No no, it was the 17/18 season. The season after the 16/17 season where we signed VVD, Salah, Ox and Robbo but made about £10 million profit net after selling Coutinho and Sakho.



You can perform all the mental gymnastics you'd like, the argument that FSG 'would never spend big in a window without significant player sales' doesn't really hold up because you know.....they already have. Whether they will again or not remains to be seen.



Yeah, it gets lost sometimes because our purchasing of players has become rarer since those days, but we spent a lot of money from summer 2017 to summer 2018. We bought Ali and Virg "with the Coutinho money" but we also, among other things, bought an entire midfield in that period.Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Keita all arrived in the space of a year, at the cost of about 130m. Now, two of those players have suffered dreadfully with injuries, but it's quite possible that the intention was that these three were to be our first-choice midfield for years. Can you picture that midfield? I doubt if they ever all played together!My opinion is that if we were prepared to spend 130m on a midfield back then, when our income was lower and we didn't have the prestige of being recent league and European Cup winners, then we're prepared to again spend what it takes to build our next midfield. Let's wait and see. I doubt the fees for some of the players we're linked with will end up being as high as the selling clubs want, too.