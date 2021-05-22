« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1207 1208 1209 1210 1211 [1212]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2442244 times)

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,358
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48440 on: Today at 07:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:33:36 pm
Is this what Klopp was referring to when he said we don't take enough chances?

to be honest it's nothing new. We passed on a teenage Ronaldo because the asking price was about, what? £12m? £18m?  One or the other.

Yeah, he's a tw@t, but he might have turned out differently with us.* Would probably have still buggered off to Madrid like.

*Yeah, I don't believe it either. Tw@ts gotta tw@t.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48441 on: Today at 08:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:19:30 pm
They could get better if they are dropping £100m plus.

I just dont see how he goes for that fee no chance.

With De Bruyne and Gundogan on the wrong side of 30, I can see Man City paying Fernandez' release clause. Real Madrid and LFC (after signing Bellingham), not so much ...
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48442 on: Today at 08:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 07:24:13 pm
to be honest it's nothing new. We passed on a teenage Ronaldo because the asking price was about, what? £12m? £18m?  One or the other.

Yeah, he's a tw@t, but he might have turned out differently with us.* Would probably have still buggered off to Madrid like.

*Yeah, I don't believe it either. Tw@ts gotta tw@t.

It's worse than that. Sporting wanted 4 mill, we wouldn't budge with our 3.5mill valuation. Around about the same time Man Utd played Sporting in a friendly in which Cristiano Ronaldo rang rings around Gary Neville. This prompted Utd to snatch him from under our noses for a fee of 12.5 mill. The rest is history as they say.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:34 pm by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,132
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48443 on: Today at 08:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:33:36 pm
Is this what Klopp was referring to when he said we don't take enough chances?

That would be my interpretation.

Partly it is down to how successful we have been under Klopp. The team is so good that there are a limited number of players who would improve us. The owners are conservative and wanted to initially minimise risk by waiting until a player has broken through usually at Southampton. That used to mean mainly signing players who had a Premier League breakout season.

As we have improved that has had to change because the talent pool simply wouldn't be big enough for the quality of players we require. We have started to cast the net wider and have signed the likes of Mo, Ali, Diaz and Nunez after breakout seasons in Europe's top leagues.

The problem now is that our squad quality is so good that I think Klopp would look to sign players at an earlier stage because when we wait we tend to get picked off by the likes of Madrid. Klopp is a football guy who can spot talent, nurture it and above all come up with a system that will improve the player.

The owners are numbers people who for me are far more comfortable analysing something that has already happened. Personally, I think paying so much for Keita and the huge potential he had may have made the owners more risk-averse.

Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,313
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48444 on: Today at 08:28:17 pm »
Is Enzo simply plan B? If Bellingham isn't going for a price we are comfortable with we get Enzo . Dortmund must know the possibility of Enzo caps what we will pay for Bellingham.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48445 on: Today at 08:42:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:28:17 pm
Is Enzo simply plan B? If Bellingham isn't going for a price we are comfortable with we get Enzo . Dortmund must know the possibility of Enzo caps what we will pay for Bellingham.

whats the risk for Dortmund? Other teams will be beating their down down if we went for Enzo so they will get the fee they want regardless

other clubs will just take the piss from them if they over inflate the figure
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48446 on: Today at 08:47:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:28:17 pm
Is Enzo simply plan B? If Bellingham isn't going for a price we are comfortable with we get Enzo . Dortmund must know the possibility of Enzo caps what we will pay for Bellingham.

There is a possibility that Fernandez is the plan B. Certainly makes more sense than getting both him and Bellingham ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48447 on: Today at 08:57:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:21:42 pm
With De Bruyne and Gundogan on the wrong side of 30, I can see Man City paying Fernandez' release clause. Real Madrid and LFC (after signing Bellingham), not so much ...
Why would they make a bid for a player that is not interested in joining them?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48448 on: Today at 08:57:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:47:23 pm
There is a possibility that Fernandez is the plan B. Certainly makes more sense than getting both him and Bellingham ...
We are interested in both of them.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48449 on: Today at 09:03:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:57:11 pm
Why would they make a bid for a player that is not interested in joining them?

