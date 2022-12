A few weeks ago I saw an article linking Fabinho with a move out. Canít remember who, but I didnít pay much attention, as thereís loads of stuff swirling around.



Still, if we are signing both Bellingham and Enzo, you would have to think that one of our established midfielders might be off?



Just trying to piece together what is happening, as a link to two top midfielders is intriguing.