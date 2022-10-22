« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2429870 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48160 on: Today at 08:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:42:13 pm
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!

Whats up now Samie?
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48161 on: Today at 08:16:11 pm »
To all the people saying, 'were not getting Enzo and Jude'... you guys must be an absolute riot at parties. This is the transfer thread. Go with it.  :)
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48162 on: Today at 08:17:50 pm »

@xLeandro7

🚨#River | Liverpool would be willing to pay Enzo Fernández's termination clause and pay the 120 million euros to Benfica. River would have around 30 million euros left.
ℹ️ @GustavoYarroch

https://twitter.com/xLeandro7/status/1602393618068668422
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48163 on: Today at 08:18:00 pm »
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48164 on: Today at 08:18:55 pm »
Pay 12x what Benfica paid six months ago? No chance.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48165 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 08:17:50 pm
@xLeandro7

🚨#River | Liverpool would be willing to pay Enzo Fernández's termination clause and pay the 120 million euros to Benfica. River would have around 30 million euros left.
ℹ️ @GustavoYarroch

https://twitter.com/xLeandro7/status/1602393618068668422

Surely we are not going after Enzo AND Jude?!?

I would be VERY surprised.
Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48166 on: Today at 08:19:23 pm »
120m Euros for Enzo??
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48167 on: Today at 08:19:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 08:17:50 pm
@xLeandro7

🚨#River | Liverpool would be willing to pay Enzo Fernández's termination clause and pay the 120 million euros to Benfica. River would have around 30 million euros left.
ℹ️ @GustavoYarroch

https://twitter.com/xLeandro7/status/1602393618068668422

What a load of shite :lmao We're not paying 120m euros for anyone with the possible exception of Bellingham, and I find even that hard to believe.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48168 on: Today at 08:23:07 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:13:17 pm
This sounds great if true but I wonder if that means Curtis is getting cut. I cant see him getting much game time and at his age he'll need that to improve. Enzo and Jude will play more often than not, thiago-hendo-fab-harvey all play ahead of him too. Add Bajcetic who's cover for Fabinho at 6 and suddenly Curtis is 8th in the order and it makes no sense to have a 21-yr old with decent market value that low on the list after purchases. Can see him out on loan/transfer.
I could see this. Throughout Klopp's time here, we have typically relied on a smaller squad with 14-16 core players. At the moment, we have a huge squad and see constant fluctuation in our lineups, with injuries playing a huge role there. If we brought in Enzo and Bellingham, we will have to let some players go. Keita, Milner, and Ox are presumably going to leave, but I could still see one or two more leaving. A midfield of Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Bellingham, Enzo, and Elliott should be sufficient, but who knows.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48169 on: Today at 08:24:05 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 08:17:50 pm
@xLeandro7

🚨#River | Liverpool would be willing to pay Enzo Fernández's termination clause and pay the 120 million euros to Benfica. River would have around 30 million euros left.
ℹ️ @GustavoYarroch

https://twitter.com/xLeandro7/status/1602393618068668422

Well, this pretty much confirms that the Fernandez rumour is nonsense. Very likely his agent trying to trigger a bidding war between Real Madrid and Man City ...
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48170 on: Today at 08:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:56:04 pm
So we've agreed a "pre-agreement" with the player (whatever that means outside the context of a free transfer) even though he's spent the last month at the WC and is currently preparing for he biggest game of his life, and we've not made contact at all with his club who are probably going to demand c. 100m?


To be fair I'm sure he has a management team or whatever, not sure we'd have to sneak in to his hotel at the world cup to negotiate his salary.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48171 on: Today at 08:32:21 pm »
Online PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48172 on: Today at 08:34:11 pm »
we wanted and were about to buy Tchouameni last year and it did not happen...we signed no other alternative.

I think both Enzo and Jude make sense, we need new blood in our midfield and I would add Amrabat to the mix as well.

we are losing Ox, Keita, Milner...possibly Thiago in two years' time with Fabinho out of form atm...

that would leave us with only Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho and Jones as our CM/DM options...possibly Bajcetic in the mix as well...

that would not be enough for us to compete with City.

To add Jude and Enzo to that list would make us competitors to City and add massive squad depth and quality. Amrabat on top would be a core for next decade sorted.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48173 on: Today at 08:34:21 pm »
This is what it's all about!!!  ;D
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48174 on: Today at 08:34:32 pm »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48175 on: Today at 08:36:31 pm »
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48176 on: Today at 08:36:41 pm »
Wonder what time the kick it off the line merchant James Pearce will come out and say its all lies and were not interested in anyone.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48177 on: Today at 08:38:09 pm »
Online deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48178 on: Today at 08:39:55 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 08:34:11 pm
we wanted and were about to buy Tchouameni last year and it did not happen...we signed no other alternative.

I think both Enzo and Jude make sense, we need new blood in our midfield and I would add Amrabat to the mix as well.

we are losing Ox, Keita, Milner...possibly Thiago in two years' time with Fabinho out of form atm...

It certainly makes sense. I'm just not sure it will happen. That would be Real Madrid Galactico type signings... two of them.

Would we break the British transfer record if we did buy them? What is it at the moment? 100m for Grealish, ain't it?

At the prices getting thrown around we would be on course to break it twice in the one window/year.

