Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Absolutely have to sign someone now. The schedule is going to be fucking mental, can't be running Darwin, Mo and Bobby in to the ground every 3-4 days because guess what will eventually happen? We need another attacker anyway so might as well do it now. Shit to say but might actually be better if we lost to City, I dread to see the state of us after a 2 legged semi v someone.
Quote from: killer-heels:
How is a long list of players with several who are quite injury prone likely to help?

That doesn't change the fact that they are fit at the moment, are under contract with us, and are being paid well every week ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed:
That doesn't change the fact that they are fit at the moment, are under contract with us, and are being paid well every week ...

We know whats going to happen, a load of them will get injured and the remaining players will be run into the ground. This is not a season where we can relax, our place in the top four is at stake. We can choose to gamble if we wish and i expect we will, but thats all it will be, a gamble and the club hoping for the best.
« Reply #47763 on: Yesterday at 11:24:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels:
We know whats going to happen, a load of them will get injured and the remaining players will be run into the ground. This is not a season where we can relax, our place in the top four is at stake. We can choose to gamble if we wish and i expect we will, but thats all it will be, a gamble and the club hoping for the best.

You still haven't answered my question. I agree that we should add quality to our squad, but what we will do with the players who are fit at the moment, are under contract with us, and are being paid well every week?
Quote from: PeterTheRed:
The list of injured LFC senior players at the moment:

Arthur
Diaz
Jota

Jones is on this list too (plus Pitaluga, although obviously not a senior player) - they make up the five players that are in Dubai this week but aren't fit for full training.
Quote from: PeterTheRed:
You still haven't answered my question. I agree that we should add quality to our squad, but what we will do with the players who are fit at the moment, are under contract with us, and are being paid well every weak?

Not pick them? Ox has pretty much been the LFC media lead for a lot of it, eating Quorn burgers and stuff.
Ben Doak, step forward.
Quote from: deFacto:
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Quote from: killer-heels:
Not pick them? Ox has pretty much been the LFC media lead for a lot of it, eating Quorn burgers and stuff.

This is not how real life works. If we are to sign a player in January, we will also need to offload some players from the wage bill. Ideally, we should try to get at least some money for Keita and Ox with only 6 months left on their contracts, get their wages off our wage bill, and get someone like Kudus who can deputize both in midfield and attack. That is a real life scenario. Highly paid players sitting in the stands, despite being fit, is not a real life scenario, at least not at LFC ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed:
This is not how real life works. If we are to sign a player in January, we will also need to offload some players from the wage bill. Ideally, we should try to get at least some money for Keita and Ox with only 6 months left on their contracts, get their wages off our wage bill, and get someone like Kudus who can deputize both in midfield and attack. That is a real life scenario. Highly paid players sitting in the stands, despite being fit, is not a real life scenario, at least not at LFC ...
I'm not sure I understand your point here, but if you're saying that LFC doesn't leave high paid players on the bench then I think you're forgetting the second half of Chamberlain's last season. I suspect it'll go the same way again this season (if he stays fit)
Quote from: Classycara:
I'm not sure I understand your point here, but if you're saying that LFC doesn't leave high paid players on the bench then I think you're forgetting the second half of Chamberlain's last season. I suspect it'll go the same way again this season (if he stays fit)

You mean, the part of the season when most of our players were fit? Yes, I remember that. I just can't see Keita and Ox sitting in the stands while fit, with us signing their replacements in January. We just don't operate that way ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed:
You mean, the part of the season when most of our players were fit? Yes, I remember that. I just can't see Keita and Ox sitting in the stands while fit, with us signing their replacements in January. We just don't operate that way ...

So you're saying 'yes true he did sit in the stands last year however this year - if we had an even larger squad, because replacement midfielders have just been bought - I can't see the same thing happening'

Not sure it's a logical point, or that it's true we don't operate that way (Lallana's last season and mini extension being another example)
Quote from: Classycara:
So you're saying 'yes true he did sit in the stands last year however this year - if we had an even larger squad, because replacement midfielders have just been bought - I can't see the same thing happening'

Not sure it's a logical point, or that it's true we don't operate that way (Lallana's last season and mini extension being another example)

We already have 27 senior players on the squad. We won't be adding more senior players, before offloading some. Is that so difficult to understand?
News Firmino: Talks about a new contract have started and running positive. He can really imagine to extend beyond 2023. At least until 2025. Klopps future will have an impact on Firminos decision. Still a top relation between them.

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1601300438078599168
Quote from: PeterTheRed:
We already have 27 senior players on the squad. We won't be adding more senior players, before offloading some. Is that so difficult to understand?

Yes it is because all you are advocating doing is carrying on with this same squad. If you are so hell bent on having to sell first then clearly we have shown we are shit at it seeing as we have struggled to move on a number of players.
Quote from: killer-heels:
Yes it is because all you are advocating doing is carrying on with this same squad. If you are so hell bent on having to sell first then clearly we have shown we are shit at it seeing as we have struggled to move on a number of players.

Only in the last transfer window:

Out:

Mane
Minamino
Origi
N.Williams
Davies

In:

Nunez
Arthur
Carvalho
Ramsay

5 senior players out, 4 senior players in. There will be movement in January too, but it won't be just the movement you are looking for. So just sit and relax, we are in good hands ...
Not sure how good a job we did moving Origi on seeing as he left on a free.
I hope we confirm a signing or two on the very first day the transfer window officially opens.
Quote from: killer-heels:
How is a long list of players with several who are quite injury prone likely to help?

