LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:55:04 pm
If Al is working in burlesque house, is that because he's trying to earn enough to eventually rescue the club from the evil clutches of John Henry et al?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:25:14 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Yesterday at 06:55:04 pm
If Al is working in burlesque house, is that because he's trying to earn enough to eventually rescue the club from the evil clutches of John Henry et al?

I think the context of the gif would imply that Al's in the burlesque house (transfer thread) as some sort of pittance after committing some sort of transgretion against the owner of the burlesque House (transfer thread) whilst hanging out with his real mates in the FSG thread. The confusion here is that I thought MacRed was the owner of the transfer thread but he also seems to be a patron.

Troubling.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm
The clash of the titans....


Is Al the feisty lady in the blue coat?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:44:13 pm
The lady in red needs to stand up and get better leverage. Her arms are shorter than Pickford's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
Is Al the feisty lady in the blue coat?

Relentless .. yeah thats him. Mac Red in a red mac obviously
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:46:56 pm
Dangerous business. What's in those bags? The one carrying a tin of beans is going to win!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:51:03 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 07:25:14 pm
I think the context of the gif would imply that Al's in the burlesque house (transfer thread) as some sort of pittance after committing some sort of transgretion against the owner of the burlesque House (transfer thread) whilst hanging out with his real mates in the FSG thread. The confusion here is that I thought MacRed was the owner of the transfer thread but he also seems to be a patron.

Troubling.

Al's only in the transfer thread to ask for directions in how to get away from the transfer thread.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:55:56 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:46:56 pm
Dangerous business. What's in those bags? The one carrying a tin of beans is going to win!

The real question is - can we afford both of them, or is it an either/or where we get just one of the ladies?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm
Have just seen Amrabat chase down and crunch Mbappe fairly. Im sold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:12:07 pm
what about that from Amrabat
brilliant!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:47:53 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:52:03 pm
An opinion piece, but David Lynch thinks we can get both

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-transfer-jude-bellingham-fernandez-25751431

Liverpool can sign both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernández as firm FSG transfer stance outlined

Quote
As a fanbase starved of midfield signings in recent years, it is no surprise to see Liverpool supporters gleefully receive news of interest in both Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernández.

The Reds have added just one player to their options in that area of the pitch (permanently, at least) since the start of the 2017-18 season: Thiago Alcântara.

And given that midfield has long been deemed a problem area even during Liverpool's more successful recent seasons, no wonder excitement is growing over potential additions.

Crucially, though, the biggest driver of the elation regarding these links this week is the sudden realisation that Liverpool might just exceed their fans wildest dreams when next summer comes around.

Could it be that they are, in fact, targeting both Bellingham and Fernández as part of a midfield overhaul?

As a starting point, it is an open secret that Bellingham has long been considered the number one target in midfield for next summer.

And the presence of a clear vacancy in midfield, his familys desire for a return to England, and the lengthy courting process Liverpool have undertaken has them in the driving seat currently  though nobody is counting their chickens just yet.

However, it is news originating from Argentina of potential negotiations with Fernández that has most captured the imagination of supporters.

As you might expect, Liverpool are currently denying that any agreements have been reached, yet it would be a major surprise if the Reds recruitment staff arent at least aware of the players demands.

Put simply, it would be foolish of a club so desperately in need of upgrades in one position not to spread its bets by contacting the representatives of several potential candidates.

If the possibility of missing out on Bellingham exists, then Fernández represents an obvious alternative not only for the Reds but also the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Still, the possibility of Liverpool chasing both next summer should not be entirely discounted, either.

They desperately wanted Aurélien Tchouaméni last summer and would not have dropped their interest in Bellingham had they managed to pip Real Madrid to his signing.

That is because the imminent departures of James Milner, Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to create openings, while Thiago's contract situation and Jordan Hendersons age must also be considered.

Whats more, Bellingham and Fernández's differing profiles  and the latters flexibility in particular  mean they are more than capable of playing in the same midfield.

So, that leaves the key issue of affordability, which is not quite the problem that some might imagine despite Fenway Sports Groups reputation for parsimony.

