrally (Jota, Nunez, Salah) and 2 who could play from the right (Salah and a new player).
like the options we can have there. if Bobby extends for a season it changes the central options and we will have to find out if Carvalho can fulfill his potential and be considered a prime choice for these roles. If it wasnt for injuries (I know, I know) we would be looking pretty well set up front.
stevieG786

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48609 on: Today at 11:52:27 am
we signing Enzo and Jude or what?!
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48610 on: Today at 11:53:56 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:52:27 am
we signing Enzo and Jude or what?! Amrabat.

Amrabat.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48611 on: Today at 12:45:27 pm
Any news?
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48612 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48613 on: Today at 12:49:49 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:45:27 pm
Any news?

I don't think we have had a single reliable link to anyone to be honest. All sounds like agent talk or the normal click bait stuff.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48614 on: Today at 12:55:06 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:49:49 pm
I don't think we have had a single reliable link to anyone to be honest. All sounds like agent talk or the normal click bait stuff.

The Bellingham stuff is reliable. Also think there could be something in the Enzo link.

Apart from that, nothing else thats solid.
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48615 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm
With the Diaz news I think we need a midfielder and a forward in January to have a realistic chance of getting back in the CL. Beyond that it's hoping for basically zero injuries and more Klopp miracles.

The likes of Amrabat and Enzo who have starred at the World Cup have been very much on our radar but of course nobody was available last summer to improve us.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48616 on: Today at 12:58:24 pm
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 12:56:17 pm
Nobody was available last summer to improve us.

Don't think thats true at all, bit of a daft attitude to have.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48617 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:49:49 pm
I don't think we have had a single reliable link to anyone to be honest. All sounds like agent talk or the normal click bait stuff.

Well this is bullshit!  Unless your definition of "Reliable" is actual confirmation by the club.  :D
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48618 on: Today at 01:31:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:25:50 pm
Well this is bullshit!  Unless your definition of "Reliable" is actual confirmation by the club.  :D

Whoo exciting! What did I miss?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48619 on: Today at 01:33:48 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:31:04 pm
Whoo exciting! What did I miss?

The reliable info we've got on Bellingham and Fernandez? Less so on Amrabat.  :D

The somewhat reliable info on that we're interested in Kudus? Gakpo has been ruled out now though.

So again if your definition of "Relaible" is club confirmation  you'd have a point.  ;D
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48620 on: Today at 01:40:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:33:48 pm
The reliable info we've got on Bellingham and Fernandez? Less so on Amrabat.  :D

The somewhat reliable info on that we're interested in Kudus? Gakpo has been ruled out now though.

So again if your definition of "Relaible" is club confirmation  you'd have a point.  ;D

I meant more so for Jan to be honest, Zero chance of Bellingham in Jan and I'm not convinced we are that serious about Enzo.

But Ornstein is reliable and he's said it's unlikely Amrabat will move in January so that's someone I would class as reliable not necessarily a club statement.
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48621 on: Today at 01:48:54 pm
It's only reliable once Samie confirms it with the exclusive sponsored by his favourite fight night Kebab shop. :D

Seems with Klopp signing the new contract, he has an even bigger say in the transfers, more risks and more on the eye targeting than the crunching numbers analytical process.

If so you can understand why Edwards and Ward have parted ways.

Typical of the modern Man United that they have finally seen the light with the benefits Analytics but are 10 years to late  ;D, we were so far ahead of the curve and peaked using it from 16-19, now practically every club has followed us our way and we don't have that advantage anymore so we have changed our recruitment model to a hybrid adjusted analytical/Klopp and Pep input model.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48622 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm
im glad Gakpo is ruled out. Overrated.
Will be like Sancho when he joins the PL imo. He doesnt beat a man 1v1.

If Klopp & Pep are having more influence I am not worried.

By all accounts Klopp was big on Nunez &  Diaz 2 great signings.
And I sure they are still listening to our data experts anyway. We know Klopp is a very open minded guy.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48623 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48624 on: Today at 02:18:26 pm
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48625 on: Today at 02:34:27 pm
Moukoko would be an excellent addition for the new great Liverpool team that is emerging. At present the difficulty might be persuading him that he starts, if thats what he is looking for, as I dont think he does, with everyone fit. But at the least he would be a good rotation option as one of the group of forwards, and then it is over to him to displace someone else, as his star continues to rise.

