LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48480 on: Today at 12:25:07 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:29 am
His pass to Alvarez for the pen was class.
that was Messi no?
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48481 on: Today at 12:46:36 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:25:07 am
that was Messi no?
It was Enzo. Very sumptuous pass.
leinad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48482 on: Today at 12:53:18 am
Can someone do an updated squad list if we sign Jude, Enzo and Kylian pls? I need to see it. Thank you.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48483 on: Today at 01:47:40 am
I would have Bellingham over Enzo just for his physicality athleticism and I think he has a wider scope as a player. A window we could add Bellingham and Amrabat would be perfect, would add the much needed physicality and running we need, but they both can play too. Think Amrabat would be a better replacement for Fabinho to as a number 6, Enzo has bite and is a great footballer in his own right but he lacks the speed the other two have.
.adam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48484 on: Today at 09:12:56 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:47:40 am
I would have Bellingham over Enzo just for his physicality athleticism and I think he has a wider scope as a player. A window we could add Bellingham and Amrabat would be perfect, would add the much needed physicality and running we need, but they both can play too. Think Amrabat would be a better replacement for Fabinho to as a number 6, Enzo has bite and is a great footballer in his own right but he lacks the speed the other two have.

Having not watched a lot of either Amrabaat or Fernandez, I did notice last night that Amrabaat seems able to drive through the park a bit more than Fernandez. There was a moment when Fernandez was breaking and it felt like he was running in treacle.
dirkster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48485 on: Today at 09:15:25 am
I've been quite impressed with macallister so far. Would be happy if we were to get him and Bellingham . I guess Brighton would charge a premium for him!
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48486 on: Today at 09:22:37 am
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 09:15:25 am
I've been quite impressed with macallister so far. Would be happy if we were to get him and Bellingham . I guess Brighton would charge a premium for him!

His contract was due to expire in the summer and he's just extended, so it'd be pretty strange if there was any interest that we wouldnt have sounded him out before and got him free/a lot cheaper.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48487 on: Today at 09:28:12 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:22:37 am
His contract was due to expire in the summer and he's just extended, so it'd be pretty strange if there was any interest that we wouldnt have sounded him out before and got him free/a lot cheaper.

Agent messed up there. Could have got a move to a far bigger club
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48488 on: Today at 09:48:18 am
Fernandez looks a good player. He isnt a 100m+ player that would be madness .
There was an instance where Fernandez showed a real lack of pace which is the last thing we need in midfield.

Bellingham to me suits us far more. Athleticism has to the priority in terms of new signings.
Amrabat looks a better fit for what we need than Fernandez.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48489 on: Today at 09:54:00 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:48:18 am
Fernandez looks a good player. He isnt a 100m+ player that would be madness .
There was an instance where Fernandez showed a real lack of pace which is the last thing we need in midfield.

Bellingham to me suits us far more. Athleticism has to the priority in terms of new signings.
Amrabat looks a better fit for what we need than Fernandez.

We're moving pretty swiftly towards £100 million (or 100 million) not being an eye-watering amount for a player. As with Bellingham, if we think Fernandez is going to be a mainstay for close to the next decade then it ends up not being such a crazy amount. Its not far off what we paid for Virg five years ago and no-one even mentions it now (and that was for a 26 year old).
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48490 on: Today at 09:59:09 am
The danger/risk with Amrabat is the danger/risk you get from signing any player(like Babb & Diouf) off the back of having a good WC. How much of this is his consistent level of playing and not just him being caught up in the occasion and in a wave of emotion because of the amount of support and backing they've had from their nation?  Basically, what I trying to say is, could this just be an epic game of game-raising from him and his teammates?
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48491 on: Today at 10:00:17 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:48:18 am
Fernandez looks a good player. He isnt a 100m+ player that would be madness .
There was an instance where Fernandez showed a real lack of pace which is the last thing we need in midfield.

Bellingham to me suits us far more. Athleticism has to the priority in terms of new signings.
Amrabat looks a better fit for what we need than Fernandez.

I'd say Bellingham to Liverpool is far more likely
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48492 on: Today at 10:02:06 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:59:09 am
The danger/risk with Amrabat is the danger/risk you get from signing any player(like Babb & Diouf) off the back of having a good WC. How much of this is his consistent level of playing and not just him being caught up in the occasion and in a wave of emotion because of the amount of support and backing they've had from their nation?  Basically, what I trying to say is, could this just not be an epic game of game-raising from him and his teammates?

