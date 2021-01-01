« previous next »
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48240 on: Today at 10:20:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:20 pm
From "FSG won't release funds to sign anyone" to "We are going to sign two midfielders for £200+ million". Neither of these lines is close to the truth. Just when the reputable souces have confirmed that we are the favorites to sign Bellingham, the bar has been raised, and now only getting both Bellingham and Fernandez would be considered enough, with another forward on top of them. Why are you doing this to yourselves? Do you really believe that we will sign a player for £100+ million after only 6 months in Europe? I mean, I do like Fernandez, but do you think LFC spending £100+ million on him is a possibility?

Peter, just enjoy the ride mate.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48241 on: Today at 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:16:33 pm
Why would that matter? The first news is the only valid news and nothing said after that has any relevence? River Plate would know as they're expecting 25% of any deal just like Almería knew about Núñez.

Yes, River Plate are expecting that some club will pay the 120 million release clause, since they will be getting 30 million from that. Now, do you expect that we will pay 120 million for Fernandez, on top of signing Bellingham? Does that sound feasible to you?
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48242 on: Today at 10:21:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:20 pm
From "FSG won't release funds to sign anyone" to "We are going to sign two midfielders for £200+ million". Neither of these lines is close to the truth. Just when the reputable souces have confirmed that we are the favorites to sign Bellingham, the bar has been raised, and now only getting both Bellingham and Fernandez would be considered enough, with another forward on top of them. Why are you doing this to yourselves? Do you really believe that we will sign a player for £100+ million after only 6 months in Europe? I mean, I do like Fernandez, but do you think LFC spending £100+ million on him is a possibility?

We are just having fun being optimistic for once, you Macadamia nut. No one is going to jump off a ledge if it doesn't happen.

Say, how much would Diaby cost? You got me hooked on this bastard.
Online MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48243 on: Today at 10:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:53:39 pm
https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1602420984186806278?s=46&t=ZTGCN5pq_HdP0_SQyoh4Kg

Its on lads
Thats all good and everything but how do the figures look if we need another midfielder on top of them and a forward?

Possibly a centre back in the next 12 months as well.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48244 on: Today at 10:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:20:46 pm
Peter, just enjoy the ride mate.

Not really, it is a stupid ride, that will only devalue the joy of actually getting Bellingham ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48245 on: Today at 10:26:06 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 10:21:56 pm
We are just having fun being optimistic for once, you Macadamia nut. No one is going to jump off a ledge if it doesn't happen.

Say, how much would Diaby cost? You got me hooked on this bastard.

Now, Diaby makes much more sense. With 2 years left on his contract, and with Leverkusen most likely out of the CL next season, the price shouldn't be prohibitive ...
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48246 on: Today at 10:26:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 09:11:53 pm


Him doing an ACL would be the modern day Liverpool transfer request.
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48247 on: Today at 10:26:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:21:50 pm
Yes, River Plate are expecting that some club will pay the €120 million release clause, since they will be getting €30 million from that. Now, do you expect that we will pay €120 million for Fernandez, on top of signing Bellingham? Does that sound feasible to you?

Not really, but we're allowed to negotiate with Benfica. It's not release clause or bust.

I do think we wanted Tchouaméni last summer and Bellingham next summer, I think that much is fairly obvious. So it's not a huge stretch to think we still want Bellingham + another big signing.

Stop trying to pretend you know more than anyone else. You've been pushing Diaby with far more dubious links than this. Let's wait and see how it plays out ...
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48248 on: Today at 10:28:08 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:26:53 pm
Not really, but we're allowed to negotiate with Benfica. It's not release clause or bust.

I do think we wanted Tchouaméni last summer and Bellingham next summer, I think that much is fairly obvious. So it's not a huge stretch to think we still want Bellingham + another big signing.

Stop trying to pretend you know more than anyone else. You've been pushing Diaby with far more dubious links than this. Let's wait and see how it plays out ...
Were not getting a midfielder. Were getting Mbappe instead.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48249 on: Today at 10:28:11 pm »
Mo Chatra showed his working, to at least say why both Bellingham and Enzo are feasible, financially, especially as we are about to break £600M in turnover.

I am cautiously optimistic.

If we end up just signing Bellingham, that will be excellent, and I wont be disappointed at all.

But if we signed both it would be like when we went out to the shops for a goalkeeper, and came back with Kirkland and Dudek. Or when we went downtown to look for a centre back, and came back with Scales and Babb.

Granted, Enzo and Bellingham might be a bit better than the aforementioned 😂
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48250 on: Today at 10:28:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:23:24 pm
Not really, it is a stupid ride, that will only devalue the joy of actually getting Bellingham ...

No need to bitch and moan. Save that for twitter.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48251 on: Today at 10:30:36 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:26:53 pm
Not really, but we're allowed to negotiate with Benfica. It's not release clause of bust.

I do think we wanted Tchouaméni last summer and Bellingham next summer, I think that much is fairly obvious. So it's not a huge stretch to think we still want Bellingham + another big signing.

Stop trying to pretend you know more than anyone else. You've been pushing Diaby with far more dubious links than this. Let's wait and see how it plays out ...

I already said that I like Fernandez, but any talk of him on top of Bellingham looks really ridiculous. As for Diaby, I've just said that I like the player and that he would be a great improvement to our team, and to be honest, he is far more realistic than Fernandez ...
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48252 on: Today at 10:32:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:30:36 pm
I already said that I like Fernandez, but any talk of him on top of Bellingham looks really ridiculous. As for Diaby, I've just said that I like the player and that he would be a great improvement to our team, and to be honest, he is far more realistic than Fernandez ...

Are you one of those who thinks it was Tchouaméni or Núñez last year? Or do you think we wanted both?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48253 on: Today at 10:32:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:20 pm
Just when the reputable souces have confirmed that we are the favorites to sign Bellingham, the bar has been raised, and now only getting both Bellingham and Fernandez would be considered enough, with another forward on top of them. Why are you doing this to yourselves?

Can you quote the posters that have said only Enzo, Bellingham and an attacker is acceptable?
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48254 on: Today at 10:34:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:32:20 pm
Can you quote the posters that have said only Enzo, Bellingham and an attacker is acceptable?

Don't think he should dignify that with a response.

Come to think of it don't think he should respond to any of you.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48255 on: Today at 10:35:19 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:32:15 pm
Are you one of those who thinks it was Tchouaméni or Núñez last year? Or do you think we wanted both?

I think that we wanted both. The problem is, Tchouameni and Fernandez are completely different players. I think that we might still go for a Tchouameni type midfielder at some point, after we get Bellingham ...
