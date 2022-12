Out of interest, why do you think he's been so bad this year?



Could be a lot of reasons. A minor chronic fitness issue, some private mental issues, the players next to him not performing at the same level as before. Lets not forget that he was one of the best defensive midfielders in the World just half a year ago.For years I've been wondering why some of our fans are so quick to dismiss some of our players who have proven to be top class. I've already mentioned the attitude towards Alonso after his very average 2007/08 season. I can name many more examples, but it would be a waste of time. Some people will always see the players as some sort of super-humans who are not allowed to have a bad patch of form, and will request for them to be replaced immediately ...