Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48080 on: Today at 04:58:33 pm »
https://twitter.com/lacapital/status/1602328814461542400

Quote
Liverpool negotiates with Benfica the hiring of Enzo Fernández: The English club already has an agreement in principle with the Portuguese entity to incorporate the young midfielder of the Argentine team from June 2023
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48081 on: Today at 04:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Nico CARP on Today at 04:10:33 pm
Liverpool signed ENZOOO? Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

Nico, if he signs you become Argentine36.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48082 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm »
@VarskySports
Es cierto el interés de Liverpool por Enzo Fernández e incluso le acercó una oferta de contrato al jugador. No hay, todavía, negociación con Benfica. Su cláusula de salida es de 120 millones de euros. Real Madrid también lo tiene en el radar.

Liverpool's interest in Enzo Fernández is true and he even approached the player with a contract offer. There is still no negotiation with Benfica. His exit clause is 120 million euros. Real Madrid also has him on the radar.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48083 on: Today at 05:01:52 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:55:54 pm
It'd be quite the 'keeping our powder dry' if we dropped nearly £200 million on two midfielders in one window

Could be a structured deal with Benfica like we done with Darwin. I do think with Bellingham well have to pay pretty much all of the fee upfront.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48084 on: Today at 05:02:18 pm »
If we get Jude and Enzo then there's a party in my pants and you're all invited.
Online Nico CARP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48085 on: Today at 05:04:08 pm »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48086 on: Today at 05:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:14:52 am
And clubs around us seem to be planning to strengthen too. Hope the uncertainly around the club means we dont rest on our laurels. Still so many games to go in the season but would be criminal for us to drop out of the top 4. Big 6 weeks ahead


Yeah but you're not including their wages and agents fees,they're all signing for a twix and a packet of crisps.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48087 on: Today at 05:05:15 pm »
Too much smoke about this Enzo stuff. Surely we dont get both him and Bellingham.

Unless we think were getting a wad of cash from somewhere soon.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48088 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:05:15 pm
Too much smoke about this Enzo stuff. Surely we dont get both him and Bellingham.

Go talk to a chair Clint, we don't want your negativity here.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48089 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm »
He only has played 1,000 minutes in a top league, yet we're considering spending 100m on him? Can't see it.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48090 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
More links about LFC pre-agreement with Enzo, for the player to be signed in summer.

Klopp going all out for Bellingham + Enzo in the summer then? That would be your midfield revamped, thank you very much. Two key players to build your new team around.

If the intention is really to get both, it would mean that indeed Tchouameni last summer and Jude next summer was always the plan, only that now the Tchouameni money is to be spent on Enzo.

Enzo and Bellingham are all round CMs, but better used offensively. I saw some pie-chart stat thingy that shows how Enzo is very Thiago-lite regarding deep-lying creativity & tempo-setting.

I would still expect LFC to sign a more defensive CM too. So, is Klopp actually going for 3 new CMs in total? Didn't think they would. It would be a good surprise if so.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48091 on: Today at 05:15:45 pm »
Mad that we might be in for both of them.  Especially someone we could've potentially bought for a lot cheaper in the summer, that's just really weird business.  He's barely played for Benfica.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48092 on: Today at 05:18:05 pm »
No chance we sign both.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48093 on: Today at 05:18:29 pm »
This is the baseless speculation I come onto the transfer boards for, all aboard the Jude and Enzo 2023 train
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48094 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:48:18 pm
Well I said planned as nobody has signed anybody yet but theres lots of reports about other teams wanting to bring in players in Jan. So we certainly need to do the same
a bit hard to sign anyone before the window opens?
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48095 on: Today at 05:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:04 pm
Go talk to a chair Clint, we don't want your negativity here.

