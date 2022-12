I would have Bellingham over Enzo just for his physicality athleticism and I think he has a wider scope as a player. A window we could add Bellingham and Amrabat would be perfect, would add the much needed physicality and running we need, but they both can play too. Think Amrabat would be a better replacement for Fabinho to as a number 6, Enzo has bite and is a great footballer in his own right but he lacks the speed the other two have.