If Dortmund want a kings ransom for Bellingham, and why wouldnt they, it would feel nicer to relieve them of Moukoko on a free, at the same time.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48626 on: Today at 02:42:43 pm
Doesnt the article state he wants £115k per week? No way we offer that to a youngster
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48627 on: Today at 02:54:45 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:42:43 pm
Doesnt the article state he wants £115k per week? No way we offer that to a youngster

Chelsea it is then
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48628 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:18:26 pm
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48629 on: Today at 03:11:57 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:55:26 pm
If we signed Tonton he'd score 200 goals in a season, if you judge him on him CM 01/02 form.

The peak Championship Manager game.  ;D
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48630 on: Today at 03:15:23 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:55:26 pm
If we signed Tonton he'd score 200 goals in a season, if you judge him on him CM 01/02 form.

Still remember Nii Lamptey and Zlatan Muslimovic from the older ones. :)
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48631 on: Today at 03:30:58 pm
Cherno Samba!
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48632 on: Today at 03:36:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:57 pm
The peak Championship Manager game.  ;D
To form the full spine you needed to also sign Taribo West and Mark Kerr.
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48633 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:40:29 pm
I meant more so for Jan to be honest, Zero chance of Bellingham in Jan and I'm not convinced we are that serious about Enzo.

But Ornstein is reliable and he's said it's unlikely Amrabat will move in January so that's someone I would class as reliable not necessarily a club statement.

We need to act in Jan. The talk of jam tomorrow in terms of the usual 'next summer we will spend' but then if we're out the CL that's the excuse to either not spend or unable to attract or afford the players we want.

We get linked to all the right players but need to sign some and imminently.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48634 on: Today at 03:44:55 pm
It would be a dream of Sofyan Amrabat to play for Liverpool and the players agency, Stellar, is going to make an attempt to bring the Fiorentina midfielder to Anfield, with talks having already taken place. [@DiMarzio]
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48635 on: Today at 03:49:05 pm
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 03:40:34 pm
We need to act in Jan. The talk of jam tomorrow in terms of the usual 'next summer we will spend' but then if we're out the CL that's the excuse to either not spend or unable to attract or afford the players we want.

We get linked to all the right players but need to sign some and imminently.

It's awfully difficult to get value in January though. We are much better off having a transitional season this season. Then we can spend big next year. Unfortunately though next year none of the players we really, really want will be available or will decide to go elsewhere.

rinse and repeat.

This time next year we will 'Be Millionaires' sign some players. (usual caveats apply)
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48636 on: Today at 03:51:34 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:44:55 pm
It would be a dream of Sofyan Amrabat to play for Liverpool and the players agency, Stellar, is going to make an attempt to bring the Fiorentina midfielder to Anfield, with talks having already taken place. [@DiMarzio]

Would hope this would be the case and his power and drive would be ideal
on the right of our midfield "3"'or filling in for Fabinho if needed.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48637 on: Today at 03:53:33 pm
get him over to Dubai today so Klopp can hug him. deal done.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48638 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm
MOTM according to bbc viewers.  well deserved imo.
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was rated BBC Sport readers' best player as France edged past the Atlas lions to set up a final against Argentina on Sunday in Qatar.

and apparently he was getting physio treatment till 3am the day of the game.

oh - hang on.  is that bad news or good news?  :)
All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48639 on: Today at 03:56:05 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:05 pm
It's awfully difficult to get value in January though. We are much better off having a transitional season this season. Then we can spend big next year. Unfortunately though next year none of the players we really, really want will be available or will decide to go elsewhere.

rinse and repeat.

This time next year we will 'Be Millionaires' sign some players. (usual caveats apply)

We could always look to do the significant amount of negotiations in January with clubs and players with a view to the transfer going through in the summer, the moment the window opens.

Always puzzles me that more clubs don't take this approach.
