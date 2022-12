As much as I love the idea of us signing both Jude and Enzo, neither are what you'd call DM's/No.6 type players. So surely that would mean we'd be after one of those for the midfield as well, plus a left-footed wide forward. The amount of money that would cost would be astronomical and it's money I don't believe we have to spend either. Not unless we are flush with money from new investment that FSG has been able to keep quiet from anybody knowing so far.