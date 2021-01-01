« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:42:27 am
Ounahi once again showed if you want to sign anyone from the Moroccan midfield it's him.

He looks great but I think Amrabat has more of the skillset we could do with in January. Whether Amrabat is good enough is a different question of course.

Atletico trying to get rid of Felix and Cunha in January - anyone reckon either would be a good option if we're looking for cover with Jota and Diaz ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:13:24 pm
There is a severe lack of self-awareness from someone in this thread. ;D

You misspelled 'pretty much everyone'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:56 am
He looks great but I think Amrabat has more of the skillset we could do with in January. Whether Amrabat is good enough is a different question of course.

Atletico trying to get rid of Felix and Cunha in January - anyone reckon either would be a good option if we're looking for cover with Jota and Diaz ?

I hope Atletico are prepared to take a massive hit as they are getting nowhere near the amount they paid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:19:59 am
Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.

Definitely the only thing when watching Felix is that he lacks that intensity and pressing which we look for so I think hed struggle in our set up. Would do well for a team like arsenal who play with a 10 but theyve already got quite a few similar players in odergaard and Viera
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:19:59 am
Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.

I'm all for someone who can play wide right, but for me it's not a deal breaker. Think the most crucial thing is an attacker who is versatile. So if you go and get someone like Diaby with a view to him playing as an inverted RW like Salah, then they also need to be able to play elsewhere because, quite simply, they aren't getting in ahead of Mo.

I'd be perfectly content with another brilliant right-footed wide forward joining and knowing that if Mo is out that player (or Diaz) goes and covers the right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
The next attacking signing will be interesting, you could point to a need for Salah cover, potential replacement in a few years but could also say while the left side looks stacked Diogo is never fit and Luis is class but I don't think it'd be totally impossible to potentially find better. The middle seems fine if Bobby renews, Darwin will lock that down for years, Diogo if fit and if we did sign someone who can play on the right Salah in the middle is available if needed too.

The next Sadio would be perfect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:57:47 am
I'm all for someone who can play wide right, but for me it's not a deal breaker. Think the most crucial thing is an attacker who is versatile. So if you go and get someone like Diaby with a view to him playing as an inverted RW like Salah, then they also need to be able to play elsewhere because, quite simply, they aren't getting in ahead of Mo.

I'd be perfectly content with another brilliant right-footed wide forward joining and knowing that if Mo is out that player (or Diaz) goes and covers the right.

It depends on what we ask our right sided forward to do but if they're playing on the touchline lots I'm not convinced Salah should be playing that role anymore. We want him closer to goal. So if a right sided forward allowed us to put Salah more centrally more often, that would be a very good thing. You could almost replace Firmino with Salah if you brought in another right sided forward. Then you'd have 3 players who can play from the left (Diaz, Jota, Nunez), 3 who can play centrally (Jota, Nunez, Salah) and 2 who could play from the right (Salah and a new player). 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:06:34 am
It depends on what we ask our right sided forward to do but if they're playing on the touchline lots I'm not convinced Salah should be playing that role anymore. We want him closer to goal. So if a right sided forward allowed us to put Salah more centrally more often, that would be a very good thing. You could almost replace Firmino with Salah if you brought in another right sided forward. Then you'd have 3 players who can play from the left (Diaz, Jota, Nunez), 3 who can play centrally (Jota, Nunez, Salah) and 2 who could play from the right (Salah and a new player).
like the options we can have there. if Bobby extends for a season it changes the central options and we will have to find out if Carvalho can fulfill his potential and be considered a prime choice for these roles. If it wasnt for injuries (I know, I know) we would be looking pretty well set up front.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
we signing Enzo and Jude or what?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:52:27 am
we signing Enzo and Jude or what?! Amrabat.

Amrabat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Any news?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:45:27 pm
Any news?

I don't think we have had a single reliable link to anyone to be honest. All sounds like agent talk or the normal click bait stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:49:49 pm
I don't think we have had a single reliable link to anyone to be honest. All sounds like agent talk or the normal click bait stuff.

The Bellingham stuff is reliable. Also think there could be something in the Enzo link.

Apart from that, nothing else thats solid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
With the Diaz news I think we need a midfielder and a forward in January to have a realistic chance of getting back in the CL. Beyond that it's hoping for basically zero injuries and more Klopp miracles.

The likes of Amrabat and Enzo who have starred at the World Cup have been very much on our radar but of course nobody was available last summer to improve us.
