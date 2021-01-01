« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1211 1212 1213 1214 1215 [1216]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2451958 times)

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48600 on: Today at 09:15:56 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:42:27 am
Ounahi once again showed if you want to sign anyone from the Moroccan midfield it's him.

He looks great but I think Amrabat has more of the skillset we could do with in January. Whether Amrabat is good enough is a different question of course.

Atletico trying to get rid of Felix and Cunha in January - anyone reckon either would be a good option if we're looking for cover with Jota and Diaz ?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,290
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48601 on: Today at 09:19:59 am »
Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48602 on: Today at 09:24:43 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:13:24 pm
There is a severe lack of self-awareness from someone in this thread. ;D

You misspelled 'pretty much everyone'
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,723
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48603 on: Today at 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:56 am
He looks great but I think Amrabat has more of the skillset we could do with in January. Whether Amrabat is good enough is a different question of course.

Atletico trying to get rid of Felix and Cunha in January - anyone reckon either would be a good option if we're looking for cover with Jota and Diaz ?

I hope Atletico are prepared to take a massive hit as they are getting nowhere near the amount they paid.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,141
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48604 on: Today at 09:45:34 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:19:59 am
Felix is class and in the correct setup would really shine. Would be a really good replacement for Firmino but our priority should be someone who can play wide right.

Definitely the only thing when watching Felix is that he lacks that intensity and pressing which we look for so I think hed struggle in our set up. Would do well for a team like arsenal who play with a 10 but theyve already got quite a few similar players in odergaard and Viera
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1211 1212 1213 1214 1215 [1216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 