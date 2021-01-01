Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.



I'm all for someone who can play wide right, but for me it's not a deal breaker. Think the most crucial thing is an attacker who is versatile. So if you go and get someone like Diaby with a view to him playing as an inverted RW like Salah, then they also need to be able to play elsewhere because, quite simply, they aren't getting in ahead of Mo.I'd be perfectly content with another brilliant right-footed wide forward joining and knowing that if Mo is out that player (or Diaz) goes and covers the right.