As much as certain posters would like to suddenly paint our transfer team as absolute amateurs.....they're not. They're shit hot. I'd say there's absolutely zero chance that we'd sign someone off the back of a good World Cup. If anything I'd imagine its more 'We've been looking at this guy for a while, and his WC displays just show how clever we are'.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48493 on: Today at 10:02:42 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:54:00 am
We're moving pretty swiftly towards £100 million (or 100 million) not being an eye-watering amount for a player. As with Bellingham, if we think Fernandez is going to be a mainstay for close to the next decade then it ends up not being such a crazy amount. Its not far off what we paid for Virg five years ago and no-one even mentions it now (and that was for a 26 year old).
He just doesn't look dynamic enough.
Look at the ground Bellingham covers it is incredible.

Fernandez looks a good player just for over 100m I would want more. He doesnt look quick enough. Alongside Bellingham I would be happy but not on his own. We are not paying over 200m for 2 midfield players no chance unless we get huge investment which will likely take time.
I think we need physical monsters in midfield to win the ball high & then we get more chances. We have creation from out wide,Salah & Eliott who will improve.

Virgil was a freak of nature with every attribute you want & was the best CB in the PL at Southampton. Allisson similar at Roma he was incredible.
Even Nunez who cost quite a bit has amazing pace & power & is remarkable for getting so many chances.
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48494 on: Today at 10:07:41 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:02:06 am
As much as certain posters would like to suddenly paint our transfer team as absolute amateurs.....they're not. They're shit hot. I'd say there's absolutely zero chance that we'd sign someone off the back of a good World Cup. If anything I'd imagine its more 'We've been looking at this guy for a while, and his WC displays just show how clever we are'.

Well then, if that's the case, we'll soon find out, won't we? If we sign him it'll be because we've been looking at him for a long time and decided he's worth a punt. If we don't, we were never interested in the first place and it's all just been media noise.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48495 on: Today at 10:16:25 am
Amrabat links I think are very likely not legit. He has not shown enough before the WC so I would be shocked if we signed him.
He only started 5 games in Serie A in 21/22 for Fiorentina
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48496 on: Today at 10:27:40 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:02:42 am
He just doesn't look dynamic enough.
Look at the ground Bellingham covers it is incredible.

Fernandez looks a good player just for over 100m I would want more. He doesnt look quick enough. Alongside Bellingham I would be happy but not on his own. We are not paying over 200m for 2 midfield players no chance unless we get huge investment which will likely take time.
I think we need physical monsters in midfield to win the ball high & then we get more chances. We have creation from out wide,Salah & Eliott who will improve.

Virgil was a freak of nature with every attribute you want & was the best CB in the PL at Southampton. Allisson similar at Roma he was incredible.
Even Nunez who cost quite a bit has amazing pace & power & is remarkable for getting so many chances.

Hindsight really is a wonderful thing with Virg and Alisson. There were a LOT of eyebrows raised, certainly more so with Virg. Virg was playing for Southampton at mid-table level, he wasn't particularly regular for his country, he'd played six CL games four years previous and lost five of them. Just because he turned out to be a slam dunk doesn't mean he was an obvious one beforehand.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48497 on: Today at 10:32:01 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:59:09 am
The danger/risk with Amrabat is the danger/risk you get from signing any player(like Babb & Diouf) off the back of having a good WC. How much of this is his consistent level of playing and not just him being caught up in the occasion and in a wave of emotion because of the amount of support and backing they've had from their nation?  Basically, what I trying to say is, could this just be an epic game of game-raising from him and his teammates?

When the report first came out it said Klopp talked with his agent before the WC and then agreed to talk to him after the WC. So we'll see.
Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48498 on: Today at 10:36:41 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:27:40 am
Hindsight really is a wonderful thing with Virg and Alisson. There were a LOT of eyebrows raised, certainly more so with Virg. Virg was playing for Southampton at mid-table level, he wasn't particularly regular for his country, he'd played six CL games four years previous and lost five of them. Just because he turned out to be a slam dunk doesn't mean he was an obvious one beforehand.

I didn't really have any reservations about Virgil. You could see he was a cut above anything they had at Southampton. He was way too good for them. That's why he'd been heavily linked with Utd, City, and Chelsea before we became involved. Sure, the price was high, but I always knew he'd be a class signing for us.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48499 on: Today at 10:50:27 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:27:40 am
Hindsight really is a wonderful thing with Virg and Alisson. There were a LOT of eyebrows raised, certainly more so with Virg. Virg was playing for Southampton at mid-table level, he wasn't particularly regular for his country, he'd played six CL games four years previous and lost five of them. Just because he turned out to be a slam dunk doesn't mean he was an obvious one beforehand.

