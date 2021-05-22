My take on all this is that we are likely to sign Bellingham. We are at the front of the queue and have done lots of groundwork, but nothing is done until it is done. Still, all the evidence points towards him coming to Liverpool.
Enzo is the Plan B, just in case something happens unexpectedly with the Bellingham deal. Related to that, I would imagine that the moves we have made towards securing a deal for Enzo are intended to act as some sort of insurance for us, leaving us first dibs on Bellingham if we allow another team to have a clear run at Enzo. Our work on Enzo is securing a bargaining chip in order to get Bellingham over the line.
That's how I this looks to me.
Now, if it should happen that we do indeed end up with both of them, bring it on. But with Man City's engine room getting older, I see them signing one of these players. Unfortunately.