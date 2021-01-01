I think people are getting way ahead of themselves here.



There's no money available to buy the players that have been mentioned on this thread. Maybe if FSG sell the club and then it needs to be to a buyer who the majority of the fans accept (well maybe not as fans are pretty fickle).



Then the new owners need to decide on their long term strategy. If they are business type people then they won't be splashing out several hundred million just because we want new players. Maybe if the owners are from Qatar etc then maybe........but that then leads into a bigger debate.



In the meantime we are going to be linked with most of the top players in the world as that is what drives people to read the articles.



Personally I'm going to wait until we see how the sale of the club goes and then we can start to debate what's next.