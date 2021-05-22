« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2447424 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48520 on: Today at 12:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:09:23 pm
Werner chose us it didn't mean we spent big, we ducked out of the deal.

We have been told over and over again that we will spend big NEXT year. As you say we are looking for investors but FSG got investors in RedBird and we basically spent what we brought in from player sales after that.

Werner was coming to us until Covid changed the face of football finance and suddenly we couldn't provide all the money upfront (as Leipzig then demanded), so we went for Jota in installments instead. It's a bit of a different situation due to an actual shocking turn of events.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48521 on: Today at 12:21:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:07:17 pm
The Enzo and Bellingham links are legit because they have been confirmed by reliable journos in different countries. Whether we'll go for both remains to be seen but O Jogo reported that Enzo isn't an alternative to Jude.

The Amrabat links are not as strong as the first two obviously.

Yeah that's what I mean. Both have been reliably linked, the agreements don't sound like the type you make when it is one or the other, and one paper says it is both.

We will see, I am still not sure I believe we are in for both but given the links, I can't dismiss the possibility outright
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48522 on: Today at 12:21:24 pm »
Of all the transfers to bemoan not going through  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48523 on: Today at 12:22:09 pm »
I just don't think anyone can predict the next couple of transfer windows with any sort of certainty. There's been a huge shake-up behind the scenes and we may or may not be getting new owners. So pointing to how we've done things in the past as a barometer of how we'll operate going forward doesn't add up for me. Equally, I don't think the shake-up means we're going to suddenly start throwing money around, but the reality is that even slight changes behind the scenes can have big consequences on how we operate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48524 on: Today at 12:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:09:23 pm
Werner chose us it didn't mean we spent big, we ducked out of the deal.

We have been told over and over again that we will spend big NEXT year. As you say we are looking for investors but FSG got investors in RedBird and we basically spent what we brought in from player sales after that.

Pretty clear why we dropped out of pursuing Werner. Covid season, Leipzig wanted the full release clause in one payment, (artificially funded) Chelsea were willing, we weren't.

We got a better player for a similar fee on more sensible terms so I don't think this is the gotcha moment you think it is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48525 on: Today at 01:14:55 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:41:22 pm
Pretty clear why we dropped out of pursuing Werner. Covid season, Leipzig wanted the full release clause in one payment, (artificially funded) Chelsea were willing, we weren't.

We got a better player for a similar fee on more sensible terms so I don't think this is the gotcha moment you think it is.

The point is that Werner wanted to come to Liverpool, Klopp clearly wanted him but FSG wouldn't sign off on the deal because they couldn't get the finances in place. We now have a very similar situation.

Reportedly Bellingham wants to come to Liverpool, Klopp wants to sign him. The question is will FSG sign off on the deal if they cannot get the finances in place. If they cannot sell the club or bring in a partner willing to fund transfers. Will they be prepared to sign off on a deal likely to be well north of a £100m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48526 on: Today at 01:14:58 pm »
Benfica the new Southampton ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48527 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm »
Watched fiorentina a few times last season and was impressed by amrabat to a point. He would be a useful back up option but not sure he is a regular starter for us.

This seems like agent talk to me though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48528 on: Today at 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:14:55 pm
The point is that Werner wanted to come to Liverpool, Klopp clearly wanted him but FSG wouldn't sign off on the deal because they couldn't get the finances in place. We now have a very similar situation.

Reportedly Bellingham wants to come to Liverpool, Klopp wants to sign him. The question is will FSG sign off on the deal if they cannot get the finances in place. If they cannot sell the club or bring in a partner willing to fund transfers. Will they be prepared to sign off on a deal likely to be well north of a £100m.

But that's taking a point completely devoid of context, namely that the terms of the deal changed (money all upfront) and there was a global pandemic which massively hit football finance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48529 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:23:56 pm
Watched fiorentina a few times last season and was impressed by amrabat to a point. He would be a useful back up option but not sure he is a regular starter for us.

