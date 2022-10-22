Is Bellingham an £100m player?
If he helps us beat Man City to the PL title and Real Madrid to the CL title, he is a £200 million player ...
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Im not quite sure thats how it works
Hopefully Jude has a week off, comes back and requests to move in January and Dortmund allow it.
Why would Dortmund allow it? Losing one of their best players half way through the season, it isn't going to happen.
If they can use the money to sign Gakpo, Kudus, and Gvardiol, they might think they have a better chance of making the CL next season.
Maybe we should just spend the money on those three.
I am sure that you will understand eventually ...
