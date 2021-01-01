Mo Chatra showed his working, to at least say why both Bellingham and Enzo are feasible, financially, especially as we are about to break £600M in turnover.



I am cautiously optimistic.



If we end up just signing Bellingham, that will be excellent, and I wont be disappointed at all.



But if we signed both it would be like when we went out to the shops for a goalkeeper, and came back with Kirkland and Dudek. Or when we went downtown to look for a centre back, and came back with Scales and Babb.



Granted, Enzo and Bellingham might be a bit better than the aforementioned 😂