This seems like agent talk to me though
might be just what we need - someone to come on late to kill a game off, or a rotation option, etc.  not every player can be a starter ...

how would you say he compares to (eg) Jones for overall style / effectiveness?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48530 on: Today at 01:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on Today at 01:14:58 pm
Benfica the new Southampton ;D

May actually not be too far from the truth honestly. We have so many people in the business who are high on Portugal, who speak Portuguese, and if I remember right Benfica helped us with friendlies prior to the 2019 CL final. There may actually be a strong relationship between the clubs, and a push from us to look closely at the talent they bring through be cause we have a good relationship with them for negotiations
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48531 on: Today at 01:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:22:09 pm
I just don't think anyone can predict the next couple of transfer windows with any sort of certainty. There's been a huge shake-up behind the scenes and we may or may not be getting new owners. So pointing to how we've done things in the past as a barometer of how we'll operate going forward doesn't add up for me.

This is crucial. Well said.

We continue to have arguments based on the past performance of FSG. Those arguments are not without merit except we have a MASSIVE new piece of evidence to weigh.

FSG are selling up, either in whole or in part.

While we have competed in the past, most observers view our potential sale as an admission that the FSG model now falls short, not least because of the emergence of nation state owners, coupled with the lack of adequate financial accountability in the game.

Im not saying we will sign both Bellingham and Enzo, but there are links. I see us most likely to sign Bellingham, with Enzo probably going to Man City, maybe Real Madrid, and the work we have done on Enzo is probably a complicated move to give some insurance in having a run at Bellingham.

Anyway, the main point Im making, or rather agreeing with, is that the past performance of FSG is not the cast iron evidence it might have once been, as to what they might do next, as we are up for sale, so theres a sense in which we are moving into new territory in our dealings. This sense of a new day emerging is heightened by all the changes behind the scenes.

What it will yield remains to be seen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48532 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:33:15 pm
But that's taking a point completely devoid of context, namely that the terms of the deal changed (money all upfront) and there was a global pandemic which massively hit football finance.

Werner had a £49.5m buyout clause. If we had activated the clause then of course all the money would have been paid upfront. For me, FSG looking to sell or raise funds by taking on a partner indicates to me that they aren't prepared to fully fund the refresh the squad needs.

So we need a number of things need to happen Bellingham needs to want to come to Liverpool, Dortmund needs to be willing to sell Bellingham and above all, we need to get the finances in place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48533 on: Today at 01:47:48 pm »
Add a bit of energy and bite into this midfield and we'll comfortably get top 4. So if Amrabat isn't going to cost the world, he might be just the ticket while we have to play the long game on bigger targets like Bellingham and Enzo. No reason why Amrabat couldn't be a very good long term squad player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48534 on: Today at 01:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:35:26 pm
May actually not be too far from the truth honestly. We have so many people in the business who are high on Portugal, who speak Portuguese, and if I remember right Benfica helped us with friendlies prior to the 2019 CL final. There may actually be a strong relationship between the clubs, and a push from us to look closely at the talent they bring through be cause we have a good relationship with them for negotiations

If you are prepared to pay the premium then signing South Americans from Portugese clubs makes a lot of sense. Generally, South American players have the physicality and work ethic to succeed. The gamble is usually two-fold how they adapt tactically to European football and whether they can adapt to living in Europe. Portugal is a kind of halfway house between South American and English football.

As I said if you are prepared to pay a hefty premium then you lower the risk by allowing them to have a breakout season in Europe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48535 on: Today at 02:22:44 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48536 on: Today at 02:46:37 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48537 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm »
Have any of the rumours been shot down by the usual killjoy journos? If not then I believe these reports to be true.. were obviously signing Jude, Fernandez and Amrabat.. great piece of business from the club
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48538 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48539 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48540 on: Today at 03:14:20 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48541 on: Today at 03:15:48 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48542 on: Today at 03:17:06 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48543 on: Today at 03:17:10 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48544 on: Today at 03:18:55 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48545 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48546 on: Today at 03:26:09 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48547 on: Today at 03:30:41 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48548 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48549 on: Today at 03:40:46 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48550 on: Today at 04:13:05 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48551 on: Today at 04:13:24 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48552 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm »
« Reply #48553 on: Today at 04:36:17 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48554 on: Today at 05:02:49 pm »
« Reply #48555 on: Today at 05:06:40 pm »