A young Latin player, not interested in a massive contract from a Premier League club, with a Latin manager, and half of the squad also Latin? I would be genuinely shocked if he is not interested in joining them ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48450 on: Today at 09:05:18 pm »
Getting turned inside out by a Pensioner Messi has knocked about 20 million off Gvadiol 's price tag I reckon. Sign Him!  :D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48451 on: Today at 09:06:14 pm »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,438
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48452 on: Today at 09:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:05:18 pm
Getting turned inside out by a Pensioner Messi has knocked about 20 million off Gvadiol 's price tag I reckon. Sign Him!  :D

Yeah was interested in us signing him but just watched his retirement
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48453 on: Today at 09:12:08 pm »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48454 on: Today at 09:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:05:18 pm
Getting turned inside out by a Pensioner Messi has knocked about 20 million off Gvadiol 's price tag I reckon. Sign Him!  :D
;)
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48455 on: Today at 09:14:01 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:58:30 am
The seven stages of speculation

Excitement
Doubt
Bargaining
Suspicion
Dubiousness
Indecision
Al saying that FSG would never allow that sort of output
they break down in training and dont play for 6 months a year
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48456 on: Today at 09:14:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:03:37 pm
A young Latin player, not interested in a massive contract from a Premier League club, with a Latin manager, and half of the squad also Latin? I would be genuinely shocked if he is not interested in joining them ...
He has already reached an agreement with us. I wouldn't expect us/other clubs to waste time on a player that has agreed to join another club.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48457 on: Today at 09:20:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:14:06 pm
He has already reached an agreement with us. I wouldn't expect us/other clubs to waste time on a player that has agreed to join another club.
don't discount the "in principle" part of that agreement. 

no chickens have hatched yet but a lot of ppl have counted them already.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,062
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48458 on: Today at 09:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 07:24:13 pm
to be honest it's nothing new. We passed on a teenage Ronaldo because the asking price was about, what? £12m? £18m?  One or the other.

Yeah, he's a tw@t, but he might have turned out differently with us.* Would probably have still buggered off to Madrid like.

*Yeah, I don't believe it either. Tw@ts gotta tw@t.

We had a deal in place for £3 or £4 million and the Mancs waded in with £13 million
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48459 on: Today at 09:21:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:14:06 pm
He has already reached an agreement with us. I wouldn't expect us/other clubs to waste time on a player that has agreed to join another club.

Mate, don't get dragged into it. Most media outlets have ourselves or Real Madrid as front runners for Enzo. Ourselves, Madrid, and City for Bellingham. Let's see what happens.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:15 pm by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48460 on: Today at 09:22:13 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:21:07 pm
We had a deal in place for £3 or £4 million and the Mancs waded in with £13 million
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:23:11 pm
It's worse than that. Sporting wanted 4 mill, we wouldn't budge with our 3.5mill valuation. Around about the same time Man Utd played Sporting in a friendly in which Cristiano Ronaldo rang rings around Gary Neville. This prompted Utd to snatch him from under our noses for a fee of 12.5 mill. The rest is history as they say.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48461 on: Today at 09:23:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:14:06 pm
He has already reached an agreement with us. I wouldn't expect us/other clubs to waste time on a player that has agreed to join another club.

Has he? That would be very weird. And highly punishable for us. That is probably why no reputable sourse has reported this agreement yet ...
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48462 on: Today at 09:29:56 pm »
Marca saying they basically have free run at Bellingham due to our interest in enzo. Obviously they talk shite🤣🤣
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48463 on: Today at 09:32:28 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:29:56 pm
Marca saying they basically have free run at Bellingham due to our interest in enzo. Obviously they talk shite🤣🤣

A newspaper talking shite? That can't be true ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48464 on: Today at 09:33:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:20:16 pm
don't discount the "in principle" part of that agreement. 

no chickens have hatched yet but a lot of ppl have counted them already.
👍
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48465 on: Today at 09:35:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:32:28 pm
A newspaper talking shite? That can't be true ...

I think if Madrid want Enzo then hell go there regardless of our interest, I think itll be different with Bellingham though.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48466 on: Today at 09:37:52 pm »
My take on all this is that we are likely to sign Bellingham. We are at the front of the queue and have done lots of groundwork, but nothing is done until it is done. Still, all the evidence points towards him coming to Liverpool.

