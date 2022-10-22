The lad is 19. On his current trajectory, he absolutely looks like a generational talent. His skillset as a midfielder is also unspecialized where in he has the ability to play any role there. His attitude is excellent and workrate is extremely high for his age. Physically, he already is well built and has no fitness issues (knock on wood). All that said, there are glimpses where his age shows in a game, but that is just something only experience can fix. He basically has all the raw attributes you could ask for and he has 3 seasons in senior professional football under his belt where he has shown maturity and reliability far beyond his age.



If you look at the whole package, english, young, fit, reliable, massive ceiling, and already at a very high level to challenge for a starting position, add all of that and 100 million would be around the fair value for him. Just like Virgil entails what the ideal centerback in a klopp side looks and plays like, Bellingham seems to me as the ideal midfielder, which is why I think we will go all in on him if we have to.