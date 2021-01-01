« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
From "FSG won't release funds to sign anyone" to "We are going to sign two midfielders for £200+ million". Neither of these lines is close to the truth. Just when the reputable souces have confirmed that we are the favorites to sign Bellingham, the bar has been raised, and now only getting both Bellingham and Fernandez would be considered enough, with another forward on top of them. Why are you doing this to yourselves? Do you really believe that we will sign a player for £100+ million after only 6 months in Europe? I mean, I do like Fernandez, but do you think LFC spending £100+ million on him is a possibility?

Peter, just enjoy the ride mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:16:33 pm
Why would that matter? The first news is the only valid news and nothing said after that has any relevence? River Plate would know as they're expecting 25% of any deal just like Almería knew about Núñez.

Yes, River Plate are expecting that some club will pay the 120 million release clause, since they will be getting 30 million from that. Now, do you expect that we will pay 120 million for Fernandez, on top of signing Bellingham? Does that sound feasible to you?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
From "FSG won't release funds to sign anyone" to "We are going to sign two midfielders for £200+ million". Neither of these lines is close to the truth. Just when the reputable souces have confirmed that we are the favorites to sign Bellingham, the bar has been raised, and now only getting both Bellingham and Fernandez would be considered enough, with another forward on top of them. Why are you doing this to yourselves? Do you really believe that we will sign a player for £100+ million after only 6 months in Europe? I mean, I do like Fernandez, but do you think LFC spending £100+ million on him is a possibility?

We are just having fun being optimistic for once, you Macadamia nut. No one is going to jump off a ledge if it doesn't happen.

Say, how much would Diaby cost? You got me hooked on this bastard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:22:46 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm
https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1602420984186806278?s=46&t=ZTGCN5pq_HdP0_SQyoh4Kg

Its on lads
Thats all good and everything but how do the figures look if we need another midfielder on top of them and a forward?

Possibly a centre back in the next 12 months as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm
Peter, just enjoy the ride mate.

Not really, it is a stupid ride, that will only devalue the joy of actually getting Bellingham ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm
We are just having fun being optimistic for once, you Macadamia nut. No one is going to jump off a ledge if it doesn't happen.

Say, how much would Diaby cost? You got me hooked on this bastard.

Now, Diaby makes much more sense. With 2 years left on his contract, and with Leverkusen most likely out of the CL next season, the price shouldn't be prohibitive ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:45 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm


Him doing an ACL would be the modern day Liverpool transfer request.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
Yes, River Plate are expecting that some club will pay the €120 million release clause, since they will be getting €30 million from that. Now, do you expect that we will pay €120 million for Fernandez, on top of signing Bellingham? Does that sound feasible to you?

Not really, but we're allowed to negotiate with Benfica. It's not release clause or bust.

I do think we wanted Tchouaméni last summer and Bellingham next summer, I think that much is fairly obvious. So it's not a huge stretch to think we still want Bellingham + another big signing.

Stop trying to pretend you know more than anyone else. You've been pushing Diaby with far more dubious links than this. Let's wait and see how it plays out ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:28:08 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Not really, but we're allowed to negotiate with Benfica. It's not release clause or bust.

I do think we wanted Tchouaméni last summer and Bellingham next summer, I think that much is fairly obvious. So it's not a huge stretch to think we still want Bellingham + another big signing.

Stop trying to pretend you know more than anyone else. You've been pushing Diaby with far more dubious links than this. Let's wait and see how it plays out ...
Were not getting a midfielder. Were getting Mbappe instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:28:11 pm
Mo Chatra showed his working, to at least say why both Bellingham and Enzo are feasible, financially, especially as we are about to break £600M in turnover.

I am cautiously optimistic.

If we end up just signing Bellingham, that will be excellent, and I wont be disappointed at all.

But if we signed both it would be like when we went out to the shops for a goalkeeper, and came back with Kirkland and Dudek. Or when we went downtown to look for a centre back, and came back with Scales and Babb.

Granted, Enzo and Bellingham might be a bit better than the aforementioned 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm
Not really, it is a stupid ride, that will only devalue the joy of actually getting Bellingham ...

No need to bitch and moan. Save that for twitter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:30:36 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Not really, but we're allowed to negotiate with Benfica. It's not release clause of bust.

I do think we wanted Tchouaméni last summer and Bellingham next summer, I think that much is fairly obvious. So it's not a huge stretch to think we still want Bellingham + another big signing.

Stop trying to pretend you know more than anyone else. You've been pushing Diaby with far more dubious links than this. Let's wait and see how it plays out ...

I already said that I like Fernandez, but any talk of him on top of Bellingham looks really ridiculous. As for Diaby, I've just said that I like the player and that he would be a great improvement to our team, and to be honest, he is far more realistic than Fernandez ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:30:36 pm
I already said that I like Fernandez, but any talk of him on top of Bellingham looks really ridiculous. As for Diaby, I've just said that I like the player and that he would be a great improvement to our team, and to be honest, he is far more realistic than Fernandez ...

Are you one of those who thinks it was Tchouaméni or Núñez last year? Or do you think we wanted both?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
Just when the reputable souces have confirmed that we are the favorites to sign Bellingham, the bar has been raised, and now only getting both Bellingham and Fernandez would be considered enough, with another forward on top of them. Why are you doing this to yourselves?

