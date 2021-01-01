Be funny if that Enzo Fernandez pre-contract stuff is true, and maybe goes some way to explaining some of the transfer decisions last window.
I like the player a lot, but I doubt there is anything in the pre-contract rumours. He has just arrived to Benfica, is protected by a 120 million release clause, and after the good performances at the World Cup, the number of suitors for him will only grow. He will very likely end up at Man City in the summer, with them paying the release clause. I can't see Real Madrid spending 120 million on him, with Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga already there ...