Enzo is the Plan B, just in case something happens unexpectedly with the Bellingham deal. Related to that, I would imagine that the moves we have made towards securing a deal for Enzo are intended to act as some sort of insurance for us, leaving us first dibs on Bellingham if we allow another team to have a clear run at Enzo. Our work on Enzo is securing a bargaining chip in order to get Bellingham over the line.

That's how I this looks to me.

Now, if it should happen that we do indeed end up with both of them, bring it on. But with Man City's engine room getting older, I see them signing one of these players. Unfortunately.

Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,457
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48467 on: Today at 09:40:25 pm »
Enzo hasn't blown me away at the world cup, decent player but not someone's who's value has multiplied x10

Bellingham looks the part though, great player
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,302
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48468 on: Today at 09:40:51 pm »
We'll probably get Bellingham if we match Dortmunds valuation. I'd be pretty shocked if we got Enzo and Bellingham ended up at Madrid.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,376
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48469 on: Today at 09:44:23 pm »
Max Red has turned into an utter curmudgeon..  whats wrong with him?

Hes sounding like.. me
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48470 on: Today at 09:54:20 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:37:52 pm
My take on all this is that we are likely to sign Bellingham. We are at the front of the queue and have done lots of groundwork, but nothing is done until it is done. Still, all the evidence points towards him coming to Liverpool.

Enzo is the Plan B, just in case something happens unexpectedly with the Bellingham deal. Related to that, I would imagine that the moves we have made towards securing a deal for Enzo are intended to act as some sort of insurance for us, leaving us first dibs on Bellingham if we allow another team to have a clear run at Enzo. Our work on Enzo is securing a bargaining chip in order to get Bellingham over the line.

That's how I this looks to me.

Now, if it should happen that we do indeed end up with both of them, bring it on. But with Man City's engine room getting older, I see them signing one of these players. Unfortunately.

I can see us getting Bellingham and Man City getting Fernandez. He would very likely choose Real Madrid over Man City, but Real Madrid already have Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga, so I can't see them paying a fortune for Fernandez. Despite securing Endrick for the summer of 2024, they still need another striker, and I suspect they will be getting one this summer ...
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,382
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48471 on: Today at 09:54:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 09:44:23 pm
Max Red has turned into an utter curmudgeon..  whats wrong with him?

Hes sounding like.. me

He'll perk up if you mention the right player. Post a Zubamendi link and see what his reaction is then.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48472 on: Today at 09:56:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 09:44:23 pm
Max Red has turned into an utter curmudgeon..  whats wrong with him?

Hes sounding like.. me

It comes with age, old fart  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48473 on: Today at 10:04:46 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:54:46 pm
He'll perk up if you mention the right player. Post a Zubamendi link and see what his reaction is then.

I do like Zubimendi a lot, but I've also been watching some coverage of Khephren Thuram in the last few days. He could be the answer we are looking for, on top of Bellingham ...

https://youtu.be/c1xFk6nZa38

Turning 22 in March, 2 years left on his contract in the summer, a huge unit at 6'4", and some perfect football genes ...
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48474 on: Today at 10:50:34 pm »
Enzo is an incredible footballer in a Klopp side. He wasnt even a starter during this World Cup. He just instantly was better than Parades and others. Will play in the gini role with added shooting and way slicker passing. Cant believe people are actually saying Fernadez hasnt had a great tournament. Especially after only getting introduced as a substitute in gw2.
Logged

Online Thiago12291

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48475 on: Today at 10:54:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:04:46 pm
I do like Zubimendi a lot, but I've also been watching some coverage of Khephren Thuram in the last few days. He could be the answer we are looking for, on top of Bellingham ...

https://youtu.be/c1xFk6nZa38

Turning 22 in March, 2 years left on his contract in the summer, a huge unit at 6'4", and some perfect football genes ...

Christ, it's true. Every forum has a know it all
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48476 on: Today at 10:55:43 pm »
How Dare You! Evrey forum doesn't have someone who knows the "In's and Out's" of the Bolivian second division.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1207 1208 1209 1210 1211 [1212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 