Not sure how good a job we did moving Origi on seeing as he left on a free.
His wages were off the wage bill, as well as Karius', who I forgot to mention. I know that you don't bother with these details, but they do play significant role in any normal club's transfer activity. You can't just collect players until the wage bill goes through the roof.
To summarize, I am hoping for at least one player to be added in January, and I hope that player will be Kudus, due to his versatility, his age and his talent. He can deputize for Diaz and Jota until they are back, and when they are back, he will be getting more playing time in midfield. With Arthur also back from injury in January, I am also hoping that he will get some playing time, at least in the domestic cups, resting our starters for the PL and the CL games.
Even if Keita and Ox are to leave in January, we will still have a good depth for the second part of the season:
Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Alexander-Arnold
Robertson
Tsimikas
Ramsay
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Arthur
Milner
Jones
Elliott
CarvalhoKudus
Diaz
Firmino
Jota
Salah
Nunez
Off:
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain