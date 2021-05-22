I just don't think anyone can predict the next couple of transfer windows with any sort of certainty. There's been a huge shake-up behind the scenes and we may or may not be getting new owners. So pointing to how we've done things in the past as a barometer of how we'll operate going forward doesn't add up for me.



This is crucial. Well said.We continue to have arguments based on the past performance of FSG. Those arguments are not without merit except we have a MASSIVE new piece of evidence to weigh.FSG are selling up, either in whole or in part.While we have competed in the past, most observers view our potential sale as an admission that the FSG model now falls short, not least because of the emergence of nation state owners, coupled with the lack of adequate financial accountability in the game.Im not saying we will sign both Bellingham and Enzo, but there are links. I see us most likely to sign Bellingham, with Enzo probably going to Man City, maybe Real Madrid, and the work we have done on Enzo is probably a complicated move to give some insurance in having a run at Bellingham.Anyway, the main point Im making, or rather agreeing with, is that the past performance of FSG is not the cast iron evidence it might have once been, as to what they might do next, as we are up for sale, so theres a sense in which we are moving into new territory in our dealings. This sense of a new day emerging is heightened by all the changes behind the scenes.What it will yield remains to be seen.