Can you quote the posters that have said only Enzo, Bellingham and an attacker is acceptable?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:32:20 pm
Can you quote the posters that have said only Enzo, Bellingham and an attacker is acceptable?

Don't think he should dignify that with a response.

Come to think of it don't think he should respond to any of you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Are you one of those who thinks it was Tchouaméni or Núñez last year? Or do you think we wanted both?

I think that we wanted both. The problem is, Tchouameni and Fernandez are completely different players. I think that we might still go for a Tchouameni type midfielder at some point, after we get Bellingham ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
Its settled then. I agree that we will probably get a Tchouameni type midfielder after Bellingham. So Bellingham and Diaby in January; Enzo and Caicedo in summer. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:48:17 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 08:23:07 pm
I could see this. Throughout Klopp's time here, we have typically relied on a smaller squad with 14-16 core players. At the moment, we have a huge squad and see constant fluctuation in our lineups, with injuries playing a huge role there. If we brought in Enzo and Bellingham, we will have to let some players go. Keita, Milner, and Ox are presumably going to leave, but I could still see one or two more leaving. A midfield of Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Bellingham, Enzo, and Elliott should be sufficient, but who knows.

This is probably a bit skewed due to injury issues, and especially long term injuries for some key players, but it does seem clear to me that under Klopp the steep cut-off between heavily used players and rotational + backup players is around 8 to 10 players.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:51:33 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm
https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1602420984186806278?s=46&t=ZTGCN5pq_HdP0_SQyoh4Kg

Its on lads

I already said this as anybody with a decent amount of finance experience can deduce this but since Twitter said it let's roll!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
Its settled then. I agree that we will probably get a Tchouameni type midfielder after Bellingham. So Bellingham and Diaby in January; Enzo and Caicedo in summer. 

I am actually hoping for someone like Zubimendi or Thuram in addition to Bellingham and Dyaby. A strong interceptor who we can develop into a succesor of Fabinho. We already have other young options for the No.8 positions, but only the 18 year old Bajcetic for the No.6 position ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm
I think that we wanted both. The problem is, Tchouameni and Fernandez are completely different players. I think that we might still go for a Tchouameni type midfielder at some point, after we get Bellingham ...

The plan it would seem was to get Tchouameni this season and Bellingham next. Clearly that didnt work out.

So I agree hopefully Bellingham at the end of the season and a Tchouameni kind of player end of next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm
I think that we wanted both. The problem is, Tchouameni and Fernandez are completely different players. I think that we might still go for a Tchouameni type midfielder at some point, after we get Bellingham ...

But Im sure you do your squad lists on a daily basis and tell everyone that we dont need more than one midfielder whenever anyone suggests 2 midfield signings?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:13:14 pm
You know what's cooler than spending £200m on midfielders? Spending £300m. Excited for a Rice, Fernandez, Bellingham midfield three next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
But Im sure you do your squad lists on a daily basis and tell everyone that we dont need more than one midfielder whenever anyone suggests 2 midfield signings?

As long as one of them is Bellingham and the other one is a young defensive midfielder who we could develop into a succesor of Fabinho, I wouldn't mind two midfielders. And of course, only if the second midfielder is not at the expence of signing another quality young attacking player. At the moment, and given our current squad, my priority list will be something like this:

1. Bellingham
2. Diaby
3. Zubimendi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:23:00 pm
As long as one of them is Bellingham and the other one is a young defensive midfielder who we could develop into a succesor of Fabinho, I wouldn't mind two midfielders. And of course, only if the second midfielder is not at the expence of signing another quality young attacking player. At the moment, and given our current squad, my priority list will be something like this:

1. Bellingham
2. Diaby
3. Zubimendi

Weve 2 young players at the club that can be leaning off Fabinho already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:38:14 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm
Weve 2 young players at the club that can be leaning off Fabinho already.

Yeah Fordy, I am aware that Morton and Bajcetic are talented young players, but I am not sure how far they can go. If Jurgen and the training staff think that they have the talent and the ability to take over the defensive midfielder starting spot in the future, then we probably won't be signing another defensive midfielder ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm
"I heard Enzo has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool"- Manu Sainz (Spanish Journo). I watched the video and I can confirm.

https://mobile.twitter.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1602391125083422737
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:53:02 pm
Cards on the table, I'm being serious now...I 'm sure we're getting Jude and the Enzo talk is great but he won't end up here. Just being done to hurry up Madrid.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:02 pm
Cards on the table, I'm being serious now...I 'm sure we're getting Jude and the Enzo talk is great but he won't end up here. Just being done to hurry up Madrid.  :D
Na, we will get both. The new owners are in place and this will be done before they takeover. That or fsg splash out to keep the value high with younger assets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:00:05 am
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm
https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1602420984186806278?s=46&t=ZTGCN5pq_HdP0_SQyoh4Kg

Its on lads
Breaking news: Mo Chatra has torn his ACL and will not expected to be writing again until summer 2023...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:00:51 am
Get out while you all can.........before it ends in tears (again).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:02:50 am
No way were spending that much money on Enzo, the move makes very little sense to me unless were a) all of a sudden changing our strategy, b) flush with cash, c) expecting one of Fab, Hendo, Thiago to leave. Next season we could have a midfield of Hendo, Thiago, Jude, Fab and Enzo.. cant see that happening at all.