Sources close to the club stated in the aftermath of the acquisition of Darwin Núñez that large transfer fees are unlikely to represent a significant stumbling block when it comes to future deals.

And savings made in recent windows have provided scope for a midfield splurge exceeding that seen in 2018, when Keïta and Fabinho both joined.

Consequently, the real potential sticking point is wages, but Bellingham has already publicly stated money is not his main motivation, while the Reds could comfortably double Fernández's current salary within their existing structure given the big-money contracts they are losing.

That only leaves the possibility that, once one of this coveted pair comes off market, competition for the other increases to the point that the contract offers become too rich for the Reds' tastes.

However, the key takeaway for now is that Liverpool fans hopes of a dream midfield boost next summer are not entirely unrealistic.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:08:05 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm
Have just seen Amrabat chase down and crunch Mbappe fairly. Im sold.
me too.  christ that was - what - a 40 yard run-down? 

sign him tomorrow, get him in fast and give Fab a few weeks off.

and btw Mbappe it wasn't a foul you little tart.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:09:26 pm
Ambrabat in that phase of play was like peak Fab but quicker.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm
Bellingham and Fernández? In what universe parallel would we sign both? What in our history under FSG suggests that this is a possibility? And if we had that kind of money, should have we tried to splash some on Mbappe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:14:53 pm
I'm stuck on this line...

Sources close to the club stated in the aftermath of the acquisition of Darwin Núñez that large transfer fees are unlikely to represent a significant stumbling block when it comes to future deals.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
I only saw Amrabat in the last 20 minutes of tonight's game and thought he looked poor, but to be fair I think he's absolutely done in from the effort he's put in all tournament.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm
Quote from: davegc on Yesterday at 09:14:53 pm
I'm stuck on this line...

Sources close to the club stated in the aftermath of the acquisition of Darwin Núñez that large transfer fees are unlikely to represent a significant stumbling block when it comes to future deals.

This is the following part, you can do it. Keep reading.

And savings made in recent windows have provided scope for a midfield splurge exceeding that seen in 2018, when Keïta and Fabinho both joined.

Consequently, the real potential sticking point is wages, but Bellingham has already publicly stated money is not his main motivation, while the Reds could comfortably double Fernández's current salary within their existing structure given the big-money contracts they are losing.

That only leaves the possibility that, once one of this coveted pair comes off market, competition for the other increases to the point that the contract offers become too rich for the Reds' tastes.

However, the key takeaway for now is that Liverpool fans hopes of a dream midfield boost next summer are not entirely unrealistic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:18:45 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm
Bellingham and Fernández? In what universe parallel would we sign both? What in our history under FSG suggests that this is a possibility? And if we had that kind of money, should have we tried to splash some on Mbappe?

We spend what we earn, and what we earn has been quickly increasing over the past 5-10 years. Our spending would have increased with those earnings but Covid, the new training centre and the stadium improvements have eaten into our spending power significantly.

Now that those costs are hopefully all behind us we should be able to spend more, plus we're losing a few high wage earners in the summer which will add some additional bandwidth. There's also the possibility that we're thinking about spending big in 2023 and then having a quiet 2024, it's something we've done before to give the squad a big injection of quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm
Bellingham and Fernández? In what universe parallel would we sign both? What in our history under FSG suggests that this is a possibility? And if we had that kind of money, should have we tried to splash some on Mbappe?

Le Parisien reported his gross salary at PSG will be £547 million over 3 years , plus his £61 million loyalty bonus, plus his £156 million signing on fee. We were never in a position to sign Mbappe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 11:47:56 am
No no, it was the 17/18 season. The season after the 16/17 season where we signed VVD, Salah, Ox and Robbo but made about £10 million profit net after selling Coutinho and Sakho.