Yeah, I remember there being some incredulity (from myself included) about the price tags for both - wasn't Van Dijk perceived to have dropped off a level after our initial move for him fell through as well? And I don't think Alisson was widely considered a world class keeper at the time, although I'm sure if you looked at the stats the talent was there.

Same with Jota, to be honest, but at that point I had trust in our transfer team that if they thought a player was worth £X, he would be.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48500 on: Today at 10:52:28 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:27:40 am
Hindsight really is a wonderful thing with Virg and Alisson. There were a LOT of eyebrows raised, certainly more so with Virg. Virg was playing for Southampton at mid-table level, he wasn't particularly regular for his country, he'd played six CL games four years previous and lost five of them. Just because he turned out to be a slam dunk doesn't mean he was an obvious one beforehand.
With the fee being a bit too high that was all.

Remember before summer 2017 many fans thought we would not get Van Dijk as Man City & others wanted him. Conte wanted him badly,
Real were close to getting Alisson he turned down Chelsea.

These were elite players already in their performances. Alisson basically got Roma to a CL semi final.
Enzo Fernandez has got nowhere near there level yet to cost 100m. Bellingham is a different level.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48501 on: Today at 10:55:09 am
On Amrabat, I agree we won't be signing him off the back of a good (great!) World Cup. If we go for him, it's because we've liked him for a while. Mentioned this the other day but apparently Spurs were very close to getting him in the summer, and their track record of Serie A signings under Conte has been phenomenal with Romero, Bentancur and Kulusevski all being excellent.

Obviously Klopp and Conte's styles are quite different though. And while Amrabat has looked fantastic for Morocco, they're playing deeper block and counter attack football - how would he fare in our setup?

I'm inclined to think the links are just WC-related. But I'd be happy enough if we went for him - there's loads to like in his performance that you think would translate well. He's very athletic, big lad, quite press resistant, good on the ball. And in terms of profile, he feels like the defensive-minded signing I expected us to make. Anyway, if we do get him then ultimately I think it'd be with a view of him being a squad player.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48502 on: Today at 10:57:10 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:27:40 am
Hindsight really is a wonderful thing with Virg and Alisson. There were a LOT of eyebrows raised, certainly more so with Virg. Virg was playing for Southampton at mid-table level, he wasn't particularly regular for his country, he'd played six CL games four years previous and lost five of them. Just because he turned out to be a slam dunk doesn't mean he was an obvious one beforehand.

Plus plenty going Alisson conceded five against us, is he really that good at the time we made moves to sign him that summer.

I cant see us signing both Jude and Enzo, not because its infeasible financially (we could make it work under the new rules) but itd be a diversion from our usual strategy. Mind you, would love to see it happen because both are super talents.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48503 on: Today at 10:58:40 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:28 am
With the fee being a bit too high that was all.

Remember before summer 2017 many fans thought we would not get Van Dijk as Man City & others wanted him. Conte wanted him badly,
Real were close to getting Alisson he turned down Chelsea.

These were elite players already in their performances. Alisson basically got Roma to a CL semi final.
Enzo Fernandez has got nowhere near there level yet to cost 100m. Bellingham is a different level.

Well yeah....the fee being too high for someone who hadn't really played at the top level at 26.

Your point about Real, Man City and Chelsea wanting them doesn't really help your argument considering the former two are heavily linked with Fernandez :)
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48504 on: Today at 11:04:30 am
I have my doubts if the Amrabat links are legit, but if they are it isn't off the world cup.

The Enzo and Bellingham stuff is really interesting to me, because I with Enzo you have sources from Argentina and Portugal corroborating each other (and iirc actually corroborating not just reporting on an original source) and from the Portuguese sources at least, seems from reliable papers, or they were for Nunez and Diaz at least. I also fully believe Falk on Bellingham; as bad a whopper he can be, he has been consistently the most credible journalist for Germany based players.

I don't think we would be doing such deals on the idea of back ups either, it doesn't sound correct to get a pre-agreement to sign a player when you have in an ideal world no plans to actually sign him.

So as crazy as it sounds, I don't actually believe both Bellingham and Fernandez is as unlikely a situation as it would first appear.
