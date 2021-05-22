For the few posters claiming we can't afford the likes of Jude and Enzo,

I refer you to Mo Chatra of Anfield Index, he has a post explaining how it is quite plausible we can afford both

players given current revenues - NOT based on insane new owners coming in.



There are a number of problems with Mo Chatra's Twitter thread.Firstly is the assumption that the Tchouaméni money is still available. Since then we have found out from the Athletic that the ARE was funded by the club and not a loan from FSG.The biggest problem though is that the main basis of his argument seems to be that we can fund the transfers of Bellingham and Fernadez because we have funded transfers before.Liverpool spent the following amounts towards 'acquisition of player registrations' (i.e. transfer fees) in 17/18 - 19/20 (figures taken from the club's accounts):17/18- £154m18/19- £174m19/20- £122mWhat he doesn't say is that we made a player trading profit in all of those years.So we have two options really to generate money from player sales to offset the purchase of Bellingham and Fernandez which seems unlikely as we don't really have many saleable assets. Or a change of emphasis from the owners.