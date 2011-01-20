Seems to be a debate raging.



So Diaz is having an operation, doubt we will see him until February and after we might have to be careful with him.



Jota is not good, that's a fairly serious injury and you can bet we might not see him until February, will kid gloves on him as well.





We can't be playing Bobby twice a week, through weeks of fixtures, and the likes of Calvahlo are going to have to play in the cups already.





A versatile forward who can play on the right, liberating Salah to play centrally might be one solution, Kudus might fit the bill there but we need to be decisive this January - and early.



One forward

One midfielder





Everything we do will be based on a long term plan but also the medical truth behind Diaz and Jota - yet two more extremely unlucky injuries to add to the recent lists.