These Enzo links seem to be fake to me. Every link seems to be quoting another source, which appears to be dubious at best. I'll be pleasantly surprised if there's anything in it. Not sure why, I don't know anything about him but with a name like that, he can't be anything but an excellent player.
Online riismeister

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48096 on: Today at 05:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:06:52 pm
He only has played 1,000 minutes in a top league, yet we're considering spending 100m on him? Can't see it.

The price probably won't be 100 million if there's any truth in it.

Also, I'm not sure the games in Portugal are that much higher quality than games in Argentina (and the south american version of Champions League). He's got 110+ games under his belt at senior level, all for clubs in the top division of each club's respective league system.
Online Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48097 on: Today at 05:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:04 pm
Go talk to a chair Clint, we don't want your negativity here.

I feel like my input wouldn't be welcome at this point.
Online Nico CARP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48098 on: Today at 05:25:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:13:11 pm
More links about LFC pre-agreement with Enzo, for the player to be signed in summer.

Klopp going all out for Bellingham + Enzo in the summer then? That would be your midfield revamped, thank you very much. Two key players to build your new team around.

If the intention is really to get both, it would mean that indeed Tchouameni last summer and Jude next summer was always the plan, only that now the Tchouameni money is to be spent on Enzo.

Enzo and Bellingham are all round CMs, but better used offensively. I saw some pie-chart stat thingy that shows how Enzo is very Thiago-lite regarding deep-lying creativity & tempo-setting.

I would still expect LFC to sign a more defensive CM too. So, is Klopp actually going for 3 new CMs in total? Didn't think they would. It would be a good surprise if so.

Exactly, the best of Enzo is as a forward center midfielder, without as much defensive responsibility as the other defensive midfielder would be. The best of him is up front, he is very similar to Gerrard.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48099 on: Today at 05:27:08 pm »
Enzo looks like a long term Thiago successor, as a play maker.
Bellingham looks like a long term Henderson successor, as box to box, though with more scoring threat. I think Bellingham has a chance of getting near to Stevies level, but we will see.

Buying the pair of them seems fanciful, but it would certainly revamp the midfield!

On a more realistic note, the Kudus link is interesting. He could give us some depth up front now, while also offering a midfield option, and as the midfield reshuffle gets underway, I am intrigued comparison with Wijnaldum.

We do need something in January to give us a boost. Then we will see what happens with investment and/or new owners, and subsequent plans.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48100 on: Today at 05:29:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:20:54 pm
a bit hard to sign anyone before the window opens?

What is even your argument here?  ;D
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48101 on: Today at 05:29:14 pm »
If we work on the assumption that the links are true, I would guess they could be contextualised as:

'club wants a young transformative midfielder signing and has budgeted big for it. club is 'frontrunner' for Bellingham but wouldn't win an auction if Dortmund went that way, also Bellingham's preference could change at any point. club has been tracking Enzo since Argentina and rate him - and are pleased with his early european form. club knows he has a release clause and that if Bellingham didnt go through they would have to move quickly onto second target. enzo seems ideal potential backup (not that they're similar players at all, just A midfielder), but to have that potential option club has to lay some groundwork. so club has to sound out his reps to say we like you, how much salary would you want etc.'

i think he's a plan B if Bellingham doesn't work out (no guarantee we'd be his favoured choice if it came to it though - even if hypohetically he's keen now - someone else may emerge)
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48102 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm »
Plenty of Enzo chatter, eh? I think Bellingham is more of a sure thing, but statistically Enzo looks unreal and feels like him and Jude could complement each other really well. If Jude's the new Henderson for us, then Enzo is maybe the new Thiago.

I'd still quite like a proper defensive monster but that's probably just being greedy.

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48103 on: Today at 05:30:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:00:24 pm
@VarskySports
Es cierto el interés de Liverpool por Enzo Fernández e incluso le acercó una oferta de contrato al jugador. No hay, todavía, negociación con Benfica. Su cláusula de salida es de 120 millones de euros. Real Madrid también lo tiene en el radar.

