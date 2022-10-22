On Amrabat, I agree we won't be signing him off the back of a good (great!) World Cup. If we go for him, it's because we've liked him for a while. Mentioned this the other day but apparently Spurs were very close to getting him in the summer, and their track record of Serie A signings under Conte has been phenomenal with Romero, Bentancur and Kulusevski all being excellent.



Obviously Klopp and Conte's styles are quite different though. And while Amrabat has looked fantastic for Morocco, they're playing deeper block and counter attack football - how would he fare in our setup?



I'm inclined to think the links are just WC-related. But I'd be happy enough if we went for him - there's loads to like in his performance that you think would translate well. He's very athletic, big lad, quite press resistant, good on the ball. And in terms of profile, he feels like the defensive-minded signing I expected us to make. Anyway, if we do get him then ultimately I think it'd be with a view of him being a squad player.