Sources close to the club stated in the aftermath of the acquisition of Darwin Núñez that large transfer fees are unlikely to represent a significant stumbling block when it comes to future deals.
And savings made in recent windows have provided scope for a midfield splurge exceeding that seen in 2018, when Keïta and Fabinho both joined.
Consequently, the real potential sticking point is wages, but Bellingham has already publicly stated money is not his main motivation, while the Reds could comfortably double Fernández's current salary within their existing structure given the big-money contracts they are losing.
That only leaves the possibility that, once one of this coveted pair comes off market, competition for the other increases to the point that the contract offers become too rich for the Reds' tastes.
However, the key takeaway for now is that Liverpool fans hopes of a dream midfield boost next summer are not entirely unrealistic.