As unlikely as it is to get both, I think we would negotiate Enzo down to something similar we paid for Nunez.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48179 on: Today at 08:40:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:36:41 pm
Wonder what time the kick it off the line merchant James Pearce will come out and say its all lies and were not interested in anyone.
He doesn't know anything anymore. All the local journos got cut off when the Virgl shit happened in that summer. Except for Joyce.
Online Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48180 on: Today at 08:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:32:21 pm
https://twitter.com/realkevinpalmer/status/1602400378791890944?s=46&t=ZTGCN5pq_HdP0_SQyoh4Kg

Great source IMO

"Now" in terms of agreeing for the summer, or now as in bringing him in for January? Don't see Dortmund selling halfway through a season but then there were those reports that they were fed up of the constant noise and speculation and it will be absolutely relentless for the next 6 months as everyone knows he's leaving in the summer anyway.

I can just about believe he would come here over mega-bucks offers from other sides, but still struggling to believe we'll spend 120-150m on a single player. Then again I didn't think we'd spend up to 100m on Nunez and Bellingham is already a far more complete player (and younger). Does seem there is just too much noise on this one now.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48181 on: Today at 08:43:39 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:36:41 pm
Wonder what time the ‘kick it off the line merchant’ James Pearce will come out and say it’s all lies and we’re not interested in anyone.

James Pearce

@JamesPearceLFC
Reports that Liverpool are pushing Bellingham over the line as soon as possible are wide of the mark.  Told that agreement with Enzo Fernandez is talk from the agent's side.  No planned move from LFC despite interest.  Klopp is happy with Arthur's injury recovery and is satisfied with depth of team.


Am I doing this right?   ;D
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48182 on: Today at 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 08:40:28 pm
He doesn't know anything anymore. All the local journos got cut off when the Virgl shit happened in that summer. Except for Joyce.

Yeah, Joyce will be the one who poo-poo's it all if it isn't true.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48183 on: Today at 08:45:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 08:17:50 pm
@xLeandro7

🚨#River | Liverpool would be willing to pay Enzo Fernández's termination clause and pay the 120 million euros to Benfica. River would have around 30 million euros left.
ℹ️ @GustavoYarroch

https://twitter.com/xLeandro7/status/1602393618068668422

https://twitter.com/albicelestetalk/status/1602401230353055745?s=46&t=ZTGCN5pq_HdP0_SQyoh4Kg
Online Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48184 on: Today at 08:47:09 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:43:39 pm
James Pearce

@JamesPearceLFC
Reports that Liverpool are pushing Bellingham over the line as soon as possible are wide of the mark.  Told that agreement with Enzo Fernandez is talk from the agent's side.  No planned move from LFC despite interest.  Klopp is happy with Arthur's injury recovery and is satisfied with depth of team.


Am I doing this right?   ;D

That would be a pretty accurate bad-news-Pearce, piss-on-yeh-chips type tweet, to be fair.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48185 on: Today at 08:53:44 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:43:39 pm
James Pearce

@JamesPearceLFC
Reports that Liverpool are pushing Bellingham over the line as soon as possible are wide of the mark.  Told that agreement with Enzo Fernandez is talk from the agent's side.  No planned move from LFC despite interest.  Klopp is happy with Arthur's injury recovery and is satisfied with depth of team.

Next summer will be a pivotal one for the future of Liverpool with major investment earmarked for the club


Am I doing this right?   ;D

almost
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48186 on: Today at 08:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:46:06 pm
Julian "Wardie" Ward never left Portuguese air space. What if this is his parting gift?  :D

Didn't you hear? It was that nasty Pep Lijnders who signed all our players. Not sure where he got the time mind, considering he spent so much of it writing the sequel to Ulysses
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48187 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
@AlbicelesteTalk has just kindly explained to us that the journalist has close links to River Plate and they are attentive to the situation due to their 25% sell on clause for the player.

https://twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1602405537165053952?s=46&t=ZTGCN5pq_HdP0_SQyoh4Kg
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48188 on: Today at 08:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 08:40:28 pm
He doesn't know anything anymore. All the local journos got cut off when the Virgl shit happened in that summer. Except for Joyce.

Funnily enough, wasn't it Kevin Palmer that got the scoop on Virgil?
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48189 on: Today at 09:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:55:29 pm
@AlbicelesteTalk has just kindly explained to us that the journalist has close links to River Plate and they are attentive to the situation due to their 25% sell on clause for the player.

https://twitter.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1602405537165053952?s=46&t=ZTGCN5pq_HdP0_SQyoh4Kg

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48190 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm »
Quote
Liverpools January business is likely to revolve around turning Arthurs loan move into a permanent deal. Have looked at Mohammed Kudus but Klopp believes him to be too versatile since he is a regular at Ajax in every single position and is looking likely to be named in the Ghana mens cricket team as wicketkeeper. Arsenal looking to wrap up deals for Mudryk, NDicka, Bellingham (both), Amrabat, Rice, Dybala, Vinicius Junior and Sol Campbell. Plenty in the kitty as they havent spent much money since August.

@David_Ornstein
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48191 on: Today at 09:04:51 pm »
I was all too willing believe that, even beyond Ghana having a cricket team.