I'd take a wild stab in the dark, at their ability to go onto a football field and play football to a pretty good level if they are available. But that's just me.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor:
That Colombian journo who was all over the Diaz deal says we expect him to return in March. Long way away! Signing might be needed.

Might explain why there were murmurings about Gakpo and Kudus. Perhaps we know he and Jota won't be back in January. Naturally, they're also easy clickbait transfers at this time of year
Quote from: Samie:
I hope we confirm a signing or two on the very first day the transfer window officially opens.

Yep. No repeat of a few years ago. January 1st announce a midfielder
Quote from: Jambo Power:
I'd take a wild stab in the dark, at their ability to go onto a football field and play football to a pretty good level if they are available. But that's just me.

Some of those players have not been doing this for a long time, and over that period, injuries have also meant that they're not at a level where the manager trusts them to play them often enough.

We may not be able to sign someone purely due to finances and Jurgen is a fan of continuity but it would really help to bring a versatile player in soon. Kudus looks like a great fit, more so than Gakpo given his left sidedness.
Quote from: Dion Fanning:

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Really impressed with Gvardiol. Under the right manager and at the right club, he's could become the best lcb in the world for the next 10 years or so.

Sell Virgil for 200mil to Barca and get Gvardiol for 40mil?

I'll get my coat
Id like to sign Kudus. Helps us now. Helps us in future.
Take a shot for Enzo Fernandez!
Quote from: Nico CARP:
Take a shot for Enzo Fernandez!

Release clause of 120m is prohibitive, but even if Benfica were willing to negotiate you're probably not getting much change out of 80m. Looks a cracking player though.
Quote from: Jambo Power:
I'd take a wild stab in the dark, at their ability to go onto a football field and play football to a pretty good level if they are available. But that's just me.

Or you mean the inability of a few of them not to get onto the football field.
Quote from: killer-heels:
Or you mean the inability of a few of them not to get onto the football field.

A few of our players are quite good at not getting onto the football field actually.
Seems to be a debate raging.

So Diaz is having an operation, doubt we will see him until February and after we might have to be careful with him.

Jota is not good, that's a fairly serious injury and you can bet we might not see him until February, will kid gloves on him as well.


We can't be playing Bobby twice a week, through weeks of fixtures, and the likes of Calvahlo are going to have to play in the cups already.


A versatile forward who can play on the right, liberating Salah to play centrally might be one solution, Kudus might fit the bill there but we need to be decisive this January - and early.

One forward
One midfielder


Everything we do will be based on a long term plan but also the medical truth behind Diaz and Jota - yet two more extremely unlucky injuries to add to the recent lists.
Quote from: FlashGordon:
Ben Doak, step forward.

We might need him to fill in already this season,tbf he actually looks like one to be ready for some minutes at 17.
Quote from: killer-heels:
Not sure how good a job we did moving Origi on seeing as he left on a free.

His wages were off the wage bill, as well as Karius', who I forgot to mention. I know that you don't bother with these details, but they do play significant role in any normal club's transfer activity. You can't just collect players until the wage bill goes through the roof.

To summarize, I am hoping for at least one player to be added in January, and I hope that player will be Kudus, due to his versatility, his age and his talent. He can deputize for Diaz and Jota until they are back, and when they are back, he will be getting more playing time in midfield. With Arthur also back from injury in January, I am also hoping that he will get some playing time, at least in the domestic cups, resting our starters for the PL and the CL games.

Even if Keita and Ox are to leave in January, we will still have a good depth for the second part of the season:

Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Alexander-Arnold
Robertson
Tsimikas
Ramsay
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Arthur
Milner
Jones
Elliott
Carvalho
Kudus
Diaz
Firmino
Jota
Salah
Nunez

Off:

Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quote from: killer-heels:
This is what happens when you keep putting off squad improvement. You are then susceptible to injuries making a tricky situation even more difficult. In all the Bellingham chat it seems to have been forgotten that we need a midfielder now. With the Diaz and Jota injuries though that now means we have a big problem in another position.

Who has forgotten? Amrabat seems possible in Jan.
Kyle Newbould from The Echo saying were supposedly interested again in Sander Berge. Bit of a unt at 6'2" and has had a decent season yet again.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-sander-berge-transfer-january-25719942
Quote from: BarryCrocker:
Kyle Newbould from The Echo saying were supposedly interested again in Sander Berge. Bit of a unt at 6'2" and has had a decent season yet again.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-sander-berge-transfer-january-25719942

He is actually 6'5", but I am not sure that we are interested. Could be a decent backup ...
The enzo stuff seems to be gathering some pace but seen some say he would be alternative to Bellingham? All speculation of course.
Quote from: PeterTheRed:
He is actually 6'5", but I am not sure that we are interested. Could be a decent backup ...

Hed be good cover for left wing and GK though Peter
Quote from: RedBec1993:
The enzo stuff seems to be gathering some pace but seen some say he would be alternative to Bellingham? All speculation of course.

Just doesnt make sense that. We could have signed him for 10 million in the summer. 6 months later hes linked for ten times that amount. Unless thats what klopp was referring to about us needing to take some more risks.
If we met Amrabat before the World Cup then Im sure were going to be going back in for him, hes been brillant for Morocco. The Enzo links make no sense if were pushing for Jude, we simply cant afford both and given the update on Diaz were in need of attacking reinforcements.. would be delighted with Amrabat and an attacker during the January window.
