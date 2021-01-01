« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1199 1200 1201 1202 1203 [1204]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2428597 times)

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,592
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48120 on: Today at 06:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:51:46 pm
It did, two days after Christmas!

We also confirmed the Minamino deal on like December 13th or 14th before he joined at the start of the window.

Yeah, more of those types of deals please. Diaz moved pretty swiftly from vague links to confirmation from reliable sources and so did Nunez too.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48121 on: Today at 06:04:59 pm »
Caicedo, Enzo and Bellingham would be a dream midfield.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,334
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48122 on: Today at 06:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:05:15 pm
Too much smoke about this Enzo stuff. Surely we dont get both him and Bellingham.

Unless we think were getting a wad of cash from somewhere soon.

Maybe an FSG cash injection with an expectation to recover it in a sale? If the cost is absorbed by the buyer then would it be considered revenue neutral for us?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48123 on: Today at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 06:00:55 pm
Yeah, more of those types of deals please. Diaz moved pretty swiftly from vague links to confirmation from reliable sources and so did Nunez too.

The Diaz signing shocked me a bit after years of routinely disregarding any transfer rumours from Portugal  :)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48124 on: Today at 06:18:42 pm »
We are definitely going big next year ;)
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,200
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48125 on: Today at 06:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 06:15:13 pm
Maybe an FSG cash injection with an expectation to recover it in a sale? If the cost is absorbed by the buyer then would it be considered revenue neutral for us?

Yes, exactly. Those balance sheets that businessmen use are full of tricks and indecipherable vocabulary that I'm sure could be used in various ways to make this possible. If we just believe it enough, and trust our accountants, it could happen. In my mind, Jude and Enzo are already both here.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,088
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48126 on: Today at 06:50:57 pm »
Yeah there's no way in hell we're signing both Enzo Fernandez and Bellingham  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,200
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48127 on: Today at 06:53:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:50:57 pm
Yeah there's no way in hell we're signing both Enzo Fernandez and Bellingham  ;D

FLASH! AHHH-AHH! DOWNER OF THE UNIVERSE!
FLASH! AHHH-AHH! HE'LL BUM OUT EVERY ONE OF US!
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,055
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48128 on: Today at 06:56:07 pm »
We are not signing both Bellingham and Fernandez ...
Logged

Online cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48129 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm »
Well, we need three midfielders so Enzo and Bellingham would be a good start!  ;)  While signing those two would be incredible, I'd also love to see a fast defensive midfielder who can cover the pitch as the eventual successor for Fabinho.  Someone matching the Kante/Fabinho profile would complete our midfield.

Also, since we're being greedy, we may as well see if we can nab Gvardiol for 100M and offset that with a 30-40M sale of Gomez.   VVD, Konate, Gvardiol, Matip would definitely be the best backline in the world and sets our CMs up for the next decade given the age profiles of Konate and Gvardiol. 

Only 350-400M over 2-3 windows and we're all set!  ;D
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48130 on: Today at 07:10:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:56:07 pm
We are not signing both Bellingham and Fernandez ...

But what if we do  ;D
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,592
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48131 on: Today at 07:13:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:56:07 pm
We are not signing both Bellingham and Fernandez ...

But what if they're both sponsored by Nike?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48132 on: Today at 07:14:10 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 07:07:46 pm
Well, we need three midfielders so Enzo and Bellingham would be a good start!  ;)  While signing those two would be incredible, I'd also love to see a fast defensive midfielder who can cover the pitch as the eventual successor for Fabinho.  Someone matching the Kante/Fabinho profile would complete our midfield.

Also, since we're being greedy, we may as well see if we can nab Gvardiol for 100M and offset that with a 30-40M sale of Gomez.   VVD, Konate, Gvardiol, Matip would definitely be the best backline in the world and sets our CMs up for the next decade given the age profiles of Konate and Gvardiol. 

Only 350-400M over 2-3 windows and we're all set!  ;D
Gomez is going nowhere. WOuld think Matip more likely to be moved on of any current CB
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,720
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48133 on: Today at 07:19:29 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 07:07:46 pm
Well, we need three midfielders so Enzo and Bellingham would be a good start!  ;)  While signing those two would be incredible, I'd also love to see a fast defensive midfielder who can cover the pitch as the eventual successor for Fabinho.  Someone matching the Kante/Fabinho profile would complete our midfield.

Also, since we're being greedy, we may as well see if we can nab Gvardiol for 100M and offset that with a 30-40M sale of Gomez.   VVD, Konate, Gvardiol, Matip would definitely be the best backline in the world and sets our CMs up for the next decade given the age profiles of Konate and Gvardiol. 

Only 350-400M over 2-3 windows and we're all set!  ;D
Can we throw in a left footed forward into this Christmas wishlist?
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,441
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48134 on: Today at 07:23:02 pm »
No way Liverpool is going to end up with both Enzo and Jude. You're talking over 200mill for just two players. Just imagine though...
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,133
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48135 on: Today at 07:24:21 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:02:18 pm
If we get Jude and Enzo then there's a party in my pants and you're all invited.

Wowthat just put me off my dinner.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,441
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48136 on: Today at 07:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:19:29 pm
Can we throw in a left footed forward into this Christmas wishlist?
Why not, let's sign Diaby too.
Logged

Online cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48137 on: Today at 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:19:29 pm
Can we throw in a left footed forward into this Christmas wishlist?

I'll allow it.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,055
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48138 on: Today at 07:29:13 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:10:44 pm
But what if we do  ;D

I wouldn't mind it, but we also need another attacking player. We are not going to spend £250 million in January and in the summer ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,055
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48139 on: Today at 07:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 07:13:46 pm
But what if they're both sponsored by Nike?

Enzo is a Nike athlete, but unfortunately Bellingham isn't ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1199 1200 1201 1202 1203 [1204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 