Is Bellingham an £100m player?
If he helps us beat Man City to the PL title and Real Madrid to the CL title, he is a £200 million player ...
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Im not quite sure thats how it works
Hopefully Jude has a week off, comes back and requests to move in January and Dortmund allow it.
Why would Dortmund allow it? Losing one of their best players half way through the season, it isn't going to happen.
If they can use the money to sign Gakpo, Kudus, and Gvardiol, they might think they have a better chance of making the CL next season.
Maybe we should just spend the money on those three.
I am sure that you will understand eventually ...
I dont think I ever will Peter. Explain it
Virgil van Dijk. Alisson Becker.Both of them bought for a World record transfer fee for their respective positions. Many people thought at the time that they are not worth a World record transfer fee. Many fans of other clubs were even laughing at us for being ripped off. Do you see them laughing now?
And that equates to Bellingham being a £200 million player
.?
Not sure if Im in the minority here but I wasnt really impressed with Gakpo
Like I said, you will understand eventually ...
You, me and Boaty?