You can perform all the mental gymnastics you'd like, the argument that FSG 'would never spend big in a window without significant player sales' doesn't really hold up because you know.....they already have. Whether they will again or not remains to be seen.
Yeah, it gets lost sometimes because our purchasing of players has become rarer since those days, but we spent a lot of money from summer 2017 to summer 2018. We bought Ali and Virg "with the Coutinho money" but we also, among other things, bought an entire midfield in that period.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Keita all arrived in the space of a year, at the cost of about 130m. Now, two of those players have suffered dreadfully with injuries, but it's quite possible that the intention was that these three were to be our first-choice midfield for years. Can you picture that midfield? I doubt if they ever all played together!
My opinion is that if we were prepared to spend 130m on a midfield back then, when our income was lower and we didn't have the prestige of being recent league and European Cup winners, then we're prepared to again spend what it takes to build our next midfield. Let's wait and see. I doubt the fees for some of the players we're linked with will end up being as high as the selling clubs want, too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:28:01 pm
To the guy saying amrabat might not be the real deal. He has played against some of the best this World Cup, and is moving like Prime Mascherano.Makes it look easy. I hope no one expects long diagonal passes. He’s a seek and destroyer (something Fabinho used to be but with more pace) perfect to unleash Thiago,Keita,Hendo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:31:07 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm
This is the following part, you can do it. Keep reading.

And savings made in recent windows have provided scope for a midfield splurge exceeding that seen in 2018, when Keïta and Fabinho both joined.

Consequently, the real potential sticking point is wages, but Bellingham has already publicly stated money is not his main motivation, while the Reds could comfortably double Fernández's current salary within their existing structure given the big-money contracts they are losing.

That only leaves the possibility that, once one of this coveted pair comes off market, competition for the other increases to the point that the contract offers become too rich for the Reds' tastes.

However, the key takeaway for now is that Liverpool fans hopes of a dream midfield boost next summer are not entirely unrealistic.

Dont really get that point. If youve convinced a player to join you it doesnt matter what other teams can throw at them wage wise, unless they are just chasing the money of course but thats why you do all the groundwork beforehand
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:54:04 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
Dont really get that point. If youve convinced a player to join you it doesnt matter what other teams can throw at them wage wise, unless they are just chasing the money of course but thats why you do all the groundwork beforehand
I agree 100%. On the other hand, teams like Chelsea or United make bids before convincing their targets. I honestly prefer the way we go about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:54:52 pm
It was quite late in the game, and he had already put in a good shift, not to mention having a very good tournament, and Amrabat went chasing after Mbappe down the left flank. Compare/contrast Mbappe losing Kyle Walker in a foot race down the same flank in the game against England.

Anyhow, Amrabat put a great tackle in on Mbappe and came out with the ball too.

I was impressed.

I don't know what to think of all the midfielders we are bing linked with. Amrabat, Enzo and Bellingham?

Sign ALL the midfielders! 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
Good that we seem to realise we need a huge overhaul of midfield. Bad that we need to somehow squeeze 4th with our current options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:41:13 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm
Good that we seem to realise we need a huge overhaul of midfield. Bad that we need to somehow squeeze 4th with our current options.

Hopefully some players were holding off on moves until after the WC and we'll manage to bring someone in during the January window.

We also have Keita back fit, while his fitness is obviously unreliable he was relatively injury free last season. If we can get a few months out of him, maybe some games out of Melo and keep Jones relatively fit, we should be capable of taking top four as the teams we're competing with are very patchy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm
Bellingham and Fernández? In what universe parallel would we sign both? What in our history under FSG suggests that this is a possibility? And if we had that kind of money, should have we tried to splash some on Mbappe?

Stop going on about the history of FSG. History is over now, we have entered a new phase. Look to the future, it's only just begun.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
I only saw Amrabat in the last 20 minutes of tonight's game and thought he looked poor, but to be fair I think he's absolutely done in from the effort he's put in all tournament.

MOTM according to bbc viewers.  well deserved imo.
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was rated BBC Sport readers' best player as France edged past the Atlas lions to set up a final against Argentina on Sunday in Qatar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:08:36 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:26:57 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
Le Parisien reported his gross salary at PSG will be £547 million over 3 years , plus his £61 million loyalty bonus, plus his £156 million signing on fee. We were never in a position to sign Mbappe
I meant before he extended his contract. He stayed for the money, obviously, otherwise would have been between us and Madrid. And we seemed reluctant at the time to splash the cash. Maybe thats why he chose money?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:28:22 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Stop going on about the history of FSG. History is over now, we have entered a new phase. Look to the future, it's only just begun.....
:D
