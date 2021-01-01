The next attacking signing will be interesting, you could point to a need for Salah cover, potential replacement in a few years but could also say while the left side looks stacked Diogo is never fit and Luis is class but I don't think it'd be totally impossible to potentially find better. The middle seems fine if Bobby renews, Darwin will lock that down for years, Diogo if fit and if we did sign someone who can play on the right Salah in the middle is available if needed too.
The next Sadio would be perfect.