Liverpool's interest in Enzo Fernández is true and he even approached the player with a contract offer. There is still no negotiation with Benfica. His exit clause is 120 million euros. Real Madrid also has him on the radar.

Didnt they call that tapping up in the old days? :D

Remember us getting done for the Ziege signing. That wasnt worth the grief.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48104 on: Today at 05:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:30:26 pm
Plenty of Enzo chatter, eh? I think Bellingham is more of a sure thing, but statistically Enzo looks unreal and feels like him and Jude could complement each other really well. If Jude's the new Henderson for us, then Enzo is maybe the new Thiago.

I'd still quite like a proper defensive monster but that's probably just being greedy.

Henderson and Bellingham are certainly complimenting each other well.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48105 on: Today at 05:32:18 pm »
My thinking is we definitely wanted to sign Tchouameni, and I reckon if we did that we'd still have wanted Bellingham this coming summer. So I don't think it's unreasonable to assume we might still have the desire to land two elite centre mids...
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48106 on: Today at 05:38:20 pm »
We could sign both Enzo and Jude if FSG is willing to sanction LFC taking on debt. If our turnover is £600m then it's a pretty standard industry practice for 15% goes to major purchases so that would be £90m, you'd then finance the rest.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48107 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:32:18 pm
My thinking is we definitely wanted to sign Tchouameni, and I reckon if we did that we'd still have wanted Bellingham this coming summer. So I don't think it's unreasonable to assume we might still have the desire to land two elite centre mids...
Agree with this. We'll never know for sure, but I don't think it was a Tchouameni vs Nunez situation. Maybe we spent more on Nunez as a Mane replacement since we didn't get Tchouameni, but we needed another attacker regardless.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48108 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 05:30:35 pm
Didnt they call that tapping up in the old days? :D

Remember us getting done for the Ziege signing. That wasnt worth the grief.

 ;D Defo not!
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48109 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 05:30:35 pm
Didnt they call that tapping up in the old days? :D

Remember us getting done for the Ziege signing. That wasnt worth the grief.

Did the club apologise for that?*

*To Middlesbrough and our fans.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48110 on: Today at 05:42:46 pm »
Must mean Alisson is off though if we sign both
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48111 on: Today at 05:43:24 pm »
Jude or Enzo better be able to grow a beard then.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48112 on: Today at 05:43:25 pm »
My only fear here is that City come and blow us out the water with an astronomical offer to Dortmund and Bellingham, suppose itll say a lot if he turns down mega money to join us.
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48113 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:20:54 pm
a bit hard to sign anyone before the window opens?

Oh yeah?

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48114 on: Today at 05:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 05:45:18 pm
Oh yeah?

That came completely out of the blue in late December if I remember correctly? Something like that would be a nice surprise.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48115 on: Today at 05:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:29:03 pm
What is even your argument here?  ;D
no argument, I just find it weird that some fans (not having a go at you btw) get so focused on us "improving" -- and celebrating when we do as if we've jumped ahead of others -- that they gloss over the fact that our direct competitors are trying very hard to do exactly the same thing (and of course they sometimes succeed a lot more than us).

just a random observation, mate. 
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48116 on: Today at 05:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 05:30:35 pm
Didnt they call that tapping up in the old days? :D

Remember us getting done for the Ziege signing. That wasnt worth the grief.
the uproar over "tapping up" (real or even hinted at) seems to have disappeared doesn't it?
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48117 on: Today at 05:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:31:31 pm
Henderson and Bellingham are certainly complimenting each other well.
and complementing each other well also.  :)
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48118 on: Today at 05:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 05:48:03 pm
That came completely out of the blue in late December if I remember correctly? Something like that would be a nice surprise.

It did, two days after Christmas!

We also confirmed the Minamino deal on like December 13th or 14th before he joined at the start of the window.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48119 on: Today at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:42:46 pm
Must mean Alisson is off though if we sign both
nah, we just need to raffle off a bunch of Ali pix.  would make a fortune.
