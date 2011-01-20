Enzo looks like a long term Thiago successor, as a play maker.
Bellingham looks like a long term Henderson successor, as box to box, though with more scoring threat. I think Bellingham has a chance of getting near to Stevies level, but we will see.
Buying the pair of them seems fanciful, but it would certainly revamp the midfield!
On a more realistic note, the Kudus link is interesting. He could give us some depth up front now, while also offering a midfield option, and as the midfield reshuffle gets underway, I am intrigued comparison with Wijnaldum.
We do need something in January to give us a boost. Then we will see what happens with investment and/or new owners, and subsequent plans.