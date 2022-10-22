« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47840 on: Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm »
Is Bellingham an £100m player?
Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47841 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Is Bellingham an £100m player?

Not British, and older than 19 years then no way José.

Yeah he's a very good player for his age, but that sum is ridiculous, but so are most fees in general. I mean if you had endless amount of funds then sure. If you have £100m as Liverpool then I wouldn't go for it.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47842 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Is Bellingham an £100m player?

If he helps us beat Man City to the PL title and Real Madrid to the CL title, he is a £200 million player ...
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,441
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47843 on: Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm
If he helps us beat Man City to the PL title and Real Madrid to the CL title, he is a £200 million player ...

Im not quite sure thats how it works
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47844 on: Yesterday at 11:09:29 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm
Im not quite sure thats how it works

I am sure that you will understand eventually ...
Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,542
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47845 on: Yesterday at 11:09:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:14:16 pm
Hopefully Jude has a week off, comes back and requests to move in January and Dortmund allow it.

Why would Dortmund allow it? Losing one of their best players half way through the season, it isn't going to happen.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47846 on: Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 11:09:43 pm
Why would Dortmund allow it? Losing one of their best players half way through the season, it isn't going to happen.

If they can use the money to sign Gakpo, Kudus, and Gvardiol, they might think they have a better chance of making the CL next season.
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,809
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47847 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm
If they can use the money to sign Gakpo, Kudus, and Gvardiol, they might think they have a better chance of making the CL next season.

Maybe we should just spend the money on those three. ;D
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47848 on: Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 11:16:32 pm
Maybe we should just spend the money on those three. ;D

Those three, despite being very good players, would be bench players for us. Bellingham would be a starter and the main building block of our future. When you have the chance to sign such a player, you don't think twice ...
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,441
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47849 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:09:29 pm
I am sure that you will understand eventually ...

I dont think I ever will Peter. Explain it
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47850 on: Yesterday at 11:23:37 pm »
Not sure if Im in the minority here but I wasnt really impressed with Gakpo
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47851 on: Yesterday at 11:23:54 pm »
Money in football has long since lost the plot. Is Bellingham a £100M player? In this market, a resounding YES! But the sum is silly, no doubt about it.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47852 on: Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
I dont think I ever will Peter. Explain it

Virgil van Dijk. Alisson Becker.

Both of them bought for a World record transfer fee for their respective positions. Many people thought at the time that they are not worth a World record transfer fee. Many fans of other clubs were even laughing at us for being ripped off. Do you see them laughing now?
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,441
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47853 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
Virgil van Dijk. Alisson Becker.

Both of them bought for a World record transfer fee for their respective positions. Many people thought at the time that they are not worth a World record transfer fee. Many fans of other clubs were even laughing at us for being ripped off. Do you see them laughing now?

And that equates to Bellingham being a £200 million player.?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,002
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47854 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm
And that equates to Bellingham being a £200 million player.?

Like I said, you will understand eventually ...
Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47855 on: Yesterday at 11:48:13 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:23:37 pm
Not sure if Im in the minority here but I wasnt really impressed with Gakpo
He seemed a bit limited on the ball. I think he will go on to have a successful career, but I dont know if he will be any better than Depay, for example. Not a slight fwiw, Depay is a good player.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,441
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47856 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm
Like I said, you will understand eventually ...

Like I said, I wont :)

Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:23:37 pm
Not sure if Im in the minority here but I wasnt really impressed with Gakpo

Nah not alone, I think hes got flop written all over him
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,117
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47857 on: Today at 01:17:05 am »
Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47858 on: Today at 02:12:28 am »
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47859 on: Today at 06:46:25 am »
The minute Jack Grealish went for 100m, it distorted everything. It doesnt matter if Bellingham is worth it or not, no one is signing him for less than 120m. I think hes superb, just not sure what his best position is, probably a number 8, but theres many of those, not many top class number 6s.
Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47860 on: Today at 07:30:00 am »
The lad is 19. On his current trajectory, he absolutely looks like a generational talent. His skillset as a midfielder is also unspecialized where in he has the ability to play any role there. His attitude is excellent and workrate is extremely high for his age. Physically, he already is well built and has no fitness issues (knock on wood). All that said, there are glimpses where his age shows in a game, but that is just something only experience can fix. He basically has all the raw attributes you could ask for and he has 3 seasons in senior professional football under his belt where he has shown maturity and reliability far beyond his age.

If you look at the whole package, english, young, fit, reliable, massive ceiling, and already at a very high level to challenge for a starting position, add all of that and 100 million would be around the fair value for him. Just like Virgil entails what the ideal centerback in a klopp side looks and plays like, Bellingham seems to me as the ideal midfielder, which is why I think we will go all in on him if we have to.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,405
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47861 on: Today at 07:57:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:40:09 pm
I rarely agree with KH, but she is spot on here. Fernandez has all the attributes of a Man City player under Guardiola. Bellingham, on the other hand, will be perfect for LFC under Jurgen ...

I'm not saying he wouldn't suit Man City. He'd be a great fit for most top sides because he has the makings of a world-class midfielder. And I've no doubt he'd be brilliant for us if we signed him too.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47862 on: Today at 08:00:16 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:30:00 am
The lad is 19. On his current trajectory, he absolutely looks like a generational talent. His skillset as a midfielder is also unspecialized where in he has the ability to play any role there. His attitude is excellent and workrate is extremely high for his age. Physically, he already is well built and has no fitness issues (knock on wood). All that said, there are glimpses where his age shows in a game, but that is just something only experience can fix. He basically has all the raw attributes you could ask for and he has 3 seasons in senior professional football under his belt where he has shown maturity and reliability far beyond his age.

If you look at the whole package, english, young, fit, reliable, massive ceiling, and already at a very high level to challenge for a starting position, add all of that and 100 million would be around the fair value for him. Just like Virgil entails what the ideal centerback in a klopp side looks and plays like, Bellingham seems to me as the ideal midfielder, which is why I think we will go all in on him if we have to.

Bit of a moany turd though.
Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,405
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47863 on: Today at 08:02:55 am »
So was Gerrard at times.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,441
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47864 on: Today at 08:18:39 am »
Yeah hes got a good bit of needle
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47865 on: Today at 08:30:46 am »
Been more impressed by Fernandez and Amrabat than Bellingham to be honest, heigh-ho.
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'
