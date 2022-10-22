« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1205 1206 1207 1208 1209 [1210]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2436999 times)

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,482
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48360 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm »
Also not sure selling a 25 year old CB and replacing him with a 28 year old is the wisest way to go. If we're looking at first team CBs and Gvardiol has this assumed £40 million odd buyout clause, then it'd be madness not to go for him
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,283
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48361 on: Today at 12:19:03 pm »
And if you really want to be ruthless then it's highly unlikely that Milner would get another contract.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,635
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48362 on: Today at 12:20:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:19:03 pm
And if you really want to be ruthless then it's highly unlikely that Milner would get another contract.

And if you really REALLY want to be ruthless that should have been the case 18 months ago!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48363 on: Today at 12:24:04 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 12:16:33 pm
Also not sure selling a 25 year old CB and replacing him with a 28 year old is the wisest way to go. If we're looking at first team CBs and Gvardiol has this assumed £40 million odd buyout clause, then it'd be madness not to go for him

Very true. Only just found out recently Gvardiol is a Liverpool fan as well. I mean, what's not to love about him?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:51 pm by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48364 on: Today at 12:28:04 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 12:16:33 pm
Also not sure selling a 25 year old CB and replacing him with a 28 year old is the wisest way to go. If we're looking at first team CBs and Gvardiol has this assumed £40 million odd buyout clause, then it'd be madness not to go for him

It seems that Gvardiol has signed a new improved contract in September, and the release clause was removed. Still, he is a top talent and a huge LFC fan, so I hope we will go for him in the summer of 2024 ...
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48365 on: Today at 12:32:20 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:37:41 am
In the meantime we are going to be linked with most of the top players in the world as that is what drives people to read the articles.

This is a very salient point, ever since we made the Final in Kyiv weve been one of the go-to clubs to link players to. There should been heaps of talented players that foreign journalists have linked to us in that period, only for Jimbo to tweet speculation about Player X is incorrect and couldnt be further from the truth. Klopp is happy with his squad and will use the ballboys to fill the bench spots if necessary.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,476
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48366 on: Today at 12:32:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:00:44 am
Can you even imagine. The shiny new toys brigade (which lets be honest, is everyone in this thread) would lose their minds.

and you wouldnt because youre the only adult in the room right?  ;) :knob
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,109
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48367 on: Today at 12:34:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:56:35 am
To be honest, we don't really need Enzo. We already have two talented young players in Elliott and Carvalho who can reach his level ...

He's doesn't play the same roles as they do though. 
Logged

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
  • We all Live r pool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48368 on: Today at 12:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:32:46 pm
and you wouldnt because youre the only adult in the room right?  ;) :knob

Why does the "knob" emoji not have a hat? I want my insults to be festive as well.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,769
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48369 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 12:45:01 pm
Why does the "knob" emoji not have a hat? I want my insults to be festive as well.

Yule Knob.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,073
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48370 on: Today at 12:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:34:41 pm
He's doesn't play the same roles as they do though. 

He was playing the same role at River Plate until 6 months ago ...
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,103
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48371 on: Today at 12:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:32:46 pm
and you wouldnt because youre the only adult in the room right?  ;) :knob

I'm in the brigade, no need to get your jimmies rustled.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,073
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48372 on: Today at 12:59:08 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:07:01 pm
Gomez-30m

Shocking shout that.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,476
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48373 on: Today at 01:03:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:51:35 pm
I'm in the brigade, no need to get your jimmies rustled.

fair enough
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,856
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48374 on: Today at 01:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:00:51 am
Get out while you all can.........before it ends in tears (again).

Thanks for that Ebenezer.
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,856
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48375 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 12:45:01 pm
Why does the "knob" emoji not have a hat? I want my insults to be festive as well.

Its circumcised?
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48376 on: Today at 01:26:31 pm »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:59:08 pm
Shocking shout that.

Itd have to be the in Champions League places for the worst shout in this thread.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48377 on: Today at 01:36:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:53:02 am
The mission should be to contend for the title next season
We need decent level surgery in January and the Summer to do that

Something like:

In

Bellingham
Deeper lying CM
Young centre back
Pacy wide forward who can play off the right
Right back

Out
AOC, Keita, Milner, Firmino , Gomez

We're probably investing something like 250 million to do all that unless any of the incomings have contract diddles.. wage bill should be similar

Don't think we need a right back from the glimpses we've seen with Ramsay. Or at least come summer we'll have a clearer idea if we do need one, or whether he's up to the job.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48378 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:51:54 am
AS just speculating
they are -- about transfers?  the bastards!
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48379 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:36:11 pm
Don't think we need a right back from the glimpses we've seen with Ramsay. Or at least come summer we'll have a clearer idea if we do need one, or whether he's up to the job.
Conor Bradley is a very good young player.
Rumours Wolves want him on loan
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48380 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 12:59:08 pm
Shocking shout that.
No Gomez has been awful this season. Injury problems too.
He needs a run of games to get back to near his best because his decision making is way off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1205 1206 1207 1208 1209 [1210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 