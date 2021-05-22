« previous next »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:44:01 pm
Based on my extensive scouting that includes 3 games at the World Cup, I'd say he's a different player than those two. 

And based on watching him in several River - Boca derbies, plus some Copa Libertadores games, he has started his career at River as a holding midfielder, and ended it as an attacking midfielder/left-sided midfielder. He is basically an advanced No.8 at Benfica these days, very similar to the way Harvey plays for us, only at the other side of the pitch ...
 :boring
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:07:15 pm
And based on watching him in several River - Boca derbies, plus some Copa Libertadores games, he has started his career at River as a holding midfielder, and ended it as an attacking midfielder/left-sided midfielder. He is basically an advanced No.8 at Benfica these days, very similar to the way Harvey plays for us, only at the other side of the pitch ...

Sounds like a versatile player. Get him in.

Looks like he was best in the league for defensive actions at both River Plate and Benfica, who wouldn't love an Elliott with better defensive ability?
"With Jude Bellinghams family at the heart of the decision over what happens next in the midfielder's career, the collective decision is that he would flourish under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

A move to Anfield would not be the most lucrative on offer to the player and his advisers, but it is clear that team Bellingham are keen to put his career ahead of a rush for quick cash.

Bellingham formed a strong bond on and off the field with Jordan Henderson at the World Cup in Qatar and the idea that he could now be the successor to the Liverpool captain in Jurgen Klopps side is a big factor swaying his decision."

[@RealKevinPalmer]
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:16:31 pm
Sounds like a versatile player. Get him in.

Looks like he was best in the league for defensive actions at both River Plate and Benfica, who wouldn't love an Elliott with better defensive ability?

Don't get me wrong, I do like Enzo a lot, but I think that 120 million would be way too much for a Harvey with a better defensive ability. Especially if we also get Jude, who pretty much operates in the same area as Enzo ...
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:02:25 pm
Used Google lens, so apologies for the mess, but you get the jist.

If I remember right, this was the paper that confirmed Nunez to us last summer too
Where's the end of season essences, John Henry?
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 03:03:01 pm
Nice jinx. Bet he tears ACL and MCL in his first pre-season training

My money is on that he does it on the photoshoot, he leans too far and tears a ligament.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:18:46 am
For the few posters claiming we can't afford the likes of Jude and Enzo,
I refer you to Mo Chatra of Anfield Index, he has a post explaining how it is quite plausible we can afford both
players given current revenues - NOT based on insane new owners coming in.

There are a number of problems with Mo Chatra's Twitter thread.

Firstly is the assumption that the Tchouaméni money is still available. Since then we have found out from the Athletic that the ARE was funded by the club and not a loan from FSG.

The biggest problem though is that the main basis of his argument seems to be that we can fund the transfers of Bellingham and Fernadez because we have funded transfers before.

Liverpool spent the following amounts towards 'acquisition of player registrations' (i.e. transfer fees) in 17/18 - 19/20 (figures taken from the club's accounts):
17/18- £154m
18/19- £174m
19/20- £122m

What he doesn't say is that we made a player trading profit in all of those years.



So we have two options really to generate money from player sales to offset the purchase of Bellingham and Fernandez which seems unlikely as we don't really have many saleable assets. Or a change of emphasis from the owners.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:21:05 pm
"With Jude Bellinghams family at the heart of the decision over what happens next in the midfielder's career, the collective decision is that he would flourish under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

A move to Anfield would not be the most lucrative on offer to the player and his advisers, but it is clear that team Bellingham are keen to put his career ahead of a rush for quick cash.

Bellingham formed a strong bond on and off the field with Jordan Henderson at the World Cup in Qatar and the idea that he could now be the successor to the Liverpool captain in Jurgen Klopps side is a big factor swaying his decision."

[@RealKevinPalmer]
More of this Peter. We are all Team Bellingham.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:02:25 pm
Used Google lens, so apologies for the mess, but you get the jist.
Ah it's for the summer?
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:57 pm
There are a number of problems with Mo Chatra's Twitter thread.

Firstly is that it doesn't agree with what I think.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:57 pm

So youre saying theres a chance?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:25:25 pm
Don't get me wrong, I do like Enzo a lot, but I think that 120 million would be way too much for a Harvey with a better defensive ability. Especially if we also get Jude, who pretty much operates in the same area as Enzo ...

120 million for a player who moved in the summer for 12 million would be lunacy. No wonder Klopp wants us to take more risks in the transfer market.
Any chance we can leave the accountancy stuff out of this thread? it's ruining my little fantasy land in which we sign Enzo, Jude, Mbappe, and Gvardiol.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:57:22 pm
Any chance we can leave the accountancy stuff out of this thread? it's ruining my little fantasy land in which we sign Enzo, Jude, Mbappe, and Gvardiol.
No Rice or Caicedo? FSG being cheap again.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:56:50 pm
120 million for a player who moved in the summer for 12 million would be lunacy. No wonder Klopp wants us to take more risks in the transfer market.

Yeah I dont think anyone pays that for him i'd guess he goes for around £60m.

Mind a risk is someone like that Gomes lad in Brazil maybe this is what Klopp means.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:25:25 pm
Don't get me wrong, I do like Enzo a lot, but I think that 120 million would be way too much for a Harvey with a better defensive ability. Especially if we also get Jude, who pretty much operates in the same area as Enzo ...
I don't think we'll pay 120m for him. That price is only if we insist we want him in January.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:56:50 pm
120 million for a player who moved in the summer for 12 million would be lunacy. No wonder Klopp wants us to take more risks in the transfer market.
If im not mistaken youve criticised FSG before for not spending (rightly so) but now if they do spend theyre lunatics for spending too much?
River Plate fans are all for this deal, they'll get 30 million.  :D

Nico, who post's here on RAWK is an River fan. He might give details on that.
They only get that if we pay the 120mill buyout clause though, don't they?
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:36:43 pm
They only get that if we pay the 120mill buyout clause though, don't they?
Yes.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:57 pm
There are a number of problems with Mo Chatra's Twitter thread.

Firstly is the assumption that the Tchouaméni money is still available. Since then we have found out from the Athletic that the ARE was funded by the club and not a loan from FSG.

The biggest problem though is that the main basis of his argument seems to be that we can fund the transfers of Bellingham and Fernadez because we have funded transfers before.

Liverpool spent the following amounts towards 'acquisition of player registrations' (i.e. transfer fees) in 17/18 - 19/20 (figures taken from the club's accounts):
17/18- £154m
18/19- £174m
19/20- £122m

What he doesn't say is that we made a player trading profit in all of those years.



So we have two options really to generate money from player sales to offset the purchase of Bellingham and Fernandez which seems unlikely as we don't really have many saleable assets. Or a change of emphasis from the owners.

We need to dig into something here: I thought the ARE was funded by an interest free loan from FSG?

Those figures are quite high to just come out of the club's coffers, no?


That said neither we nor Mo Chatra knows what happened to the Tchoumeni broken hearts money? Nor do we know how Darwin Nunez
money affected that.


We do know the club has healthy revenues and needs new midfielders though.
Bellingham and Kudus - Yes please
Amrabat and Enzo - No thank you

That's my thoughts after several hours of world cup and youtube viewing :)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:48:55 pm
We need to dig into something here....

We really, really, really dont  :boxhead
