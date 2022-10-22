But don't you think his sort of "base" levels and abilities - pace, athleticism, work rate, reading the game, touch and passing, etc. - suit exactly what we need right now in MF? I haven't seen him outside the WC this year either, but it seems like those are things that aren't super effected by form. It just seems like he could do a job for us, and that's what we are crying out for, especially at a relatively bargain cost. I'm sure there are others out there who could do the same, and maybe be acquired even more cheaply - I don't have the info to compare them, though.



My thoughts too. Look, maybe the transfer policy has changed at LFC and there's now money to go for only top-tier players. In which case, sure, the club will push for Caicedo in Jan, and still go all out for Bellingham in the summer.But if not, then they might decide to target "cheaper" players but with similar skillsets to a Caicedo (good work rate, relentless, okay passing range, strong in the tackle, good pace, etc). We need a CM who will provide much-needed dynamism in midfield, someone who will put in serious shifts to help whichever DM is playing.Amrabat might be a legit link right now or it might not be, but a player with his skill-set & price-range is probably what the club will be looking at for this Jan.I hope am wrong though, & we instead go for the clearly much better & much younger Caicedo, but I doubt we will.