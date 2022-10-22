« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47840 on: Today at 10:46:24 pm »
Is Bellingham an £100m player?
Online plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47841 on: Today at 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:24 pm
Is Bellingham an £100m player?

Not British, and older than 19 years then no way José.

Yeah he's a very good player for his age, but that sum is ridiculous, but so are most fees in general. I mean if you had endless amount of funds then sure. If you have £100m as Liverpool then I wouldn't go for it.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47842 on: Today at 10:59:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:24 pm
Is Bellingham an £100m player?

If he helps us beat Man City to the PL title and Real Madrid to the CL title, he is a £200 million player ...
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47843 on: Today at 11:07:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:59:48 pm
If he helps us beat Man City to the PL title and Real Madrid to the CL title, he is a £200 million player ...

Im not quite sure thats how it works
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47844 on: Today at 11:09:29 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:07:56 pm
Im not quite sure thats how it works

I am sure that you will understand eventually ...
Online tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47845 on: Today at 11:09:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:14:16 pm
Hopefully Jude has a week off, comes back and requests to move in January and Dortmund allow it.

Why would Dortmund allow it? Losing one of their best players half way through the season, it isn't going to happen.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47846 on: Today at 11:14:47 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Today at 11:09:43 pm
Why would Dortmund allow it? Losing one of their best players half way through the season, it isn't going to happen.

If they can use the money to sign Gakpo, Kudus, and Gvardiol, they might think they have a better chance of making the CL next season.
Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47847 on: Today at 11:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:14:47 pm
If they can use the money to sign Gakpo, Kudus, and Gvardiol, they might think they have a better chance of making the CL next season.

Maybe we should just spend the money on those three. ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47848 on: Today at 11:20:11 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 11:16:32 pm
Maybe we should just spend the money on those three. ;D

Those three, despite being very good players, would be bench players for us. Bellingham would be a starter and the main building block of our future. When you have the chance to sign such a player, you don't think twice ...
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47849 on: Today at 11:21:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:09:29 pm
I am sure that you will understand eventually ...

I dont think I ever will Peter. Explain it
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47850 on: Today at 11:23:37 pm »
Not sure if Im in the minority here but I wasnt really impressed with Gakpo
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47851 on: Today at 11:23:54 pm »
Money in football has long since lost the plot. Is Bellingham a £100M player? In this market, a resounding YES! But the sum is silly, no doubt about it.
