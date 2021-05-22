Is this what Klopp was referring to when he said we don't take enough chances?



That would be my interpretation.Partly it is down to how successful we have been under Klopp. The team is so good that there are a limited number of players who would improve us. The owners are conservative and wanted to initially minimise risk by waiting until a player has broken through usually at Southampton. That used to mean mainly signing players who had a Premier League breakout season.As we have improved that has had to change because the talent pool simply wouldn't be big enough for the quality of players we require. We have started to cast the net wider and have signed the likes of Mo, Ali, Diaz and Nunez after breakout seasons in Europe's top leagues.The problem now is that our squad quality is so good that I think Klopp would look to sign players at an earlier stage because when we wait we tend to get picked off by the likes of Madrid. Klopp is a football guy who can spot talent, nurture it and above all come up with a system that will improve the player.The owners are numbers people who for me are far more comfortable analysing something that has already happened. Personally, I think paying so much for Keita and the huge potential he had may have made the owners more risk-averse.